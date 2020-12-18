NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany outlasted Evansville North for a 50-47 victory Friday night in girls’ basketball action at the Doghouse.
Taylor Treat tallied 13 points to lead a balanced attack for the Bulldogs, who remained perfect at home with the win. Myah Mitchell added 10 points, Maleea Roland nine and Vanessa Burns eight for New Albany, which led 5-4 at the end of the first quarter, 23-13 at halftime and 31-27 after three periods.
The Bulldogs (4-7) next host Class 3A No. 5 Salem at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
NEW ALBANY 50, EVANSVILLE NORTH 47
Evans. North 4 9 14 20 — 47
New Albany 5 18 8 19 — 50
Evans. North (1-2): J. Green 13, K. Martin 13, M. Mattingly 13, J. Shelby 10.
New Albany (4-7): Roland 9, Treat 13, Ewing 4, Howard 1, Walker 3, Burns 8, Mitchell 10.
3-point field goals: Evansville North 3 (Green 2, Martin); New Albany 2 (Ewing, Treat).
REBELS TOP WARRIORS
ELIZABETH — Host South Central picked up its first win of the season, downing Christian Academy 68-18 Friday night.
The Warriors (0-8) visit Providence at 7 p.m. tonight.
JEFF CLASSIC CANCELED
The Jeff Classic, which was also going to double as the Clark County Championship this year, has been canceled.
The annual event was supposed to be held today at Jeffersonville High School.
