You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: Three area players slated to compete in tennis tourney

  • 2 min to read
MorganSanders1.jpg

Christian Academy's No. 1 doubles tandem of Myles Morgan, left, and Ethan Sanders, right, confer during a match at the New Albany Sectional. 

Although all of the local boys’ tennis teams have been eliminated from the postseason, a trio of area players are still alive in the individual singles and doubles state tournament.

Silver Creek junior Grant Miller will be competing in the singles tournament at Saturday’s Bedford North Lawrence Regional, while the Christian Academy tandem of juniors Ethan Sanders and Myles Morgan will be participating in the doubles tourney there.

sc1c.jpg

Grant Miller

Miller, who is 11-7 this season, will face Evansville Reitz junior William Hayes (23-2) in one semifinal. The winner will take on the victor between Bloomington North sophomore Nicholas Shirley and Loogootee senior Jordan Wildman (22-2).

Meanwhile in the doubles tourney, Sanders and Morgan (11-1) will face the Evansville Reitz team of Donald Trey Fulton and Jordan Wilson (17-0) in one semi. Bloomington South’s Ethan Uhls and Marcell Borhi and Southridge seniors Ethan Bell and Konnery Thyen (18-3) will battle in the other semifinal.

Semifinals are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. with the finals slated to take place at 2 p.m. The winners will advance to the IHSAA State Finals.

HORNUNG UP FOR NATIONAL HONOR

Providence volleyball standout Ali Hornung is one of 25 players up for MaxPreps National Player of the Year.

Ali Hornung NTSPY head shot

Ali Hornung

The senior outside hitter paces the Pioneers in a number of statistical categories, including kills (341), kills per set (4.4), kill percentage (50.6), hitting percentage (.378), digs (280) and serves received (378). The Purdue commit also ranks second on the squad in total blocks (34), third in assists (43) and fourth in service aces (23).

Hornung and the Pioneers (19-6) will try for their 10th consecutive sectional title this weekend at the Class 4A Jennings County Sectional.

SPICER COMMITS TO GRACE

Henryville senior softball player Annie Spicer has committed to Grace College. She has been a varsity player for the Hornets since her freshman year.

AnnieSpicerheadshot.jpg

Annie Spicer

“I’m so excited to say that I have committed to Grace College to play softball and pursue a degree in education! Go Lancers!” she tweeted Wednesday night.

Tags

Recommended for you