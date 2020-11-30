SHOALS — Sterling Mikel scored 17 of his team-high 20 points in the second half to help Borden to a 69-63 win at Shoals on Saturday night.
Mikel paced five in double digits for the Braves as Cruz Martin tallied 12, Brennan Eurton 11 and Mason Carter and Kasym Nash 10 apiece.
The game was tied 9-all at the end of the first quarter before the Braves outscored the Jug Rox 22-12 in the second period to take a 31-21 lead into the locker room at halftime. Carter and Martin both scored five points apiece in the second quarter.
Shoals got within nine (40-31) by the end of the third period, but Borden held the Jug Rox at bay the rest of the way.
The Braves (2-0) are slated to begin Southern Athletic Conference play at 7:30 p.m. Friday night, when they host Lanesville.
BORDEN 69, SHOALS 63
Borden 9 22 18 20 — 69 Shoals 9 12 19 23 — 63
Borden (2-0): Mason Carter 10, Sterling Mikel 20, Kasym Nash 10, Brenna Eurton 11, Ethan Eurton 6, Cruz Martin 12.
Shoals (0-1): Sherrill 25, Sukup 10, B. Perry 4, Pendley 9, Brett 9, R. Perry 4, Jones 2.
3-point goals: Borden 6 (Martin 2, Nash 2, Carter, Mikel); Shoals 8 (Sherrill 4, Sukup 2, Brett, Pendley).
LIONS GO 1-1
LOOGOOTEE — Rock Creek opened its season by going 1-1 in Loogootee’s Loughmiller Classic on Saturday.
The Lions beat Trinity Lutheran 70-58 in the afternoon before Loogootee clipped Creek 52-33 in Saturday night’s championship game.
In the opening game, sophomore Jaleb Treat came off the bench to score 17 points to lead the Lions to victory.
Also for Creek, Michael Sulzer added 13 points, thanks in part to a trio of 3-pointers, while Ladarius Wallace netted nine.
In the final, the Lions had 21 turnovers in their loss to the host Lions.
ROCK CREEK 70, TRINITY LUTHERAN 58
Rock Creek 17 22 15 16 — 70 Trinity Lutheran 15 10 16 17 — 58
Rock Creek (1-0): Ladarius Wallace 9, Michael Sulzer 13, Marial Diper 7, Jonathan Boggs 7, Gavin Gullion 6, Lettwan Darden 4, Ashton Mozee 7, Jaleb Treat 17.
Trinity Lutheran (0-2): Lawson Woods 1, Hudson Norton 10, Tyler Goecker 29, Kade Hill 5, Jacob Sabotin 8, Evan Hunt 5.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 6 (Sulzer 3, Darden, Mozee, Wallace); Trinity Lutheran 4 (Goecker 3, Norton).
MUSTANGS ROLL OVER INDIANS
NEW WASHINGTON — Kaidin James tallied 24 points and Adrian Miles netted 20 in her debut as host New Washington rolled to an 87-39 victory over Milan on Saturday afternoon.
Macy Fields added 12 points while Sami Canter scored nine, all in the first quarter, for the Mustangs, who bolted out to a 27-9 lead in the opening eight minutes.
New Wash led 47-26 at halftime before outscoring the Indians 21-3 in the third frame.
The Mustangs hit 12 3-pointers in the win. Miles, making her season debut due to an ACL injury, hit six shots from long range for New Wash (3-4), which will host Charlestown tonight.
NEW WASHINGTON 87, MILAN 39
Milan 9 17 3 10 — 39 New Washington 27 20 21 19 — 87
Milan (0-5): Riley Clark 8, Eleanor Honnert 6, Rachel Holt 19, Audrey Schmidt 6.
New Washington (3-4): Macy Fields 12, Kaidin James 24, Grace Ellison 6, Emma DeCamp 2, Olivia Lawrence 2, Megan Snelling 2, Sami Canter 9, Haylie Spear 5, Adrian Miles 20, Jordan Standiford 5.
3-point field goals: Milan 0; New Washington 12 (Miles 6, James 2, Canter, Ellison, Spear, Standiford).
PANTHERS DOWN GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Corydon Central built a 28-13 halftime lead en route to a 70-33 Mid-Southern Conference win at Clarksville on Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers outscored the Generals 42-20 in the second half on their way to victory.
Senior Jasmine Walker had a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) in defeat for Clarksville while Kylie Perez added seven points.
The Generals (1-3, 0-2) visit Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
CORYDON CENTRAL 70, CLARKSVILLE 33
Corydon Central 15 13 18 24 — 70 Clarksville 7 6 8 12 — 33
Corydon Central (4-3, 1-1): Grace Erwin 13, Ava Weber 22, Morgan Adams 6, Kaydence Ferguson 2, Jessica Fulk 8, Kayla Willoughby 8, Chloe Cannon 4.
Clarksville (1-3, 0-2): Dahja Gaines 2, Mya Bagshaw 2, Carlye Nixe 2, Alyssa Leezer 4, Kylie Perez 7, Jasmine Walker 14, April Jackson 2.
3-pointers: Corydon Central 5 (Erwin 3, Fulk 2); Clarksville 1 (Perez).
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central celebrated Senior Day with a pair of victories over visiting Bedford North Lawrence on Saturday at Highland Hills.
On the boys’ side, the Highlanders won nine of 12 events en route to a 119-64 triumph over the Stars. While the Floyd girls also captured nine events on their way to a 119-66 win.
In the boys’ meet, senior Marty Finerty and sophomore Payton Bowman both won a pair of individual events for Floyd. Finerty captured the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 9.45 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (58.07 seconds) while Bowman took first in the 200 freestyle (1:54.56) and 500 free (5:13.79). Other individual winners were sophomore Jadyn Gomes (100 backstroke), sophomore Kevin Smith (100 breaststroke) and senior Evan Thomas (1-meter diving). In his victory, Thomas set a new school record, scoring 338.95 points in six dives.
The Highlanders also won the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
In the girls’ meet, senior Erin Perkins picked up a pair of individual victories — capturing the 200 freestyle (2:04.82) and 500 free (5:35.46). Other winners for Floyd were senior Sydney Baxter (50 free), junior Kaleigh Schuler (diving), freshman Morgan Schoen (100 butterfly), junior Kylie McDonald (100 free) and junior Erin Fletcher (100 backstroke).
The Highlanders also were victorious in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
BOYS
FLOYD CENTRAL 119, BEDFORD NL 64
200-yard medley relay: 1. Floyd Central (Jadyn Gomes, Kevin Smith, Cole Litch, Will Kling) 1:49.83; 2. Bedford NL 1:50.24; 3. FC (Alec Elrod, Mitchell Meier, Danny Anderson, Evan Thomas) 1:58.89.
200 freestyle: 1. Payton Bowman (FC) 1:54.56; 2. John Allen (BNL) 1:59.36; 3. Anderson (FC) 2:05.63.
200 individual medley: 1. Marty Finerty (FC) 2:09.45; 2. Alexander Swenson (BNL) 2:10.20; 3. Alec Elrod (FC) 2:24.87.
50 freestyle: 1. Cole Baker (BNL) 23.58; 2. Smith (FC) 24.30; 3. Kling (FC) 25.18.
1-meter diving: 1. Evan Thomas (FC) 338.95; 2. Asher Gibson (FC) 247.20; 3. Justin Tracy (FC) 235.35.
100 butterfly: 1. Finerty (FC) 58.07; 2. Litch (FC) 1:04.78; 3. Elrod (FC) 1:09.31.
100 freestyle: 1. Allen (BNL) 52.30; 2. Gomes (FC) 53.05; 3. Baker (FC) 53.72.
500 freestyle: 1. Bowman (FC) 5:13.79; 2. Swenson (BNL) 5:18.53; 3. Anderson (FC) 5:32.21.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central (Meier, Kling, Finerty, Bowman) 1:40.03; 2. Floyd Central (Thomas, Tracy, Kevin McIntyre, Griffin Miller) 1:47.61; 3. BNL 1:47.88.
100 backstroke: 1. Gomes (FC) 1:00.48; 2. Tlustek (BNL) 1:07.90; 3. Litch (FC) 1:09.44.
100 breaststroke: 1. Smith (FC) 1:04.22; 2. Henson (BNL) 1:14.70; 3. Meier (FC) 1:15.15.
400 freestyle relay: 1. BNL 3:36.08; 2. Floyd Central (Elrod, Litch, Anderson, McIntyre) 4:01.96.
GIRLS
FLOYD CENTRAL 119, BEDFORD NL 66
200 medley relay: 1. BNL 2:05.89; 2. Floyd Central (Erin Fletcher, Maggie Tillquist, Morgan Schoen, Shannon McKay) 2:09.52; 3. BNL 2:46.49.
200 freestyle: 1. Erin Perkins (FC) 2:04.82; 2. Ursula Patton (BNL) 2:11.16; 3. Maddy Cavan (FC) 2:11.37.
200 IM: 1. Emma Gabhart (BNL) 2:16.64; 2. Kylie McDonald (FC) 2:21.91; 3. Elizabeth Kanemitsu (FC) 2:33.76.
50 free: 1. Sydney Baxter (FC) 27.17; 2. Kaitlyn Hackney (BNL) 27.45; 3. Tillquist (FC) 29.25.
1-meter diving: 1. Kaleigh Schuler (FC) 185.30; 2. Abby Ryan (FC) 181.55; 3. Ahna Cobb (FC) 159.25.
100 butterfly: 1. Schoen (FC) 1:04.39; 2. Baxter (FC) 1:08.92; 3. Destiny New (BNL) 1:46.11.
100 freestyle: 1. McDonald (FC) 58.67; 2. McKay (FC) 1:05.38; 3. Fletcher (FC) 1:06.48.
500 freestyle: 1. Perkins (FC) 5:35.46; 2. Cavan (FC) 5:52.45; 3. Patton (BNL) 6:02.22.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central (Schoen, McDonald, Baxter, Perkins) 1:51.24; 2. Floyd Central (Tillquist, Kanemitsu, Meredith Bielefeld, Cavan) 2:00.15; 3. BNL 2:33.30.
100 backstroke: 1. Fletcher (FC) 1:09.98; 2. Hackney (BNL) 1:10.41; 3. Kanemitsu (FC) 1:10.91.
100 breaststroke: 1. Gabhart (BNL) 1:11.37; 2. Schoen (FC) 1:13.83; 3. Tillquist (FC) 1:21.77.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central (McDonald, Cavan, Baxter, Perkins) 4:04.26; 2. BNL 4:08.18; 3. Floyd Central (Fletcher, McKay, Kanmitsu, Bielefeld) 4:32.25.
