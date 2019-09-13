Emma Kaelin
Buy Now

Providence's Emma Kaelin celebrates after winning a point against New Albany. 

The unbeaten Providence volleyball team is rated No. 18 in the USA Today/Super 25 rankings released earlier this week.

The Pioneers (15-0 after a three-set win Thursday against Columbus East), who are ranked No. 2 in Class 4A and in the state in the IndianaPrepVolleyball.com Z-Ratings, host Jasper and Carmel in the Pioneer 3-Way Invitational on Saturday. Providence faces the No. 19 Wildcats at 10 a.m. and the Greyhounds at 2 p.m.

Louisville’s Assumption is ranked No. 1 in the Super 25.

HIGHLANDERS STAY NO. 3

The Floyd Central boys’ tennis team remains ranked No. 3 in the state in the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association poll released earlier this week.

The Highlanders face the two teams ranked ahead of them, No. 1 Carmel and No. 2 Homestead, this weekend in the Zionsville Invitational.

.

IHSTCA TOP 30

    1. Carmel; 2. Homestead; 3. Floyd Central; 4. TH South; 5T. North Central; 5T. Columbus North; 7. Fishers; 8T. Westfield; 8T. Bloomington South; 10. Center Grove; 11. FW Carroll; 12. Munster; 13. Park Tudor; 14. Hamilton SE; 15. West Lafayette; 16. Evansville Reitz; 17. Cathedral; 18. SB St Joseph; 19. Brebeuf; 20. Jasper; 21. Brownsburg; 22. Zionsville; 23. Castle; 24. FW Canterbury; 25. Bishop Dwenger; 26. Delta; 27. Crown Point; 28. Lafayette Harrison; 29. Marion; 30T. Penn/Mississinewa

.

    District 8 rankings: 1. Floyd Central, 2. Columbus North, 3. Jeffersonville, 4. Seymour, 5. Silver Creek, 6. Providence, 7. Greensburg, 8. Borden

.

PROVIDENCE SOCCER TEAMS RANKED

Both Providence soccer teams remain ranked in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association polls released earlier this week.

The Pioneer boys are rated No. 7 in Class A, while the Providence girls are ranked 13th in A.

.

ISCA POLLS

BOYS

    Class 3A: 1. Zionsville; 2. North Central; 3. Chesterton; 4. FW Carroll; 5. Crown Point; 6. Center Grove; 7. Castle; 8. Hamilton Southeastern; 9. Columbus East; 10. Penn; 11. Warsaw;12. Noblesville; 13. Northridge; 14. Bloomington South; 15. Hammond Morton; 16. Fishers; 17. Goshen; 18. Brownsburg; 19. Lake Central; 20. Greenfield-Central

    Class 2A: 1. Ev. Memorial; 2. Mishawaka Marian; 3. Guerin Catholic; 4. Washington; 5. FW Concordia Lutheran; 6. Indpls Ritter; 7. SB St. Joseph; 8. Danville; 9. Heritage Hills; 10. Western; 11. Lawrenceburg; 12. Gibson Southern; 13. Manchester; 14. West Noble; 15. NorthWood; 16. Leo; 17. Brebeuf; 18. Lebanon; 19. FW Canterbury; 20. Delta

    Class A: 1. Park Tudor; 2. Indpls Scecina; 3. University; 4. Argos; 5. Bethany Christian; 6. Oldenburg Academy; 7. Providence; 8. Lakewood Park Christian; 9. South Knox; 10. Heritage Christian; 11. Lafayette Central Catholic; 12. Greenwood Christian; 13. Covington; 14. Shoals; 15. Jac-Cen-Del; 16. Marquette Catholic; 17. Bethesda Christian; 18. Indpls Lutheran; 19. Vincennes Rivet; 20. Covenant Christian (DeMotte)

.

GIRLS

   Class 3A: 1. Hamilton Southeastern; 2. Evansville Memorial; 3. Noblesville; 4. Carmel; 5. Castle; 6. Homestead; 7. Fishers; 8. Center Grove; 9. Penn;10. SB St. Joseph; 11. Chesterton; 12. Valparaiso; 13. FW Carroll; 14. Zionsville; 15. Guerin Catholic; 16. Crown Point; 17. Bloomington South; 18. Avon; 19. Columbus North; 20. Brownsburg

   Class 2A: 1. Brebeuf; 2. Cathedral; 3. Mishawaka Marian; 4. Wheeler; 5. Indpls Chatard; 6. FW Dwenger; 7. Evansville Mater Dei; 8. South Dearborn; 9. FW Concordia; 10. Bellmont; 11. Batesville; 12. Culver Academies; 13. Lawrenceburg; 14. Heritage Hills; 15. Plymouth; 16. Western; 17. DeKalb; 18. Northview; 19. Northwood; 20. Hamilton Heights

   Class A: 1. Lafayette Central Catholic; 2. Park Tudor; 3. Eastbrook; 4. FW Blackhawk; 5. Boone Grove; 6. Oldenburg Academy; 7. Argos; 8. Vincennes Rivet; 9. University; 10. Evansville Day; 11. Bethany Christian; 12. Andrean; 13. Providence; 14. Covenant Christian-DeMotte; 15. South Spencer; 16. Manchester; 17. Triton Central; 18. Westview; 19. Faith Christian; 20. Heritage Christian

.

OTHER WEEKEND EVENTS

In addition to some of the aforementioned events taking place this weekend, here are a few more of the highlights.

  • The Floyd Central boys’ soccer team hosts Class 3A No. 14 Bloomington South at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
  • The New Albany and Silver Creek boys’ tennis teams will take part in the Jasper Invitational.
  • The Providence boys’ tennis team will compete in the Columbus North Invitational.
  • Charlestown, Clarksville and Silver Creek girls' golf teams will play in the Mid-Southern Conference tourney at 9 a.m. Saturday at Shadowood Golf Course in Seymour.
  • The New Albany volleyball team will play in the Bedford North Lawrence Invitational.
  • The Silver Creek volleyball team will take part in the New Castle Invitational.
  • The Charlestown volleyball team will compete in the Crawford County Invitational.
  • The Henryville volleyball team will play in the Corydon Central Invitational.
  • The CAI, Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, Providence and Silver Creek cross country teams will compete in the Brown County Eagle Classic on Saturday morning.

Tags

Recommended for you