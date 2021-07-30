After a one-year hiatus, the Battle of the Bridges is back.
Like many things in 2020, one of the top area basketball events of the summer was canceled due to COVID-19. It has returned this year.
The 23rd annual Battle of the Bridges All-Star Classic & Tournament began Friday and continues through Sunday at the MidAmerica Sports Center in Louisville.
The featured games are tonight’s girls’ and boys’ All-Star Classic contests, which pit the top upperclassmen from Southern Indiana against those from the Louisville area. The All-Star girls’ game is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. this evening with the boys’ game to follow at 8 p.m.
Both rosters are filled with players from Clark and Floyd counties, as well as other surrounding counties.
The Indiana Girls Stars Team ‘21 is comprised of 13 seniors from Southern Indiana.
Included on the roster is Silver Creek senior Kynidi Striverson, the lone returning starter for the Class 3A state champions. The 5-foot-8 point guard averaged 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and three steals per game last season for the Dragons, who beat South Bend Washington 54-48 in the 3A final Feb. 27 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. She tallied 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in that win. She has received scholarship offers from Indiana State and Evansville this summer.
Two others on the team are Jeffersonville wing Nevaeh Bates, who averaged 4.6 points and 3.9 rebounds for the Red Devils last season, and New Albany guard Taylor Treat, who averaged 12 points and three assists for the Bulldogs in 2020-21.
The team also features the North Harrison dynamic duo of Ali Saunders and Diana Burgher, who averaged 21.9 and 16.2 points respectively last season, as well as Salem’s Natalie Noel and Abigail Ratts. Others on the squad include Evansville Mater Dei’s Kate Breeden, Megan Kain of Castle, Madison’s Taylor Lynch, Jennings County’s Juliann Woodard and Lily Moore, who is home schooled.
The roster of the Indiana Boys Stars Team ‘21 is comprised of 15 seniors and three juniors. Not all will be able to participate, though.
The squad features three senior starters from the Jeffersonville team that won the Class 4A Seymour Sectional title last season. They are 6-6 guard Brandon Rayzer-Moore, 6-5 wing Will Lovings-Watts and 5-11 guard Kobe Stoudemire. Lovings-Watts averaged 16.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 59 percent from the field, including 48 percent from 3-point range, en route to being named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s Underclass “Supreme 15,” as one of the top 15 underclassmen in the state.
Three other seniors from Clark County schools are also scheduled to play. They include Silver Creek’s Branden Northern, Clarksville’s Dakota Capps and Rock Creek’s Gavin Gullion. Northern, a 6-foot point guard, averaged 14.9 points, 6.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game for the Dragons, who won their second consecutive 3A state title.
Four players from Floyd Central were invited to play. They are a trio of seniors — 7-0 center Wesley Celichowski, 6-5 forward Brady Moore and 6-4 guard Cole Harritt — along with 6-5 junior forward Caleb Washington.
A trio of players from New Albany were also invited. They are seniors Tucker Biven and Jayden Thompson and junior Josten Carter. Biven, a baseball standout, will be unable to attend as he’s trying out for the Team USA 18U World Cup team in Cary, N.C.
North Harrison seniors Logan McIntire and Ethan Oakley are also on the squad.
The roster is rounded out by Scottsburg senior Hayden Cutter, Eastern senior Cade Jones and Jennings County junior Keegan Manowitz.
LORENZ COMMITS TO LINCOLN TRAIL
Recent Providence graduate Jackson Lorenz, who was a member of the Pioneers’ Class 2A state championship team, announced his college intentions Thursday.
“I am very blessed and excited to announce I’ll be furthering my academic and baseball career at Lincoln Trail College! I want to thank my family, teammates, coaches and God, who have helped get me to where I am today. Go Statesmen!” Lorenz tweeted Thursday.
Lorenz went 3-1 on the mound while starting five games for the Pioneers. In 19 1/3 innings, he allowed 20 runs (15 earned) on 23 hits while walking 24 and striking out 23.
