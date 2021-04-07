Charlestown Pirates

CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown opened its season by blanking Brownstown Central 5-0 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday.

Skylar Cochran led the way for the Pirates with a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles. Maci Vaughn triumphed 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 while Amanda Upton outlasted Leah Pottschmidt 6-4, 7-5 at No. 3.

In doubles, Emma McCutcheon and Alyssa Moore won 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 at No. 1 while Ashlyn Moore and Anna Almeciga triumphed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2. 

Charlestown (1-0, 1-0) dropped only one set in the five matches. 

CHARLESTOWN 5, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 0

Tuesday at Charlestown

     Singles: Skylar Cochran d. Hannah Hackman 6-0, 6-2; Maci Vaughn d. Ava McKinney 6-2, 6-0; Amanda Upton d. Leah Pottschmidt 6-4, 7-5. 

     Doubles: Emma McCutcheon-Alyssa Moore d. Chelsea Luedeman-Emily Mann 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; Ashlyn Moore-Anna Almeciga d. Karla Fuentes-Lydia Luedeman 6-1, 6-1. 

     Records: Charlestown 1-0, 1-0. 

BOYS' GOLF

COUGARS CLIP PIRATES

SELLERSBURG — North Harrison’s Cole Hergenrather shot a 3-under-par 32 to earn medalist honors and lead the Cougars to a 149-181 victory over Charlestown in a dual match at Hidden Creek Golf Club on Tuesday.

Tanner Fravel added a 1-over 36 for North Harrison.

Trey Brison paced the Pirates with a 4-over 39 while Zander Morris fired a 45.

NORTH HARRISON 149, CHARLESTOWN 181

Tuesday at Hidden Creek; par-35

Medalist: Cole Hergenrather (NH) 32.

Charlestown: Trey Brison 39, Zander Morris 45, Michael Gillooly 48, Connor Aaron 49.

North Harrison: Hergenrather 32, Tanner Fravel 36, Cole Fisher 40, Austin Reynolds 41, Johnathan Seitz 44, Dawson Allen 47, Logan Martin 57.

