After more than 15 years in the dugout, Ricky Romans has resigned as the Charlestown baseball coach.
Romans announced his decision last week in an open letter to “Pirate Nation.”
“It has truly been a blessing leading the baseball program for the last 17 years. When I was fortunate to be hired in 2004, I never envisioned being the head baseball coach through 2020,” Romans wrote. “There was something about the program, and the community, that allowed me to grow so close so quickly. As an individual that grew up going to school and working in Jeffersonville, I will never forget when asked ‘Why Charlestown?’ during my interview. My response was that I believed it was a great opportunity for both of us. All I wanted was a chance to coach the game I have loved since I was a kid. Mr. (Dick) Johnson and Mr. (Tony) Hall gave me that opportunity with only one year of high school assistant-coaching experience on my resume. Their belief in me fueled me to work hard and do the best I could for Charlestown, which quickly became home to me and my family. We eventually moved to the area and have raised our family here since 2009. I have always believed in loyalty, and Charlestown has shown great loyalty to me through the years. Many changes have occurred within the administration during my tenure, as I have worked for many wonderful people ... . All these individuals have allowed me to grow not only as a coach, but as a person as well. They have treated me with great respect, and I will forever be grateful for their kindness and generosity.
“Personally, Charlestown High School helped me through many difficult times in my life. When my mother died in 2006, it was one of the hardest times of my life. Then, in 2016 when I lost my father, followed by my stepfather in 2017, (the) adversity of life struck again. As I told our players, ‘Life is challenging at times.’ Sports are a great release from the real world sometimes, and coaching baseball and being around great people kept me busy during some of the most challenging times in my life. Much of that is due to the help I received from my assistant coaches through the years. ... We had so many wonderful times on and off the ball field together, and I genuinely appreciate all their hard work and commitment to Pirate baseball.”
Romans guided the Pirates to a 253-181 mark, as well as a Class 3A sectional title in 2009 and a Mid-Southern Conference title in 2015.
“All good coaches realize that teams start and end with the players,” he wrote. “Even though I have a list of players since 2004, I do not want to take a chance on missing someone so I will just say it has truly been an honor coaching each of you. We have had many exciting times, and some challenging and heartbreaking times as well. I am sorry we could not bring more championships to Charlestown, but I will never forget the exciting come from behind victory in the sectional championship in 2009 and the conference championship in 2015. It was always my goal for you to be successful on the baseball field, but it was more important for me that you turn into great young men. Hopefully, even though you probably did not agree with our decisions at times, you realize that we, the coaches, genuinely care about you.”
In Romans’ final year, 2019, the Pirates went 13-8, including 6-3 in the MSC, and lost 14-2 to Providence in the Class 3A North Harrison Sectional semifinals.
SORG COMMITS TO BELLARMINE
Floyd Central senior baseball standout Casey Sorg announced his commitment to Bellarmine University last week.
“I am very excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at Bellarmine University. I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and mentors who have helped me along the way,” Sorg tweeted last Tuesday.
The second baseman/right-handed pitcher is coming off a solid summer.
HATTON COMMITS TO WILLIAM & MARY
North Harrison senior boys’ basketball standout Langdon “L.T.” Hatton announced his commitment to William & Mary earlier this month.
The 6-foot-10 forward, who helped the Cougars to an 18-6 record last season, made his announcement in a video posted on social media.
“First and foremost I’d like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play college basketball, it’s certainly been an exciting journey,” Hatton said in a voiceover as a video of him working out in the gym played. “I owe a great amount of gratitude to my high school coaches for all they have done in my development as a player. Also, a big thanks to Indiana Elite and their entire staff for giving me the opportunity to play for such a wonderful organization. I’ve been blessed to play with some great teammates throughout my career and I can’t thank those guys enough. I’d like to thank my family and friends for all their love and support over the years. Thank you to all the college coaches that believed in me and gave me opportunities to continue my career.
“I’ve decided to continue my academic and athletic career at the College of William & Mary, go Tribe!” Hatton, sporting a green and white W&M t-shirt, concluded.
Hatton is the son of Steve Hatton, Clarksville’s all-time leading scorer, and the brother of Wofford University sophomore standout Lilly Hatton, who is the reigning Southern Conference Freshman of the Year.
