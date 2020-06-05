High school sports are on track to be back in the fall.
That was the good news that came out of the 38-page document released by the Indiana Department of Education on Friday that included a series of recommendations to school as they plan to reopen, including a three-phase approach on athletics.
However the recommendations are not directives, since each school district will make its own final decision.
“The Indiana High School Athletic Association, Inc. is pleased that the COVID-19 Health and Safety Re-Entry Guidance has been provided to Indiana schools today by the Governor’s Office and the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE). The guidance also includes a three-phased pathway for the return of education-based athletics which coincide with the previously schedule first practice date for girls golf (July 31) and practice for all fall sports (August 3). Girls golf contests are set to begin August 3 with all other sports contests to begin August 15,” the IHSAA said in a statement. “Over the next several weeks, the IHSAA will continue to serve our members schools in providing clarifications and further guidance for the safe return of athletic activities in our state.”
BOESING, GRAVES NAMED TO ALL-STAR TENNIS TEAM
Providence senior Natalie Boesing and Silver Creek senior Anna Graves were two of 26 girls from across the state who were recently selected to the 22nd annual North/South Senior Tennis All-Star teams, which were selected by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association.
Typically, the players would compete in an All-Star Cup, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic the teams will be recognized in a virtual ceremony. A video introducing the players will be available on the ICGSA website (icgsa.org) on June 14.
GRAVES, POPSON NAMED ACADEMIC ALL-STATE
Speaking of Graves, she and Providence senior Maria Popson were recently named to the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association’s Academic All-State team.
WEIMER SIGNS WITH IUS
Floyd Central senior Katie Weimer has signed to play tennis at IU Southeast, Grenadiers head coach Joe Epkey announced Friday.
Weimer helped the Highlanders to three sectional championships and three Hoosier Hills Conference titles from 2017-2019. She was an All-HHC doubles selection in 2018 and 2019. Weimer was named to the All-District team and the Hoosier Hills Conference Second Team in 2019.
“Adding Katie to our team will really help with our depth,” Epkey said. “She comes from a great program at Floyd Central where she has competed against Indiana’s best high school players. We are very glad that Katie recently decided she would like to play at the next level. I look forward to getting to know her better and seeing how she impacts our team this fall!”
The program also announced the signing of Anna Littlefield from Louisville duPont Manual.
Littlefield advanced to the state semifinals of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s doubles tournament in 2019 and the Round of 16 in 2018. She was an All-State selection in 2019.
“I am very excited that Anna decided to commit to IU Southeast,” Epkey said. “She will have an immediate impact as a freshman and play a big role in the success of our team moving forward. Anna is a very good athlete who also played four years of varsity basketball at Manual. Her athleticism and experience will really help her excel at the next level. I look forward to her arrival and can’t wait to get started on court.”
