JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting Silver Creek edged Jeffersonville 3-2 in a boys’ tennis match at the Mark Reilly Tennis Center on Wednesday afternoon.
The Dragons picked up two points in singles and one in doubles en route to victory.
Camden Smith won 6-1, 6-1 over Eli Cochrum at No. 1 singles while Riley Clift defeated Teddy Burnette 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3.
The decisive point for Silver Creek came at No. 1 doubles, where Chase Richardson and Cohen Cissell outlasted Javier Gomez and Ryan Crawford 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.
The Red Devils picked up one point in singles and one in doubles.
Matthew Lowe downed Brennan Cooper 6-2. 6-4 at No. 2 singles while Quinn Lemon and Elijah Glasscock clipped Sam McAfee and Austin Franklin 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.
SILVER CREEK 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 2
Singles: Camden Smith (SC) d. Eli Cochrum 6-1, 6-1; Matthew Lowe (J) d. Brennan Cooper 6-2, 6-4; Riley Clift (SC) d. Teddy Burnette 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Chase Richardson-Cohen Cissell (SC) d. Javier Gomez-Ryan Crawford 6-2, 1-6, 6-4; Quinn Lemon-Elijah Glasscock (J) d. Sam McAfee-Austin Franklin 7-6 (8-6), 6-3.
COUGARS CLIP CLARKSVILLE
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting North Harrison blanked Clarksville 5-0 in a matchup of former Mid-Southern Conference foes Wednesday.
“It was a good overall effort, in spite of some last-minute injures and guys playing out of their normal positions,” Generals coach Stephen Welcher said. “We had some tight singles matches, and I was happy with the players not giving up after the first set, that’s how you improve.”
Clarksville’s closest loss was at No. 3 singles, where Zach Miller outlasted Jeremiah Freeman 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.
NORTH HARRISON 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Jacob Hoyer d. Jaxson Brooks 6-0, 6-2; Mason Swarens d. Luke Tyler 6-0, 6-4; Zach Miller d. Jeremiah Freeman 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.
Doubles: Jace Martin-Blake Kellems d. Drake Rupprecht-Peyton Wacker 6-0, 6-0; North Harrison won No. 2 by default.
