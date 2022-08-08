HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: Rock Creek moving to eight-man football

SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek is switching from 11-man football to eight-man football.
The Lions have accepted a position in the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s eight-man football pilot program, according to Rock Creek athletic director Chris Brown.
“We are immediately moving both our middle school and high school football teams into this program and temporarily moving away from 11-team football,” Brown wrote in an email Monday. “This is the first year that this is being offered and we have decided to take the last spot in this program.
“We have battled low numbers all summer long and this program allows our football teams to still be able to compete and play football. We are rebuilding the schedule and should have it completed by the end of the week.”
Rock Creek, which began playing 11-man football in 2015, compiled an 8-47 record over the past seven seasons. The Lions’ best campaign was in 2017, when they went 3-6. Creek was 1-8 last year under Josh Caldwell. Scott Woods, the Lions’ fifth head coach, will guide them into the switch to eight-man football.
Rock Creek’s move leaves openings on the schedules of Providence and Clarksville. The Lions were slated to host the Pioneers on Aug. 26 in the second week of the season and Clarksville on Sept. 30.
The eight-man games will be played on Saturdays, according to Brown, due to the shortage of officials.
PHILLIPS PLEDGES TO IU
Recent Charlestown graduate Ben Phillips, a standout wrestler, announced Saturday that he has committed to Indiana University.
“I want to thank my parents, family, coaches, teachers and everyone who has had an impact on my life!” Phillips wrote on his Twitter page.
Phillips went 42-4 and finished fourth in the state in the 170-pound weight class at the IHSAA State Finals in his senior season. He went 80-8 in his final two years on the mat for the Pirates.
Phillips joins a IU squad that includes former Floyd Central standout Jonathan Kervin.
SMITH COMMITS TO HANOVER
Also last week Charlestown softball standout Addison Smith, a junior, announced her commitment to Hanover College.
“I’d like to just start off by thanking all the people that have come and gone throughout my career that have shaped me into the person/player I am today. Throughout this process I’ve learned a lot about myself and what it takes to be an amazing teammate. I’ve seen many ups/downs but through hard work I’ve become a stronger individual. I am beyond ecstatic to see what is to come in my future in this sport. After a lot of thinking and consideration I’m very happy to say I have decided to commit to continuing my education and softball career at Hanover College! Go Panthers,” Smith wrote on social media.
As a sophomore, the second baseman-catcher-outfielder, batted .389 with four doubles and a team-high nine triples while driving in 24 and scoring 31 runs en route to earning All-Mid-Southern Conference honors for the Pirates, who finished runner-up in their sectional.