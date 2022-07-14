HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: Redford tabbed as new New Albany baseball coach

NEW ALBANY — Tim Redford III is coming home.
The New Albany graduate, and former Bulldogs baseball standout, has been tabbed to take over for recently-retired head coach Chris McIntyre in the dugout.
“Excited and honored to be coming back home to be the next Head Baseball Coach at New Albany High School,” Redford tweeted Thursday. “Look forward to continuing the tradition and legacy already paved #GoDogs.”
After graduating from NAHS in 2016, Redford played two years at Kaskaskia (Ill.) College before transferring to William Woods in Fulton, Mo. to finish his career. After that, Redford got into coaching.
He recently completed his second year as an assistant at Reinhardt University, an NAIA school in Georgia. There he was the catching coach, who also assisted with hitting instruction and field maintenance. Additionally, he was responsible for heading up the program’s recruiting and showcase events.
“He has learned and improved so much in a short time, that I know his best days as a coach are well ahead of him,” Reinhardt coach Jonathan Burton said of Redford on the team’s website.
Redford’s hiring is expected to be made official at the next school board meeting.
JACKSON COMMITS TO ANDERSON
Providence rising senior, and baseball standout, Cody Jackson has made his college choice.
“I’m excited to announce that I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at Anderson University. I will be studying Mechanical Engineering. A huge thank you to my Coaches, Jay Sorg & my parents for your support,” Jackson wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
This past season Jackson batted .275 with a team-best three home runs and 18 RBIs while scoring 20 times and posting a .390 on-base percentage.
On the mound, the right-hander posted a 4.03 earned-run average and struck out 38 over 34 innings pitched.
CAI’S WAGNER STEPS DOWN
Long-time Christian Academy running coach Steve Wagner has stepped down after a decade.
“I just wanted to take a moment and let everyone know that after much prayer and discernment, I have made the difficult decision to step away from coaching,” Wagner, who had been the head coach of the track & field teams, wrote in a note posted on the Twitter page for CAI’s cross country and track & field teams. “Coaching at CAI the last 10 yea
rs has been such a tremendous blessing and I have enjoyed every minute of it. What has been the biggest blessing are the people and families I’ve worked with and have gotten to know over the years.
“I am extremely proud of what the program has accomplished and every single one of the young men and women that have passed through it.
“Thank you for this opportunity to play a small part in each of your lives over these last 10 years. I will still be in the area, and I am sure I will pop my head up at a meet or two during the season.”