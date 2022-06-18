HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: Time was right for McIntyre to step down

NEW ALBANY — It’s just time.
That’s the reason why, after 28 seasons and almost 600 victories, New Albany baseball coach Chris McIntyre is retiring. The Bulldogs’ long-time bench boss began telling people of his decision early this week.
“The wear and tear of 28 years has just gotten to me,” the 53-year-old McIntyre said Thursday. “There’s not one reason, there’s about a thousand little ones. There’s just so many little things required to run a program effectively, and I just don’t have the energy for it anymore.
“I’ve always been told by old coaches that you’ll know when it’s time to retire. ... I’ve had a good run and been blessed beyond belief, it’s just time to find out what else there is to do.”
McIntyre is a Jeffersonville graduate who played for legendary Red Devils’ coach Don Poole, who is an Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame member. He began his coaching career under another Hall of Famer, long-time Clarksville bench boss Wayne Stock. He assisted Stock for one year, then was an assistant at Evansville North for three years before being named New Albany’s head coach.
In 28 seasons as the Bulldogs’ bench boss, McIntyre compiled a 581-233 record (for a .688 winning percentage). His teams won six Hoosier Hills Conference titles, 11 sectional championships and one regional title (1995) while reaching the final eight four times.
McIntyre, who was inducted into the IHSBCA Hall of Fame in 2021, has coached 14 South All-Stars (including Tucker Biven this year) and over 40 players who have gone on to play college baseball. Three of his former players have been drafted and two of those, Steve Stemle and Josh Rogers, reached the Major Leagues.
“I really have been fortunate,” McIntyre said. “New Albany has been a great place. New Albany was perfect for me, it just couldn’t have worked out better.”
This past season the ‘Dogs went 24-8 and won their first sectional title in six years, then topped defending state champion Jasper 5-2 in the regional semifinals before losing 3-2 to Columbus East in the regional final.
“I had a fun team to coach, a good group of kids,” said McIntyre, who plans to continue teaching. “I just can’t imagine it being any better than I had this year. I’m going to leave with fond memories.”
He shared many of those memories with long-time assistant Kevin Hall.
“Telling him, that was the hardest one,” McIntyre recalled. “We’ve had a good run at it. It’s somebody else’s turn now.”
NORMAN NAMED NEW JEFF GIRLS’ COACH
Former Jeffersonville boys’ standout Cory Norman was approved as the Red Devils’ new girls’ head coach earlier this week.
Norman takes over for Missy Voyles, who stepped down after two seasons at the helm of the program due to health issues.
Norman was a member of the Red Devils’ 1993 state championship squad, on which he teamed with new Jeff boys’ coach Sherron Wilkerson. Norman, who previously was a boys’ assistant under Joe Luce at Jeff, worked under Wilkerson with the Logansport boys this past season.
OWENS APPROVED AS NEW JEFF AD
Speaking of Jeffersonville, former Red Devils baseball standout Larry Owens was approved as the school’s new athletic director earlier this week.
Owens recently stepped down as the baseball coach at Bellarmine University. He left as the winningest, and longest-tenured, head coach in Knights’ history. During his nine seasons as bench boss, Bellarmine won 212 games, made three straight NCAA Division II Tournament appearances (2017-19) and won the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament title once (in 2019).
Owens will replace Matt Barker.