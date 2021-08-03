HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: Rooney commits to DePauw

Emme Rooney is going to be a Tiger.
Rooney, a senior wing and one of two returning starters for the Silver Creek girls’ basketball team that won the Class 3A state title last season, announced her college choice Tuesday.
“I’m so excited to announce that I’ve committed to DePauw University to continue my academic and athletic career. I appreciate my coaches, teammates, and family for all the support. Thank you to Coach (Kris) Huffman, Coach (Annie) Bourne, Coach (Cameron) Tucker, and Coach (Doug) Miller for this opportunity!” Rooney tweeted.
The 5-foot-9 senior wing averaged 4.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game last season for the Dragons, who capped off their 25-3 campaign with a 54-48 victory over South Bend Washington in the 3A title tilt.
Rooney’s father, Dave, is an assistant coach for Silver Creek.
“Needless to say the program and her father are very proud,” he said.
DePauw, which has won two NCAA Division III national championships (in 2007 and 2013), went 8-1 in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign.
NA SPORTS SOCIAL TICKET DEADLINE TODAY
The deadline to purchase tickets for Friday night’s New Albany Sports Social is noon today, due to event planning.
The Sports Social is a fundraiser for New Albany athletics. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. at The Grand in downtown New Albany. The featured guest speaker for the event is former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Ken Griffey Sr., the father of Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.
Tickets are $100 apiece, or $900 for a table of 10. No tickets will be sold at the door. Everyone who buys a ticket will receive a baseball autographed by Griffey Sr.
To purchase tickets call 812-542-8507 or visit gonewalbany.com.
The event was originally scheduled for 2020, but was postponed due to COVID-19. While it was already planned before the pandemic, COVID-19 has created further funding needs for high school athletics programs. Tickets from last year’s postponed event will be honored Friday night.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. At that time the silent auction will begin. At 6 p.m., Griffey will walk around and take pictures with those in attendance. There will be no autographs, however. At 7 p.m., the meal will begin. At 7:45 a.m., Master of Ceremonies Kent Sterling and New Albany athletic director B.J. McAlister will take the stage for a brief introduction. At 8 p.m. Griffey is scheduled to begin speaking. The former three-time All-Star won two World Series titles as a member of Cincinnati’s Big Red Machine and finished second in the batting-title race (hitting .336) in 1976.
“Anybody who has ever seen Griffey Sr. speak will know that, for a lack of a better term, he’s the absolute salt of the earth,” McAlister said. “He talks about his teammates, he talks about raising his son who is a Hall of Famer, and he is generally a good guy who can hit on a number of topics.”
After Griffey concludes, the silent auction items will be awarded. During that time there will also be a 50-50 drawing and a live auction.