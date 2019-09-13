The unbeaten Providence volleyball team is rated No. 18 in the USA Today/Super 25 rankings released earlier this week.
The Pioneers (15-0 after a three-set win Thursday against Columbus East), who are ranked No. 2 in Class 4A and in the state in the IndianaPrepVolleyball.com Z-Ratings, host Jasper and Carmel in the Pioneer 3-Way Invitational on Saturday. Providence faces the No. 19 Wildcats at 10 a.m. and the Greyhounds at 2 p.m.
Louisville’s Assumption is ranked No. 1 in the Super 25.
HIGHLANDERS STAY NO. 3
The Floyd Central boys’ tennis team remains ranked No. 3 in the state in the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association poll released earlier this week.
The Highlanders face the two teams ranked ahead of them, No. 1 Carmel and No. 2 Homestead, this weekend in the Zionsville Invitational.
IHSTCA TOP 30
1. Carmel; 2. Homestead; 3. Floyd Central; 4. TH South; 5T. North Central; 5T. Columbus North; 7. Fishers; 8T. Westfield; 8T. Bloomington South; 10. Center Grove; 11. FW Carroll; 12. Munster; 13. Park Tudor; 14. Hamilton SE; 15. West Lafayette; 16. Evansville Reitz; 17. Cathedral; 18. SB St Joseph; 19. Brebeuf; 20. Jasper; 21. Brownsburg; 22. Zionsville; 23. Castle; 24. FW Canterbury; 25. Bishop Dwenger; 26. Delta; 27. Crown Point; 28. Lafayette Harrison; 29. Marion; 30T. Penn/Mississinewa
District 8 rankings: 1. Floyd Central, 2. Columbus North, 3. Jeffersonville, 4. Seymour, 5. Silver Creek, 6. Providence, 7. Greensburg, 8. Borden
PROVIDENCE SOCCER TEAMS RANKED
Both Providence soccer teams remain ranked in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association polls released earlier this week.
The Pioneer boys are rated No. 7 in Class A, while the Providence girls are ranked 13th in A.
ISCA POLLS
BOYS
Class 3A: 1. Zionsville; 2. North Central; 3. Chesterton; 4. FW Carroll; 5. Crown Point; 6. Center Grove; 7. Castle; 8. Hamilton Southeastern; 9. Columbus East; 10. Penn; 11. Warsaw;12. Noblesville; 13. Northridge; 14. Bloomington South; 15. Hammond Morton; 16. Fishers; 17. Goshen; 18. Brownsburg; 19. Lake Central; 20. Greenfield-Central
Class 2A: 1. Ev. Memorial; 2. Mishawaka Marian; 3. Guerin Catholic; 4. Washington; 5. FW Concordia Lutheran; 6. Indpls Ritter; 7. SB St. Joseph; 8. Danville; 9. Heritage Hills; 10. Western; 11. Lawrenceburg; 12. Gibson Southern; 13. Manchester; 14. West Noble; 15. NorthWood; 16. Leo; 17. Brebeuf; 18. Lebanon; 19. FW Canterbury; 20. Delta
Class A: 1. Park Tudor; 2. Indpls Scecina; 3. University; 4. Argos; 5. Bethany Christian; 6. Oldenburg Academy; 7. Providence; 8. Lakewood Park Christian; 9. South Knox; 10. Heritage Christian; 11. Lafayette Central Catholic; 12. Greenwood Christian; 13. Covington; 14. Shoals; 15. Jac-Cen-Del; 16. Marquette Catholic; 17. Bethesda Christian; 18. Indpls Lutheran; 19. Vincennes Rivet; 20. Covenant Christian (DeMotte)
GIRLS
Class 3A: 1. Hamilton Southeastern; 2. Evansville Memorial; 3. Noblesville; 4. Carmel; 5. Castle; 6. Homestead; 7. Fishers; 8. Center Grove; 9. Penn;10. SB St. Joseph; 11. Chesterton; 12. Valparaiso; 13. FW Carroll; 14. Zionsville; 15. Guerin Catholic; 16. Crown Point; 17. Bloomington South; 18. Avon; 19. Columbus North; 20. Brownsburg
Class 2A: 1. Brebeuf; 2. Cathedral; 3. Mishawaka Marian; 4. Wheeler; 5. Indpls Chatard; 6. FW Dwenger; 7. Evansville Mater Dei; 8. South Dearborn; 9. FW Concordia; 10. Bellmont; 11. Batesville; 12. Culver Academies; 13. Lawrenceburg; 14. Heritage Hills; 15. Plymouth; 16. Western; 17. DeKalb; 18. Northview; 19. Northwood; 20. Hamilton Heights
Class A: 1. Lafayette Central Catholic; 2. Park Tudor; 3. Eastbrook; 4. FW Blackhawk; 5. Boone Grove; 6. Oldenburg Academy; 7. Argos; 8. Vincennes Rivet; 9. University; 10. Evansville Day; 11. Bethany Christian; 12. Andrean; 13. Providence; 14. Covenant Christian-DeMotte; 15. South Spencer; 16. Manchester; 17. Triton Central; 18. Westview; 19. Faith Christian; 20. Heritage Christian
OTHER WEEKEND EVENTS
In addition to some of the aforementioned events taking place this weekend, here are a few more of the highlights.
- The Floyd Central boys’ soccer team hosts Class 3A No. 14 Bloomington South at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
- The New Albany and Silver Creek boys’ tennis teams will take part in the Jasper Invitational.
- The Providence boys’ tennis team will compete in the Columbus North Invitational.
- Charlestown, Clarksville and Silver Creek girls' golf teams will play in the Mid-Southern Conference tourney at 9 a.m. Saturday at Shadowood Golf Course in Seymour.
- The New Albany volleyball team will play in the Bedford North Lawrence Invitational.
- The Silver Creek volleyball team will take part in the New Castle Invitational.
- The Charlestown volleyball team will compete in the Crawford County Invitational.
- The Henryville volleyball team will play in the Corydon Central Invitational.
- The CAI, Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, Providence and Silver Creek cross country teams will compete in the Brown County Eagle Classic on Saturday morning.
