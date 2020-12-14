CLARKSVILLE — Dakota Capps scored a game-high 22 points to lead Clarksville to a 64-60 victory — its first of the season — over visiting Eastern in a Mid-Southern Conference boys’ basketball contest Saturday night.
Marquis Forward added 17 points and Dae’von Fuqua 16 for the Generals, who trailed 17-12 at the end of the first quarter and 30-24 at halftime before outscoring the Musketeers 27-13 in the third quarter.
Forward tallied 14 points in the third frame, when he hit four of his five 3-pointers, to spark Clarksville’s comeback.
The Generals (1-3, 1-1) are slated to visit Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
CLARKSVILLE 64, EASTERN 60
Eastern 17 13 13 17 — 60
Clarksville 12 12 27 13 — 64
Eastern (1-4, 0-2): Conner Gonzalez 2, Kaden Temple 8, Cade Jones 21, Jacob Cherry 24, Snyder Pennington 5.
Clarksville (1-3, 1-1): Dae’von Fuqua 16, Connor Page 2, Dakota Capps 22, Marquis Forward 17, Keyshawn Minor 3, Morgan Capps 3, Alex Titus 1.
3-point field goals: Eastern 5 (Jones 4, Pennington); Clarksville 7 (Forward 5, D. Capps, M. Capps).
DRAGONS FALL TO BRAVES
SOUTHPORT — Class 2A No. 1 Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian outscored 3A No. 1 Silver Creek 12-2 in the second overtime to pick up a 94-84 victory Saturday night in the FORUM Tipoff Classic at the Southport Fieldhouse.
Senior forward Kooper Jacobi tallied a team-high 33 points for the Dragons while junior point guard Branden Northern added a career-best 32.
Zane Burke tallied 33 points to pace the Braves while Purdue-signee Caleb Furst added 23.
Silver Creek (3-2) is slated to host Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
FW BLACKHAWK 94, SILVER CREEK 84
FW Blackhawk 20 17 19 10 16 12 — 94
Silver Creek 7 19 19 21 16 2 — 84
FW Blackhawk (4-0): Caleb Furst 23, Callan Wood 6, Zane Burke 33, Jacob Boyer 15, Marcus Davidson 12, Gage Sefton 5.
Silver Creek (3-2): Nolan Gilbert 8, Issac Hinton 6, Trey Schoen 5, Branden Northern 32, Kooper Jacobi 33.
3-point field goals: FW Blackhawk 11 (Burke 3, Boyer 2, Davidson 2, Wood 2, Furst, Sefton); Silver Creek 8 (Northern 3, Gilbert 2, Hinton, Jacobi, Schoen).
HORNETS OUTLAST PANTHERS
CORYDON — Henryville outlasted host Corydon Central 49-45 Saturday night.
The Hornets led 14-4 at the end of the first quarter, but the Panthers pulled within 24-21 by halftime. Henryville still led 36-33 heading into the final frame. Corydon rallied and took a lead in the fourth quarter, but the Hornets answered back to win the game.
Westin Allen tallied a team-high 17 points, while Layton Walton scored 12 and Cody Wallis 11 for the Hornets, who won for the second time in two nights.
“Our starters went Ironman ball this weekend. A lot of them played 64 minutes in two nights,” Henryville coach Jared Hill said. “We weren’t perfect, but our guys battled and made some big-time plays late in the game. Words cannot describe how proud I am of all of our kids.”
The Hornets (2-3) are slated to host Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in a Southern Athletic Conference showdown.
HENRYVILLE 49, CORYDON CENTRAL 45
Henryville 14 10 12 13 — 49
Corydon Central 4 17 12 12 — 45
Henryville (2-3): Austin Contreras 6, Westin Allen 17, Sam Guernsey 3, Cody Wallis 11, Layton Walton 12.
Corydon Central (0-2): Tyler Fessel 17, Nolan Ables 12, Koleton Kaiser 2, Anthony Martin 7, Jagger Holton 4, Austin Vaughn 3.
3-point field goals: Henryville 5 (Allen 4, Guernsey); Corydon Central 4 (Fessel 2, Martin, Vaughn).
BRAVES TAME TIGERS
CROTHERSVILLE — Brennan Eurton tallied a team-high 20 points to pace three in double digits and lead Borden to a 65-44 win at Crothersville in a SAC contest Saturday night.
The Braves built a 31-21 halftime lead before outscoring the Tigers 14-3 in the third quarter to take command.
Freshman Kasym Nash added 14 points for Borden while Cruz Martin netted 13.
Cable Spall scored 24 points to top the Tigers.
The Braves (4-1, 2-1) next play in the Washington County Invitational, which is scheduled to start Friday.
BORDEN 65, CROTHERSVILLE 44
Borden 16 15 14 20 — 65
Crothersville 12 9 3 20 — 44
Borden (4-1, 2-1): Mason Carter 2, Sterling Mikel 7, Kasym Nash 14, Brennan Eurton 20, Mason Jones 2, Cruz Martin 13, Gavin Just 2, A.J. Agnew 5.
Crothersville (1-3, 0-1): Deaton 3, Moeller 8, Keasler 7, Spall 24, Stevens 2.
3-point field goals: Borden 6 (Nash 4, Agnew, Martin); Crothersville 5 (Spall 2, Deaton, Keasler, Moeller).
PIONEERS BEAT WARRIORS
SCOTTSBURG — Providence built a nine-point halftime lead en route to a 55-45 triumph at Scottsburg on Saturday night.
The Pioneers led 13-9 at the end of the first quarter and 27-18 at intermission. The Warriors pulled within 37-31 by the end of the third, but Providence outpointed the hosts 18-14 in the final frame.
Nick Sexton tallied 12 points to lead a balanced attack for the Pioneers, who had six players score at least six points. Casey Kaelin added 11 and Max Beatty 10.
Providence (3-0) is scheduled to visit Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
PROVIDENCE 55, SCOTTSBURG 45
Providence 13 14 10 18 — 55
Scottsburg 9 9 13 14 — 45
Providence (3-0): Casey Kaelin 11, Nick Sexton 12, David Wall 6, Grant Williams 1, Max Beatty 10, Brennan Finnegan 7, Tyler Simmons 6, Cade Carver 2.
Scottsburg (1-3): Hayden Cutter 13, Jarrett Richey 2, Javis Roush 2, Treyton Owens 15, Kody Clancy 11.
3-point field goals: Providence 4 (Beatty 2, Kaelin, Sexton); Scottsburg 2 (Clancy, Owens).
LIONS ROLL
CANNELTON — Rock Creek rolled to a 70-43 win at Cannelton on Saturday afternoon.
Sophomore Lettwan Darden tallied a game-high 25 points, while classmate Ladarius Wallace added 11 for the Lions, who led 24-6 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
Also for Creek, Gavin Gullion added seven points and 10 rebounds while sophomore big man Marial Diper contributed nine points and six blocked shots.
The Lions (3-3) next host Northeast Dubois at 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
ROCK CREEK 70, CANNELTON 43
Rock Creek 24 18 17 11 — 70
Cannelton 6 15 12 10 — 43
Rock Creek (3-3): Ladarius Wallace 11, Lettwan Darden 25, Michael Sulzer 8, Marial Diper 9, Ashton Mozee 2, Jonathan Boggs 2, Gavin Gullion 7, Jaylan Barnicott 2, Jaleb Great 4.
Cannelton (1-2): White 4, Komasinski 5, Larsen 9, Garrett 10, Bryant 10.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 4 (Darden 2, Sulzer, Wallace); Cannelton 4 (Garrett 2, Komasinski, Young.
ZIONSVILLE DOWNS ‘DOGS
ZIONSVILLE — Zionsville rolled to a 58-28 victory over visiting New Albany, which was coming off a big Friday night win over Floyd Central, on Saturday night.
The Bulldogs (4-1) are scheduled to host Class 4A No. 2 Carmel at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
SWIMMING ‘DOGS, STARS SPLIT
BEFORD — New Albany and host Bedford North Lawrence split Saturday’s dual meet.
The Bulldog boys won 102-78 while the Stars triumphed 100-69 in the girls’ meet.
On the boys’ side, New Albany captured nine of the 12 events.
Individually for the Bulldogs, junior Kaleb Kruer won the 50- (22.28) and 100-yard (50.81) freestyle events. Other individual winners included Will Carlson in the 200 freestyle (1:55.74), Colin Kruer in the 1-meter diving competition (209.6), freshman Sam Jaggers in the 100 butterfly (1:00.52), Kurt Geron in the 100 backstroke (59.69) and Ben Powell in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.01).
New Albany also triumphed in two of the three relay races. Matthew Bishop, Powell, Jaggers and Colin Kruer combined to win the 200 freestyle (1:42.42) while Carlson, Bishop, Geron and Kaleb Kruer teamed up to take the 400 freestyle (3:30.99).
“I am extremely proud of all New Albany boys’ swimmers,” Bulldogs coach Dutch Vigar said. “Thirteen of seventeen members of the team finished in the top five for their events, which contributed points to the victory. In many case, these 13 swimmers were also on relays that contributed points toward the total. This was a true team effort.”
On the girls’ side, BNL won nine of the 12 events.
New Albany’s wins came from junior Analiese Hickman in the 100 freestyle (1:04.99) and freshman Abigail Holder in the 100 backstroke (1:09.52), as well as its 200 freestyle relay team of Lauren Lopp, Holder, Caroline Barbieri and Hickman.
BOYS: NEW ALBANY 102, BEDFORD NL 78 At Bedford
200 medley relay: 1. BNL A 1:48.50; 2. New Albany A (Kurt Geron, Ben Powell, Sam Jaggers, Kaleb Kruer) 1:49.35; 3. BNL B 2:03.06.
200 freestyle: 1. Will Carlson (NA) 1:55.74; 2. John Allen (BNL) 1:58.01; 3. Caleb Dai (NA) 2:05.22.
200 individual medley: 1. Alexander Swenson (BNL) 2:07.93; 2. Geron (NA) 2:14.63; 3. Jaggers (NA) 2:20.67.
50 freestyle: 1. K. Kruer (NA) 22.28; 2. Cole Baker (BNL) 23.34; 3. Matthew Bishop (NA) 25.03.
Diving: 1. Colin Kruer (NA) 209.6; 2. Kade Bailey (BNL) 139.1.
100 butterfly: 1. Jaggers (NA) 1:00.52; 2. Garrett Henson (BNL) 1:05.03; 3. C. Kruer (NA) 1:06.08.
100 freestyle: 1. K. Kruer (NA) 50.81; 2. Allen (BNL) 52.30; 3. Trey Kimbley (BNL) 58.51.
500 freestyle: 1. Swenson (BNL) 5:15.41; 2. Dai (NA) 5:48.63; 3. Hayden Puckett (BNL) 6:13.68.
200 freestyle relay: 1. New Albany A (Bishop, Powell, Jaggers, C. Kruer) 1:42.42; 2. BNL A 1:45.37; 3. New Albany C (Logan Papp, Eli Jackson, Dai, Jack Green) 1:51.98.
100 backstroke: 1. Geron (NA) 59.69; 2. Baker (BNL) 1:00.18; 3. Carlson (NA) 1:02.04.
100 breaststroke: 1. Powell (NA) 1:10.01; 2. Henson (BNL) 1:10; 73; 3. Isaiah Eicle (BNL) 1:19.01.
400 freestyle relay: 1. New Albany A (Carlson, Bishop, Geron, K. Kruer) 3:30.99; 2. BNL A 3:33.08; 3. New Albany B (Dai, Nate Samsel, Jackson, C. Kruer) 4:03.91.
GIRLS: BEDFORD NL 100, NEW ALBANY 69 At Bedford
200 medley relay: 1. BNL A 2:03.97; 2. New Albany A (Dana Wright, Analiese Hickman, Clara Bishop, Olivia Randall) 2:32.63; 3. BNL B 3:03.90.
200 freestyle: 1. Ursula Patton (BNL) 2:08.99; 2. Maria Faust (NA) 2:31.27; 3. Jona Carper (NA) 2:38.47.
200 individual medley: 1. Emma Gabhart (BNL) 2:17.18; 2. Lauren Lopp (NA) 2:39.00; 3. Carolina Barbieri (NA) 2:54.98.
50 freestyle: 1. Kaitlyn Hackney (BNL) 27.91; 2. Abigail Holder (NA) 29.52; 3. Bishop (NA) 31.48.
Diving: 1. Abbigail Rich (BNL) 111.5.
100 butterfly: 1. Shelby Slaughter (BNL) 1:09.98; 2. Carper (NA) 1:28.54; 3. Ashlie Thomas (BNL) 1:30.71.
100 freestyle: 1. Hickman (NA) 1:04.99; 2. Cami Breedlove (BNL) 1:05.27; 3. Randall (NA) 1:20.71.
500 freestyle: 1. Patton (BNL) 5:46.59; 2. Slaughter (BNL) 6:04.77; 3. Lopp (NA) 6:12.82 .
200 freestyle relay: 1. New Albany (Lopp, Holder, Barbieri, Hickman) 1:59.36; 2. BNL A 2:16.29; 3. BNL B 2:34.38.
100 backstroke: 1. Holder (NA) 1:09.52; 2. Hackney (BNL) 1:13.95; 3. Breedlove (BNL) 1:19.70.
100 breaststroke: 1. Gabhart (BNL) 1:10.32; 2. Hickman (NA) 1:26.93; 3. Randall (NA) 1:40.60.
400 freestyle relay: 1. BNL A 4:06.61; 2. BNL B 5:27.95.
WRESTLING FLOYD GOES 3-1 AT ZIONSVILLE
ZIONSVILLE — Floyd Central went 3-1 in Saturday’s Zionsville Eagle Invitational.
The Highlanders defeated Edgewood 60-17, Mooresville 63-15 and Franklin Central 38-36, but lost 36-29 to third-ranked Chesterton.
Five Floyd grapplers went 4-0 on the day. They were Rollin Douglas, Gavinn Alstott, J Conway, Bray Emerine and Codei Khawaja.
Two others, Lou Knable and Hunter May, were 3-1.
RED DEVILS GO 2-3 AT 6-WAY
EVANSVILLE — Jeffersonville went 2-3 in the Evansville 6-Way at Mater Dei.
The Red Devils defeated Avon 48-30 and Northview 48-30, but lost 37-31 to Bloomington South, 73-3 to Mater Dei and 38-33 to Mater Dei B.
Leading the way for Jeff was senior Matthew Munoz, who went 5-0 in the heavyweight division. Also for the Red Devils, Connor Gilles went 4-1 at 152 while Ethan Fox was 3-2 at 160.
