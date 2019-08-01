Jeffersonville girls’ standout Nan Garcia, fresh off receiving more big-time college offers, and three members of Silver Creek’s Class 3A state championship boys’ team headline the Southern Indiana contingent scheduled to participate in the 22nd annual Battle of the Bridges Basketball Classic, a hoops extravaganza that pits players from Indiana against those from Kentucky.
Garcia will play in the “Star Girls” game that is slated to tip off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at MidAmerica Sports Center in Louisville with the “Star Boys” contest to follow at around 8 p.m.
Garcia, a 6-foot forward and rising senior for the Red Devils who tweeted earlier this week that she had received a scholarship offer from Purdue and Penn State, will be joined by several familiar faces on the Indiana team. Included among those is Jeff teammate Kelsie James (more on her below) and Providence standout Natalie Boesing along with the New Albany duo of Naria Reed and Mya Jackson and the Silver Creek trio of Jaclyn Emly, Alana Striverson and Kynidi Striverson. Reed is a transfer from Louisville Ballard, while the Striverson sisters are transfers from Louisville Male.
The Indiana boys’ team will feature Silver Creek juniors Trey Kaufman and Kooper Jacobi as well as sophomore Branden Northern, three members of the Dragons’ state championship team. It will also include a trio of players — Julien Hunter, Trey Hourigan and Jordan Thomas — from New Albany as well as two each from Jeffersonville (Jacob Jones and Will Lovings-Watts), Floyd Central (Jake Heidbreder and Grant Gohmann) and Christian Academy (Bailey Conrad and T.J. Proctor).
The complete schedule is listed below.
22nd ANNUAL BATTLE OF THE BRIDGES BASKETBALL CLASSIC SCHEDULE
Saturday at MidAmerica Sports Center, Louisville
COURT A
8:30 a.m. — 3rd grade (boys); 9:30 a.m. — 4th grade (boys); 10:30 a.m. — 5th grade (boys); 11:30 a.m. — 6th grade (boys); 12:30 p.m. — 7th grade (boys); 1:30 p.m. — 8th grade (boys); 2:45 p.m. — 9th grade (boys); 4 p.m. — Future Star Girls; 5:15 p.m. — Future Star Boys; 6:30 p.m. — Star Girls; 8 p.m. — Star Boys.
COURT B
8:30 a.m. — 3rd grade (girls); 9:30 a.m. — 4th grade (girls); 10:30 a.m. — 5th grade (girls); 11:30 a.m. — 6th grade (girls); 12:30 p.m. — 7th grade (girls); 1:30 p.m. — 8th grade (girls); 2:30 p.m. — 9th grade (girls); 3:30 p.m. — Special Olympics All-Stars; 4:30 p.m. — 2nd grade (boys).
HUSSUNG PICKED FOR ALL-AMERICAN GAME
Floyd Central’s Cole Hussung hasn’t even played in the first football game of his senior year, but the standout placekicker has already been selected to play in a prestigious postseason game.
Hussung was recently chosen to participate in the World Bowl All-American Game, which will take place Dec. 21 and be played at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, he announced on Twitter earlier this week. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Last season Hussung finished second on the Highlanders in scoring (47). He was 20-for-22 on point-after-touchdown kicks and 9-for-12 on field-goal tries with a long make of 49 yards. Hussung also had 39 kickoffs for a total of 2,274 yards — 58.3 per kick — with a long of 76.
WALLS COMMITS TO KNIGHTS
Clarksville baseball standout Webster Walls, a rising senior, has decided to play collegiately at Bellarmine University, which recently announced its intention to go NCAA Division I.
“Pumped to say that I am committing to Bellarmine. The opportunity to play baseball and get a BU edu is a dream come true. Thank you to Coach [Larry] Owens and [Nick] Eversole. Proud to be a Knight!” Walls tweeted Monday.
This past season Walls, an infielder/pitcher, topped the Generals in batting average (.368), runs scored (28), home runs (seven), RBIs (24) and triples (four) while also tying for first in doubles (five). On the mound, he had a 3.83 ERA and a team-best three saves.
JEFF'S JAMES PICKS SCHOOL
James, a point guard for Jeff, has decided where she will attend college.
“I am excited to announced that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Indiana University Kokomo! Thank you to God, family, friends, and my coaches for making me the young woman I am today. #gocougars,” James tweeted in mid-July.
Last season the 5-0 James averaged 4.4 points, 4.2 rebounds — which ranked second on the team — and team-highs in assists (2.8) and steals (2.1) per game.
WATHEN BELLARMIND-BOUND
Floyd Central senior softball standout Madison Wathen has chosen her college destination.
“Excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Bellarmine University!! Thanks to all my coaches, family, and friends for all the support,” Wathen tweeted in mid-July.
Last season Wathen, a pitcher-infielder, was third on the Highlanders in batting average (.373). On the mound, she was 9-5 with two saves and a 1.84 earned-run average. In 80 innings pitched, Wathen recorded 80 strikeouts.
3 AREA SCHOOLS TO HOST VOLLEYBALL SECTIONALS
Three local schools will host volleyball sectionals, according to the postseason sites released by IndianaPrepVolleyball.com in late July.
Floyd Central will host Class 4A Sectional 15 that includes the Highlanders, Jeffersonville, Jennings County, New Albany, Providence and Seymour.
Silver Creek will host 3A Sectional 30 that will include the Dragons, Charlestown, Christian Academy, Corydon Central, Madison, North Harrison, Salem and Scottsburg.
Henryville will host 2A Sectional 46 that includes the Hornets, Austin, Clarksville, Crawford County, Eastern, Mitchell and Paoli.
