Recent Rock Creek graduate, and track & field standout, Na’imah Slaughter recently signed to continue her academic and athletic careers at Purdue Fort Wayne.
In inking with the Mastodons, Slaughter becomes the school’s first-ever NCAA Division I signee.
Slaughter had a sensational spring for the Lions on the track, and in the field. It culminated at the IHSAA State Finals, where Slaughter finished third in the long jump and sixth in the high jump to earn a pair of trips to the podium.
FLOYD RANKED NO. 3
The Floyd Central boys’ tennis team was ranked No. 3 in the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association Top 30 poll released Monday.
The Highlanders, who are off to a 3-1 start, are behind only top-ranked — and three-time defending state champion — Carmel and No. 2 Homestead.
Last weekend, Floyd beat fourth-ranked North Central 3-2 and lost 3-2 to No. 7 Cathedral.
The Highlanders are scheduled to play at Bloomington South today before hosting Jasper on Wednesday and 14th-ranked Evansville F.J. Reitz on Saturday.
IHSTECA TOP 30
1. Carmel
2. Homestead
3. Floyd Central
4. North Central
5. Brebeuf
6. Columbus North
7. Cathedral
8. Fishers
9. Center Grove
10. Park Tudor
11. FW Carroll
12. Terre Haute South
13. Munster
14. Evansville F.J. Reitz
15. West Lafayette
16. Westfield-Washington
17. Jasper
18. SB St. Joseph
19. FW Canterbury
20. Hamilton Southeastern
21. Brownsburg
22. Castle
23. Crown Point
24. Lafayette Harrison
25. Avon
26. Delta
27. Zionsville
28. Marion
29. Culver Academies
30. Lawrence North
District 8 rankings: 1. Floyd Central; 2. Columbus North; 3. Jeffersonville; 4. Seymour; 5 (tie). Providence, New Albany; 7. Greensburg; 8. Batesville
FLOYD GOLF RANKED NO. 20
The Floyd Central girls’ golf team fell two spots, from No. 18 to No. 20, in the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association Top 20 poll released Sunday night.
IHSGCA TOP 20
1. Evansville North
2. Homestead
3. Westfield
4. Carmel
5. Zionsville
6. Columbus North
7. NorthWood
8. Crown Point
9. Penn
10. Culver Academy
11. Center Grove
12. Evansville Memorial
13. Brownsburg
14. Franklin
15. Noblesville
16. Hamilton Southeastern
17. Lake Central
18. Lapel
19. Guerin Catholic
20. Floyd Central
HIGHLANDERS WIN CULVER'S CLASSIC
Saturday, the Floyd Central girls' golf team won its Culver’s Classic at Old Capital Golf Club in Corydon.
Floyd fired a season-low score of 338. Sophomore Sophie Cook earned medalist honors by beating Bedford North Lawrence’s Olivia Sanders in a playoff after shooting a 77 in regulation.
CULVER’S CLASSIC
Saturday at Old Capital GC, Corydon
Team scores: Floyd Central 338, Bedford NL 349, Columbus East 370, New Albany 403, Madison 422, Corydon Central 424, Providence 424.
Medalist: Sophie Cook (Floyd) 77; defeated BNL’s Olivia Sanders in a playoff.
Floyd: Cook 77, Zoe Hoehn 85, Haleigh Cullins 86, Sydney Juliot 90, Audrey Giovenco 94, Jolie Bane 107.
New Albany: Kennedy Lee 96, Sarah Jefferson 96, Avery Carroll 105, Maddie Daniel 106, Katie Daniel 120.
Providence: Kennedy Allender 102, Lilly Chapman 103, Kasey Lockard 107, Reese Bottorff 112, Abby Shavers 125.
OTHER WEEKEND LEFTOVERS
- For the third year in a row, the Henryville boys’ tennis team won Saturday’s Musketeer Invitational at Eastern. Zidon and Zerach Coats won their brackets at Nos. 1 and 3 singles, respectively, while Xavier Coats and Taylor Guthrie were second at No. 2 doubles.
- The Borden boys’ cross country team took third while the girls finished fifth in Saturday’s Jeremy Wright Memorial Small School Invitational at Blue River Cross Country Course in Shelbyville. Sterling Mikel and Gavin Just led the boys by finishing 12th and 13th overall, respectively. Kaylie Magallanes led the Borden girls by placing 30th.
- New Washington’s Jesus Diaz finished ninth and Jayden Bufford 20th at Saturday’s Madison Invitational.
- The Borden boys’ tennis team finished second in the Bedford North Lawrence Invitational on Saturday. The Braves fell 3-2 to Bloomfield in the final. For Borden, Mason Carter (No. 2 singles) and Kaden Holmes (No. 3 singles) went undefeated through the tournament.
- Floyd Central boys soccer blanked Bedford North Lawrence 5-0 Saturday. Drew Cromwell had a goal and an assist while Xander Ochsner had a pair of assists for the victorious Highlanders.
