Rock Creek Academy will open its new gymnasium Thursday night, when the volleyball team hosts Jennings County.
The new school building itself, located at 8000 Diefenbach in Sellersburg, isn't scheduled to open for another couple of month, but Rock Creek obtained a temporary occupancy permit for the final few matches of the volleyball season.
"We are so excited for this amazing opportunity to be the first to play on this new floor," Rock Creek volleyball coach Jennifer Brown said. "I am the coach, but I am also the dean of students and I have always been very vocal to our general contractor, Mark Shireman, that I knew we may not officially be in the building during the season, but we wanted to at least get in on a temporary occupancy permit for a few games this season, and they were listening. It was hard not to when I mentioned it at almost every meeting, which we have met every other week since this process has begun, but they and all of our sub-contractors have also worked so hard to make this a reality.
"We have many people helping to get things ready in the building, and I am just so appreciative of everyone's efforts. We will be hosting Jennings County this Thursday. This is certainly a dream come true for us, getting this new facility that we have been working towards for many years, and we cannot wait to make it our official new home."
The junior varsity match is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Thursday at the new Lions Den, with the varsity match to follow.
PIONEERS STILL NO. 2
The Providence volleyball team remained No. 2 in Class 4A, and over all four classes, in the IndianaPrepVolleyball.com Z-Ratings released Monday. The Pioneers are ranked behind Yorktown in both rankings.
IPV/Z-RATINGS
1. Yorktown
2. Providence
3. New Castle
4. Barr-Reeve
5. Ev. Memorial
6. McCutcheon
7. Munster
8. LaPorte
9. Muncie Burris
10. Hamilton SE
11. Crown Point
12. Center Grove
13. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)
14 (tie). Pendleton Heights
14 (tie). Penn
16. NorthWood
17. Brownstown Central
18. FW Concordia
19. Zionsville
20. Carmel
Class 4A: 1. Yorktown; 2. Providence; 3. New Castle; 4. McCutcheon; 5. Munster
Class 3A: 1. Ev. Memorial; 2. Muncie Burris; 3. NorthWood; 4. Brownstown Central; 5. FW Concordia
Class 2A: 1. Barr-Reeve; 2. Wapahani; 3. Hagerstown; 4. Heritage Christian; 5. Park Tudor
Class A: 1. Pioneer; 2. Trinity Lutheran; 3. Loogootee; 4. Cowan; 5. Lafayette Central Catholic
FLOYD REMAINS NO. 3
The Floyd Central boys' tennis team remains No. 3 in the state in the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association rankings released Monday after losing to No. 1 Carmel and No. 2 Homestead last weekend.
IHSTECA TOP 30
1. Carmel
2. Homestead
3. Floyd Central
4. Columbus North
5. North Central
6. Terre Haute South
7. Munster
8. FW Carroll
9. Fishers
10. Westfield
11 (tie). Bloomington South
11 (tie). Center Grove
13. Hamilton SE
14. Brebeuf
15. Evansville Reitz
16. Evansville Reitz
17. Park Tudor
18. Jasper
19. Cathedral
20. SB St. Joseph
21. Zionsville
22. Castle
23. Delta
24. FW Canterbury
25. Brownsburg
26. FW Dwenger
27. Lafayette Harrison
28. Crown Point
29. Marion
30 (tie). Loogootee, Mississinewa
District 8: 1. Floyd Central, 2. Columbus North, 3. Jeffersonville, 4. Seymour, 5. Silver Creek, 6. Batesville, 7. Providence, 8. Greensburg.
BOTH FLOYD TEAMS RANKED
Both Floyd Central teams are ranked in the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches polls released Monday. The Highlander girls are ranked eighth, while the Floyd boys check in at No. 17.
IATCCC POLLS
Girls
1. Zionsville
2. FW Carroll
3. Carmel
4. Fishers
5. Columbus North
6. Bloomington North
7. Noblesville
8. Floyd Central
9. West Lafayette
10. Cathedral
11. Indpls Chatard
12. FW Dwenger
13. Bloomington South
14. Brebeuf
15. Hamilton SE
16. Homestead
17. North Central
18. Valparaiso
19. Lake Central
20. Penn
21. Westfield
22. Northview
23. Indpls Ritter
24. Chesterton
25. Brownsburg
Boys
1. FW Concordia
2. Carmel
3. Homestead
4. Fishers
5. Brebeuf
6. Columbus North
7. Noblesville
8. Bloomington South
9. Center Grove
10. Brownsburg
11. Zionsville
12. Crown Point
13. Bloomington North
14. Harrison
15. Valparaiso
16. Jasper
17. Floyd Central
18. Jennings County
19. North Central
20. West Noble
21. Penn
22. Franklin Central
23. LaPorte
24. Hamilton SE
25. Westview
HIGHLANDERS, PIONEERS RANKED
Both Providence soccer teams remain ranked in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association polls released Monday. The Pioneer boys checked in at No. 9 in Class A, while the Providence girls are No. 11. Meanwhile the Floyd Central girls checked in tied for 20th in 3A.
ISCA POLLS
Girls
Class 3A: 1. Hamilton Southeastern, 2. Evansville Memorial, 3. Carmel, 4. Noblesville, 5. Castle, 6. Homestead, 7. Center Grove, 8. Fishers, 9. SB Saint Joseph, 10. Zionsville, 11. Penn, 12. Bloomington South, 13. Chesterton, 14. FW Carroll, 15. Valparaiso, 16. Columbus North, 17. Crown Point, 18. North Central, 19. Warsaw, 20 (tie). Floyd Central & Decatur Central
Class 2A: 1. Cathedral, 2. Brebeuf Jesuit, 3. Mishawaka Marian, 4. Bishop Chatard, 5. Bishop Dwenger, 6. Evansville Mater Dei, 7. Wheeler, 8. South Dearborn, 9. Bellmont, 10. Concordia Lutheran, 11. Culver Academies, 12. Lawrenceburg, 13. Batesville, 14. Heritage Hills, 15. DeKalb, 16. Western, 17. Northview, 18. Plymouth, 19. West Lafayette, 20. Hamilton Heights.
Class A: 1. Park Tudor, 2. Lafayette Central Catholic, 3. Eastbrook, 4. FW Blackhawk, 5. Boone Grove, 6. Argos, 7. University, 8. Evansville Day, 9. Oldenburg, 10. Vincennes Rivet, 11. Providence, 12. Andrean, 13. Bethany Christian-Goshen, 14. South Spencer, 15. Manchester, 16. Heritage Christian-Indy, 17. Triton Central, 18. Faith Christian, 19. Forest Park, 20 (tie). Covenant Christian-DeMotte & Laville
Boys
Class 3A: 1. Zionsville, 2. North Central, 3. FW Carroll, 4. Chesterton, 5. Center Grove, 6. Columbus East, 7. Warsaw, 8. Crown Point, 9. Noblesville, 10. Castle, 11. Hamilton SE, 12. Northridge, 13. Fishers, 14. Hammond Morton, 15. Penn, 16. Goshen, 17. Greenfield-Central, 18. Southport, 19. Harrison (West Lafayette), 20. Lake Central.
Class 2A: 1. Ev. Memorial, 2. Mishawaka Marian, 3. Guerin Catholic, 4. Concordia Lutheran, 5. Indpls Ritter, 6. Danville, 7. Washington, 8. SB St. Joseph , 9. Western, 10. Manchester, 11. Lawrenceburg, 12. Heritage Hills, 13. NorthWood, 14. Gibson Southern, 15. Leo, 16. West Noble, 17. Brebeuf, 18. Lebanon, 19. New Castle, 20. Canterbury.
Class A: 1. Park Tudor, 2. University, 3. Bethany Christian, 4. Scecina, 5. Oldenburg Academy, 6. Argos, 7. Lakewood Park Christian, 8. South Knox, 9. Providence, 10. Heritage Christian, 11. Lafayette Central Catholic, 12. Jac-Cen-Del, 13. Greenwood Christian, 14. Covington, 15. Bethesda Christian, 16. Shoals, 17. Indpls Lutheran , 18. Marquette Catholic, 19. Covenant Christian DeMotte, 20. Central Christian Academy.
DRAGONS RECEIVING VOTES
Silver Creek is the only area football team receiving votes in this week's Associated Press polls released Tuesday. The Dragons (4-0) are second among others receiving votes, with 12, in Class 4A.
The complete polls are listed below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS POLLS
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Avon (8) 4-0 304 1
2. Warren Central (5) 3-1 284 2
3. Carmel 3-1 244 3
4. Lafayette Jeff (2) 4-0 198 4
5. FW Snider (1) 4-0 174 5
6. Fishers 4-0 162 7
7. Westfield 4-0 128 8
8. Homestead 4-0 92 9
9. Brownsburg 2-2 90 6
10. Center Grove 1-3 34 10
Others receiving votes: Southport 22, Merrillville 20, Warsaw 4, North Central 2, Lawrence Central 2.
Class 5A
1. New Palestine (15) 4-0 318 1
2. Valparaiso (1) 4-0 264 3
3. Cathedral 3-1 256 4
4. Concord 4-0 188 5
5. Terre Haute South 4-0 174 6
6. FW Dwenger 3-1 168 2
7. Elkhart Central 4-0 130 7
8. Franklin 4-0 62 NR
9. Mishawaka 4-0 60 10
10. Bloomington North 3-1 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Michigan City 24, Plainfield 20, Whiteland 18, Castle 14, Bloomington South 10, Seymour 10, Decatur Central 4, Lafayette Harrison 2.
Class 4A
1. Mooresville (9) 4-0 292 1
2. East Central (3) 4-0 264 2
3. New Prairie (3) 4-0 258 3
4. Ev. Memorial 4-0 192 T4
5. Delta 4-0 188 6
6. E. Noble (1) 4-0 156 8
7. Marion 3-1 146 7
8. Plymouth 3-1 90 10
9. Leo 4-0 40 NR
10. Mississinewa 3-1 36 T4
(tie) Ev. Central 3-1 36 NR
Others receiving votes: NorthWood 16, Silver Creek 12, Greenwood 10, E. Chicago 8, Martinsville 6, Pendleton Hts, 4. Northridge 2, Columbia City 2, DeKalb 2.
Class 3A
1. West Lafayette (4) 3-1 272 3
2. Indpls Chatard (6) 3-1 254 1
3. Heritage Hills (2) 4-0 252 4
4. Mishawaka Marian (2) 3-1 206 6
5. Gibson Southern (2) 3-1 178 2
6. Brownstown Central 4-0 162 7
7. Indpls Brebeuf 3-1 142 8
8. Southridge 4-0 96 9
9. Guerin Catholic 3-1 90 5
10. Knox 4-0 66 10
Others receiving votes: Edgewood 16, FW Concordia 16, Salem 4, West Noble 2, Yorktown 2, Lawrenceburg 2.
Class 2A
1. Indpls Scecina (13) 4-0 310 2
2. Cass (1) 4-0 268 3
3. Ev. Mater Dei (1) 3-1 234 1
4. Rensselaer 4-0 220 5
5. Western Boone 3-1 204 4
6. Pioneer (1) 3-1 160 6
7. Triton Central 3-1 104 7
8. Heritage Christian 3-1 82 9
9. LaVille 3-1 44 10
10. Linton 3-1 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Boone Grove 34, Tipton 28, Eastbrook 24, Andrean 10, North Knox 2.
Class A
1. Indpls Lutheran (12) 3-0 304 1
2. Adams Central (3) 4-0 262 2
3. South Adams (1) 4-0 256 4
4. Parke Heritage 4-0 202 6
5. Southwood 4-0 178 7
6. Monroe Central 3-1 156 8
7. N. Vermillion 3-1 134 3
8. W. Washington 4-0 114 9
9. N. Daviess 4-0 46 NR
10. Churubusco 3-1 44 5
Others receiving votes: Sheridan 40, Attica 12, Lafayette Catholic 6, Milan 4, Perry Central 2.
