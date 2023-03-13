HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: Walters out after 1 season at Floyd

Weather Alert

...Isolated Snow Showers This Morning; Hard Freeze Tonight into Tomorrow Morning... Isolated snow showers have resulted in some slick spots this morning on area roadways. Use caution if you travel early this morning and encounter any roadways where snow has fallen as black ice may be possible as well. A hard freeze is expected tonight into tomorrow morning for all of central Kentucky and southern Indiana as temperatures fall into the upper teens and low 20s. These freezing conditions will be harmful to sensitive vegetation, so those with agricultural interests should take the necessary precautions to protect it.