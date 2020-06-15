Rock Creek rising senior Ligia Williams, one of the top volleyball players in the area, has made her college choice.
“I am so excited to finally announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at The University of Cincinnati,” Williams wrote on social media this past Friday. “I am extremely grateful for everyone who has supported me throughout my journey. I would like to especially thank [my] family, friends, and coaches. Words cannot describe how excited I am!!! Go Bearcats.”
The 6-foot-3 middle blocker/outside hitter is coming off a standout season for the Lions, who went 25-8 and won their third straight sectional title. Williams topped the team in kills (422) and total blocks (92), while ranking second in service aces (54) and digs (246).
“Rock Creek could not be prouder of this young lady. She’s a pleasure to coach and a great teammate. So full of talent, keep enjoying life,” Lions coach Jennifer Brown wrote on the Rock Creek volleyball Twitter account.
LOCAL BOYS COMPETE IN GOLF TOURNEY
Ten boys from Southern Indiana played on two teams that competed in last week’s two-day Indiana Team Championship, which included some of the top high school golfers and teams from around that state, at the Ackerman-Allen Golf Course at Purdue University.
Southern Indiana Accuracy, a team made up of golfers from four Clark County schools and one from Scott County, finished 10th with a team score of 647. Meanwhile Team Sellersburg, which featured five golfers from Silver Creek, took 17th in the 18-team tourney.
Center Grove Legacy, comprised of players from Center Grove High School, carded a collective 618 (42-over-par), to edge Straight Off The Couch, a team of players from Carmel, by one shot. The Greyhounds are the two-time defending IHSAA state champs.
Individually, Center Grove senior Alex Heck earned medalist honors with a 2-over 146, shooting an even-par 72 in the final round.
Silver Creek sophomore Carter Smith of Team Sellersburg finished in a three-way tie for third with a 6-over 150.
Borden freshman A.J. Agnew, a member of Southern Indiana Accuracy, tied for 19th overall with a 157 (73-84). He was one shot off the individual lead after the first day.
Also from Southern Indiana Accuracy, Austin sophomore Blake Stamper tied for 27th, Henryville junior Westin Allen tied for 43rd, Floyd Central sophomore Max Zoeller tied for 60th and Borden freshman Branson Wagoner placed 81st.
For Team Sellersburg, Silver Creek freshmen Seth Hope and Luke Graston tied for 68th and 72nd respectively. Silver Creek seniors Jeremy Harper and Noah McAllister tied for 85th.
