Rock Creek Academy will open its new gymnasium Thursday night, when the volleyball team hosts Jennings County.

The new school building itself, located at 8000 Diefenbach in Sellersburg, isn't scheduled to open for another couple of month, but Rock Creek obtained a temporary occupancy permit for the final few matches of the volleyball season.

"We are so excited for this amazing opportunity to be the first to play on this new floor," Rock Creek volleyball coach Jennifer Brown said. "I am the coach, but I am also the dean of students and I have always been very vocal to our general contractor, Mark Shireman, that I knew we may not officially be in the building during the season, but we wanted to at least get in on a temporary occupancy permit for a few games this season, and they were listening. It was hard not to when I mentioned it at almost every meeting, which we have met every other week since this process has begun, but they and all of our sub-contractors have also worked so hard to make this a reality. 

"We have many people helping to get things ready in the building, and I am just so appreciative of everyone's efforts. We will be hosting Jennings County this Thursday. This is certainly a dream come true for us, getting this new facility that we have been working towards for many years, and we cannot wait to make it our official new home."  

The junior varsity match is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Thursday at the new Lions Den, with the varsity match to follow.

PIONEERS STILL NO. 2

The Providence volleyball team remained No. 2 in Class 4A, and over all four classes, in the IndianaPrepVolleyball.com Z-Ratings released Monday. The Pioneers are ranked behind Yorktown in both rankings.

.

IPV/Z-RATINGS

1. Yorktown

2. Providence

3. New Castle

4. Barr-Reeve

5. Ev. Memorial

6. McCutcheon

7. Munster

8. LaPorte

9. Muncie Burris

10. Hamilton SE

11. Crown Point

12. Center Grove

13. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

14 (tie). Pendleton Heights

14 (tie). Penn

16. NorthWood

17. Brownstown Central

18. FW Concordia

19. Zionsville

20. Carmel

   Class 4A: 1. Yorktown; 2. Providence; 3. New Castle; 4. McCutcheon; 5. Munster

   Class 3A: 1. Ev. Memorial; 2. Muncie Burris; 3. NorthWood; 4. Brownstown Central; 5. FW Concordia

   Class 2A: 1. Barr-Reeve; 2. Wapahani; 3. Hagerstown; 4. Heritage Christian; 5. Park Tudor

   Class A: 1. Pioneer; 2. Trinity Lutheran; 3. Loogootee; 4. Cowan; 5. Lafayette Central Catholic

.

FLOYD REMAINS NO. 3

The Floyd Central boys' tennis team remains No. 3 in the state in the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association rankings released Monday after losing to No. 1 Carmel and No. 2 Homestead last weekend.

.

IHSTECA TOP 30

1. Carmel

2. Homestead

3. Floyd Central

4. Columbus North

5. North Central

6. Terre Haute South

7. Munster

8. FW Carroll

9. Fishers

10. Westfield

11 (tie). Bloomington South

11 (tie). Center Grove

13. Hamilton SE

14. Brebeuf

15. Evansville Reitz

16. Evansville Reitz

17. Park Tudor

18. Jasper

19. Cathedral

20. SB St. Joseph

21. Zionsville

22. Castle

23. Delta

24. FW Canterbury

25. Brownsburg

26. FW Dwenger

27. Lafayette Harrison

28. Crown Point

29. Marion

30 (tie). Loogootee, Mississinewa

   District 8: 1. Floyd Central, 2. Columbus North, 3. Jeffersonville, 4. Seymour, 5. Silver Creek, 6. Batesville, 7. Providence, 8. Greensburg.

.

BOTH FLOYD TEAMS RANKED

Both Floyd Central teams are ranked in the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches polls released Monday. The Highlander girls are ranked eighth, while the Floyd boys check in at No. 17.

IATCCC POLLS

Girls

1. Zionsville

2. FW Carroll

3. Carmel

4. Fishers

5. Columbus North

6. Bloomington North

7. Noblesville

8. Floyd Central

9. West Lafayette

10. Cathedral

11. Indpls Chatard

12. FW Dwenger

13. Bloomington South

14. Brebeuf

15. Hamilton SE

16. Homestead

17. North Central

18. Valparaiso

19. Lake Central

20. Penn

21. Westfield

22. Northview

23. Indpls Ritter

24. Chesterton

25. Brownsburg

Boys

1. FW Concordia

2. Carmel

3. Homestead

4. Fishers

5. Brebeuf

6. Columbus North

7. Noblesville

8. Bloomington South

9. Center Grove

10. Brownsburg

11. Zionsville

12. Crown Point

13. Bloomington North

14. Harrison

15. Valparaiso

16. Jasper

17. Floyd Central

18. Jennings County

19. North Central

20. West Noble

21. Penn

22. Franklin Central

23. LaPorte

24. Hamilton SE

25. Westview

.

HIGHLANDERS, PIONEERS RANKED

Both Providence soccer teams remain ranked in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association polls released Monday. The Pioneer boys checked in at No. 9 in Class A, while the Providence girls are No. 11. Meanwhile the Floyd Central girls checked in tied for 20th in 3A.

ISCA POLLS

Girls

   Class 3A: 1. Hamilton Southeastern, 2. Evansville Memorial, 3. Carmel, 4. Noblesville, 5. Castle, 6. Homestead, 7. Center Grove, 8. Fishers, 9. SB Saint Joseph, 10. Zionsville, 11. Penn, 12. Bloomington South, 13. Chesterton, 14. FW Carroll, 15. Valparaiso, 16. Columbus North, 17. Crown Point, 18. North Central, 19. Warsaw, 20 (tie). Floyd Central & Decatur Central

   Class 2A: 1. Cathedral, 2. Brebeuf Jesuit, 3. Mishawaka Marian, 4. Bishop Chatard, 5. Bishop Dwenger, 6. Evansville Mater Dei, 7. Wheeler, 8. South Dearborn, 9. Bellmont, 10. Concordia Lutheran, 11. Culver Academies, 12. Lawrenceburg, 13. Batesville, 14. Heritage Hills, 15. DeKalb, 16. Western, 17. Northview, 18. Plymouth, 19. West Lafayette, 20. Hamilton Heights.

   Class A: 1. Park Tudor, 2. Lafayette Central Catholic, 3. Eastbrook, 4. FW Blackhawk, 5. Boone Grove, 6. Argos, 7. University, 8. Evansville Day, 9. Oldenburg, 10. Vincennes Rivet, 11. Providence, 12. Andrean, 13. Bethany Christian-Goshen, 14. South Spencer, 15. Manchester, 16. Heritage Christian-Indy, 17. Triton Central, 18. Faith Christian, 19. Forest Park, 20 (tie). Covenant Christian-DeMotte & Laville

Boys

Class 3A: 1. Zionsville, 2. North Central, 3. FW Carroll, 4. Chesterton, 5. Center Grove, 6. Columbus East, 7. Warsaw, 8. Crown Point, 9. Noblesville, 10. Castle, 11. Hamilton SE, 12. Northridge, 13. Fishers, 14. Hammond Morton, 15. Penn, 16. Goshen, 17. Greenfield-Central, 18. Southport, 19. Harrison (West Lafayette), 20. Lake Central.

   Class 2A: 1. Ev. Memorial, 2. Mishawaka Marian, 3. Guerin Catholic, 4. Concordia Lutheran, 5. Indpls Ritter, 6. Danville, 7. Washington, 8. SB St. Joseph , 9. Western, 10. Manchester, 11. Lawrenceburg, 12. Heritage Hills, 13. NorthWood, 14. Gibson Southern, 15. Leo, 16. West Noble, 17. Brebeuf, 18. Lebanon, 19. New Castle, 20. Canterbury.

   Class A: 1. Park Tudor, 2. University, 3. Bethany Christian, 4. Scecina, 5. Oldenburg Academy, 6. Argos, 7. Lakewood Park Christian, 8. South Knox, 9. Providence, 10. Heritage Christian, 11. Lafayette Central Catholic, 12. Jac-Cen-Del, 13. Greenwood Christian, 14. Covington, 15. Bethesda Christian, 16. Shoals, 17. Indpls Lutheran , 18. Marquette Catholic, 19. Covenant Christian DeMotte, 20. Central Christian Academy.

.

DRAGONS RECEIVING VOTES

Silver Creek is the only area football team receiving votes in this week's Associated Press polls released Tuesday. The Dragons (4-0) are second among others receiving votes, with 12, in Class 4A.

The complete polls are listed below.

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLLS

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Avon (8) 4-0 304 1

2. Warren Central (5) 3-1 284 2

3. Carmel 3-1 244 3

4. Lafayette Jeff (2) 4-0 198 4

5. FW Snider (1) 4-0 174 5

6. Fishers 4-0 162 7

7. Westfield 4-0 128 8

8. Homestead 4-0 92 9

9. Brownsburg 2-2 90 6

10. Center Grove 1-3 34 10

Others receiving votes: Southport 22, Merrillville 20, Warsaw 4, North Central 2, Lawrence Central 2.

Class 5A

1. New Palestine (15) 4-0 318 1

2. Valparaiso (1) 4-0 264 3

3. Cathedral 3-1 256 4

4. Concord 4-0 188 5

5. Terre Haute South 4-0 174 6

6. FW Dwenger 3-1 168 2

7. Elkhart Central 4-0 130 7

8. Franklin 4-0 62 NR

9. Mishawaka 4-0 60 10

10. Bloomington North 3-1 38 NR

Others receiving votes: Michigan City 24, Plainfield 20, Whiteland 18, Castle 14, Bloomington South 10, Seymour 10, Decatur Central 4, Lafayette Harrison 2.

Class 4A

1. Mooresville (9) 4-0 292 1

2. East Central (3) 4-0 264 2

3. New Prairie (3) 4-0 258 3

4. Ev. Memorial 4-0 192 T4

5. Delta 4-0 188 6

6. E. Noble (1) 4-0 156 8

7. Marion 3-1 146 7

8. Plymouth 3-1 90 10

9. Leo 4-0 40 NR

10. Mississinewa 3-1 36 T4

(tie) Ev. Central 3-1 36 NR

Others receiving votes: NorthWood 16, Silver Creek 12, Greenwood 10, E. Chicago 8, Martinsville 6, Pendleton Hts, 4. Northridge 2, Columbia City 2, DeKalb 2.

Class 3A

1. West Lafayette (4) 3-1 272 3

2. Indpls Chatard (6) 3-1 254 1

3. Heritage Hills (2) 4-0 252 4

4. Mishawaka Marian (2) 3-1 206 6

5. Gibson Southern (2) 3-1 178 2

6. Brownstown Central 4-0 162 7

7. Indpls Brebeuf 3-1 142 8

8. Southridge 4-0 96 9

9. Guerin Catholic 3-1 90 5

10. Knox 4-0 66 10

Others receiving votes: Edgewood 16, FW Concordia 16, Salem 4, West Noble 2, Yorktown 2, Lawrenceburg 2.

Class 2A

1. Indpls Scecina (13) 4-0 310 2

2. Cass (1) 4-0 268 3

3. Ev. Mater Dei (1) 3-1 234 1

4. Rensselaer 4-0 220 5

5. Western Boone 3-1 204 4

6. Pioneer (1) 3-1 160 6

7. Triton Central 3-1 104 7

8. Heritage Christian 3-1 82 9

9. LaVille 3-1 44 10

10. Linton 3-1 36 NR

Others receiving votes: Boone Grove 34, Tipton 28, Eastbrook 24, Andrean 10, North Knox 2.

Class A

1. Indpls Lutheran (12) 3-0 304 1

2. Adams Central (3) 4-0 262 2

3. South Adams (1) 4-0 256 4

4. Parke Heritage 4-0 202 6

5. Southwood 4-0 178 7

6. Monroe Central 3-1 156 8

7. N. Vermillion 3-1 134 3

8. W. Washington 4-0 114 9

9. N. Daviess 4-0 46 NR

10. Churubusco 3-1 44 5

Others receiving votes: Sheridan 40, Attica 12, Lafayette Catholic 6, Milan 4, Perry Central 2.

