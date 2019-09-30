Several intriguing matchups involving local teams were revealed when the pairings for the 26th annual IHSAA Boys and Girls Soccer State Tournaments were released Sunday night.
There will be 301 boys' teams and 272 girls' teams competing when sectionals begin next week and run through Oct. 12. The regionals are set for Oct. 19, the semistates Oct. 26 and the state championship matches Nov. 1-2 in Fishers.
In the boys' Class 3A Floyd Central Sectional, the host Highlanders — who have won a sectional title in five of the last six years — drew a bye into the semifinals, where they will face the winner between Jennings County and Columbus North. Meanwhile New Albany and Jeffersonville, who tied 2-2 last week, face-off in one first-round match. The winner will take on the winner between Seymour and No. 5 Columbus East in the semifinals.
“It’ll be tough for us. If we beat New Albany we’ll probably play Columbus East, then we’ll see who we play after that,” second-year Red Devils coach Paul Duckworth said. “It’s going to be an exciting game Tuesday evening. Both teams are really excited, but a little nervous.”
In the 2A Madison Sectional, 2017 champ Silver Creek drew a bye into the semifinals and will face the winner between Scottsburg and defending champion North Harrison. Charlestown will face Corydon Central in another first-round match and the winner will take on the winner between Salem and Madison in the other semifinal.
“I love the draw,” first-year Dragons coach Tim Quakenbush said. “We wanted the bye and we got it. Our sectional’s been so weird, the scores have been all over the place for anybody that looks at’em. So anybody’s capable of winning that thing. We beat Charlestown, Charlestown beat Corydon, tied Scottsburg, Scottsburg beat us. We played Madison tight, who beat the crap out of Scottsburg. It’s literally been like that. I’d say out of the seven teams in the sectional, six possibly could win it, to be honest. That’ll make it exciting, but I definitely like the fact that we got the bye. [We’ll get a] couple extra practices in and we’ll be ready to go.”
In the Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional, No. 11 Providence — which has won seven straight sectional titles — will take on Henryville in the third first-round match. The winner of that match will face the winner between Christian Academy and Rock Creek in one semifinal. Austin will take on the Trinity Lutheran-Lanesville winner in the other semi.
On the girls' side, three-time defending champion Floyd Central will face archrival New Albany in a first-round match of the 3A Seymour Sectional. The winner will take on the winner between Bedford North Lawrence and the host Owls in the semifinals. Meanwhile Jeffersonville drew a bye into the other semifinal, where it will face Jennings County.
At the 2A Scottsburg Sectional, two-time defending champion Silver Creek will face No. 20 North Harrison in the first match. The winner will take on the winner between Scottsburg and Madison in one semifinal. Salem and Corydon Central meet in the other semi.
In the Class A Providence Sectional, the seventh-ranked Pioneers will take on Southwestern in the first match. The winner will face CAI in one semifinal, while Austin will take on Trinity Lutheran in the other.
The complete pairings involving local schools are listed below.
IHSAA SECTIONAL PAIRINGS
All records are as listed on maxpreps.com
BOYS
Class 3A Floyd Central Sectional
Match 1: Jennings County (1-12) vs. Columbus North (5-9-1)
Match 2: New Albany (7-3-5) vs. Jeffersonville (6-4-3)
Match 3: Seymour (2-8-4) vs. Columbus East (10-0-3)
Match 4: Floyd Central (5-7-2) vs. Match 1 winner
Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner
Final: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner
Class 2A Madison Sectional
Match 1: Scottsburg (10-1-1) vs. North Harrison (5-5-2)
Match 2: Corydon Central (8-2-2) vs. Charlestown (4-5-1)
Match 3: Salem (2-9) vs. Madison (8-4-2)
Match 4: Silver Creek (4-8-2) vs. Match 1 winner
Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner
Final: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner
Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional
Match 1: Trinity Lutheran (1-6) vs. Lanesville (0-7-1)
Match 2: Christian Academy (8-5-1) vs. Rock Creek (1-6-1)
Match 3: Providence (9-6) vs. Henryville (7-2)
Match 4: Austin (2-9-1) vs. Match 1 winner
Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner
Final: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner
GIRLS
Class 3A Seymour Sectional
Match 1: Bedford NL (2-9) vs. Seymour (7-5-2)
Match 2: Floyd Central (8-4-2) vs. New Albany (9-2-1)
Match 3: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner
Match 4: Jeffersonville (3-5) vs. Jennings County (9-6)
Final: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner
Class 2A Scottsburg Sectional
Match 1: North Harrison (8-2-2) vs. Silver Creek (6-7)
Match 2: Scottsburg (5-4-2) vs. Madison (5-6-3)
Match 3: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner
Match 4: Salem (4-6) vs. Corydon Central (1-7)
Match 5: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner
Class A Providence Sectional
Match 1: Providence (6-4-3) vs. Southwestern (4-6-2)
Match 2: Austin (0-9) vs. Trinity Lutheran (6-4)
Match 3: Christian Academy (6-4) vs. Match 1 winner
Final: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner
BOTH PROVIDENCE TEAMS RANKED
Speaking of soccer, both Providence soccer teams remained ranked in Class A in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association polls released Monday. The Pioneer girls check in at No. 7, while the boys are rated 11th.
The complete polls are listed below.
ISCA POLLS
Boys
Class 3A: 1. Zionsville, 2. FW Carroll, 3. Chesterton, 4. North Central, 5. Columbus East, 6. Center Grove, 7. Warsaw, 8. Crown Point, 9. Fishers, 10. Noblesville, 11. Hamilton Southeastern, 12. Castle, 13. Northridge, 14. Greenfield-Central, 15. Hammond Morton, 16. Carmel, 17. Pike, 18. Munster, 19. Plainfield, 20. Goshen.
Class 2A: 1. Mishawaka Marian, 2. Ev. Memorial, 3. FW Concordia, 4. Western, 5. Washington, 6. Ritter, 7. Guerin Catholic, 8. Danville, 9. Manchester, 10. NorthWood, 11. Lawrenceburg, 12. SB St. Joseph, 13. Heritage Hills, 14. Leo, 15. West Noble, 16. Lebanon, 17. Speedway, 18. Gibson Southern, 19. Culver Academies, 20. Hammond Clark.
Class A: 1. Park Tudor, 2. University, 3. Scecina, 4. Bethany Christian, 5. Lakewood Park Christian, 6. Oldenburg Christian, 7. Argos, 8. South Knox, 9. Jac-Cen-Del, 10. Bethesda Christian, 11. Providence, 12. Greenwood Christian, 13. Lafayette Central Catholic, 14. Indpls Lutheran, 15. Covington, 16. Illiana Christian, 17. North White, 18. Shoals, 19. Central Christian Academy, 20. Heritage Christian.
Girls
Class 3A: 1. Hamilton Southeastern, 2. Carmel, 3. Noblesville, 4. Evansville Memorial, 5. Castle, 6. SB St. Joseph, 7. Center Grove, 8. Fishers, 9. Penn, 10. Homestead, 11. Columbus North, 12. Bloomington South, 13. Valparaiso, 14. Zionsville, 15. North Central, 16. FW Carroll, 17. Chesterton, 18. East Central, 19. Warsaw, 20. Evansville Reitz.
Class 2A: 1. Brebeuf, 2. Cathedral, 3. Mishawaka Marian, 4. Chatard, 5. Evansville Mater Dei, 6. Wheeler, 7. Lawrenceburg, 8. FW Dwenger, 9. Culver Academies, 10. South Dearborn, 11. Batesville, 12. Heritage Hills, 13. Northview, 14. FW Concordia, 15. Western, 16. Belmont, 17. Leo, 18. Hamilton Heights, 19. Yorktown, 20. North Harrison.
Class A: 1. Lafayette Central Catholic, 2. Park Tudor, 3. FW Blackhawk, 4. University, 5. Argos, 6. Eastbrook, 7. Providence, 8. Heritage Christian (Indy), 9. Evansville Day, 10. Andrean, 11. Tipton, 12. Vincennes Rivet, 13. Oldenburg, 14. Forrest Park, 15. Boone Grove, 16. Bethany Christian-Goshen, 17. Bethesda Christian, 18. South Spencer, 19. Faith Christian, 20. Manchester.
PIONEERS NO. 3 IN STATE & 4A
The Providence volleyball team remained No. 3 in both the state, and in Class 4A, in the new IndianaPrepVolleyball.com Z-Ratings released Monday.
The Pioneers (22-1) play at Jeffersonville at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
INDIANAPREPVOLLEYBALL.COM Z-RATINGS
Top 20
1. New Castle
2. Yorktown
3. Providence
4. Hamilton SE
5. Barr-Reeve
6. Ev. Memorial
7. McCutcheon
8. Munster
9. Wapahani
10. Center Grove
11. FW Dwenger
12. Crown Point
13. Leo
14. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)
15. LaPorte
16 (tie). FW Concordia
16 (tie). Muncie Burris
18. Castle
19. Penn
20. NorthWood
Class 4A: 1. New Castle, 2. Yorktown, 3. Providence, 4. Hamilton Southeastern, 5. McCutcheon
Class 3A: 1. Ev. Memorial, 2. FW Bishop Dwenger, 3. Leo, 4. FW Concordia, 5. Muncie Burris
Class 2A: 1. Barr-Reeve, 2. Wapahani, 3. Andrean, 4. Hagerstown, 5. Alexandria
Class A: 1. Trinity Lutheran, 2. Pioneer, 3. Springs Valley, 4. Loogootee, 5. Cowan
POOR COMMITS TO GRACE
Jeffersonville senior girls' basketball player Kiersten Poor recently decided where she will play in college.
"So excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Grace College!! Thank you Coach [Dan] Davis and Coach Mac [Carol McGregor]! Go lancers!" Poor tweeted on Sept. 13.
Last season the 5-foot-10 Poor averaged 8.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game for the Red Devils.
BISCARDI COMMITS
Charlestown senior girls' basketball player Jackie Biscardi recently decided where she will play in college.
"Very excited and thankful to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Northwestern Ohio," Biscardi tweeted Sept. 19.
The 5-foot-6 guard averaged 8.5 points, 2.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game last season for the Pirates.
NEW ALBANY NAMES NEW SOFTBALL COACH
Brookelyn Visker has been named New Albany's new softball coach. A former player at IU Southeast, she was an assistant coach with the Grenadiers last season.
Visker takes over for long-time Bulldogs coach Steve Belden, who retired after last season.
