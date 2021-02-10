Long-time Providence athletic director Mickey Golembeski is stepping down at the conclusion of the school year.
“Mickey has tirelessly devoted himself to Our Lady’s school and Her athletic teams for seventeen years. This commitment is the embodiment of ‘Blue Pride,’” PHS President Victor Beeler wrote in a letter to the Providence community earlier this week. “We send our thanks to Mickey’s wife, Chris, and his sons, Nathan ‘00, Daniel ‘02, Jordan ‘05 and Jacob ‘10, for sharing Mickey with our Providence community. The sacrifice of serving others is not made alone. Thank you to each of them for their dedication to Providence.
“At such a time that social restrictions begin to ease, an announcement will be made regarding the honoring of Mickey’s commitment to Providence with a reception. Until that time, please join me by either thanking Mickey in person or on social media.”
With that in mind, Providence is accepting applications for a new athletic director. Those interested are asked to email a resume and cover letter to Beeler at vbeeler@providencehigh.net by March 4.
17 AREA FOOTBALL PLAYERS GARNER ACADEMIC HONOR
Seventeen area senior football players have received Academic All-State recognition from the Indiana Football Coaches Association.
Those players, all of whom saw action in 70 percent of their team’s games and maintained a minimum grade-point average of 3.4 while also scoring at least 1110 on the SAT, honored from Region 10 include a quartet from Charlestown, Floyd Central and Rock Creek, as well as three from Silver Creek and one each from New Albany and Providence.
The Pirate foursome was comprised of Deke Brown, Lucas Gagnon, Matthew Henning and Brody Wagers. Highlanders Spencer Didat, Hunter Hale, Caleb Slaughter and Wenkers Wright also received the recognition, as did Jonah Cannon, Brandon Hudson, Johnny Knuckles and Ashton Villier-Waltz from the Lions.
The Dragon trio included Tim Clark, Ben Landers and Dylan Meyers while Pioneer David Wall and Bulldog Nick Wood also garnered the honor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.