HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: Smith commits to Ball State

Carter Smith is going to be a Cardinal.
The Silver Creek senior, a standout on the boys’ golf team, has committed to continue his athletic and academic careers at Ball State University.
“I’m really excited for the next four years,” Smith said Wednesday evening. “I already know a lot of the guys on the team, I’ve played golf with them a lot the last couple years and I really like Coach (Mike) Fleck. They’ve got a really good program going and I think we can do some good things over the next few years.”
After having his sophomore high school season canceled due to COVID-19, Smith had an outstanding junior campaign. He captured Mid-Southern Conference medalist honors, outlasting teammate Cody Coleman in a four-hole playoff, before shooting a 1-under-par at the sectional to also earn medalist honors and lead the Dragons to their first-ever sectional championship. He followed that up with a second-place finish at the Providence Regional before placing third individually at the IHSAA State Finals. Smith is believed to be the first SCHS boy to advance to state.
Smith indicated he is thankful to get his college decision out of the way early.
“The recruiting process was very stressful,” he said. “I’m glad it’s over.”
In the meantime, Smith is spending the fall on the Silver Creek tennis team. He played as a freshman before skipping the past two seasons to concentrate on golf.
“We’ve got a really good tennis team this year,” said Smith, who played No. 1 doubles with Lucas Densford in the Dragons’ 5-0 sweep of Charlestown on Wednesday. “It was frustrating the last two years not winning sectionals. We’re hoping to do that, and maybe (win) a regional or a semistate title this year as well.”
After tennis season ends, Smith will begin preparing full-time for his final season at Silver Creek.
“(The goal is) to win state — individually and as a team,” he said. “We’ll be better than last year; we’re hoping to do something special.”
At Ball State, Smith will join former Corydon Central standout Joey Wiseman, who is entering his sophomore season.
PURICHIA COMMITS TO JACKSONVILLE STATE
Providence volleyball standout Grace Purichia only recently began her junior year, however, she’s already decided where she wants to go to college. Purichia announced last week that she has committed to continue her volleyball and academic careers at Jacksonville State University.
Purichia, the youngest daughter of Pioneers head coach Terri Purichia, is a setter for Providence.
Last season Purichia, who split setting duties with Emma Kaelin, paced the Pioneers in assists (565) and service aces (47) while also ranking second in digs (252) and tying for third in kills (142).
In her first two matches this season Purichia, who is now the team’s full-time setter, has compiled 44 assists, 21 digs and 14 kills.
She’ll join a Gamecocks team that currently features a lot of Southern Indiana flavor. Jacksonville State’s roster includes two former Providence standouts — fifth-year setter Lexie Libs and sophomore outside hitter Courtney Glotzbach, as well as former Silver Creek standout Macie Garrison, a sophomore setter.
The Gamecocks went 16-2 last season, which ended with a 3-0 loss to Morehead State in the Ohio Valley Conference championship match.
Both of Purichia’s older sisters are playing college volleyball this year. The oldest, Maggie, who played last season at Spalding University, is entering her first year at IU Southeast while middle child Anna is beginning her freshman year at Eastern Kentucky.