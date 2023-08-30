Cohen.jpg (copy)

Silver Creek’s Cohen Cissell prepares to hit a backhand during a match last season. Wednesday, he and partner Chase Richardson outlasted Javier Gomez and Ryan Crawford 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 in No. 1 doubles for the decisive point in the Dragons’ 3-2 triumph at Jeffersonville.

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting Silver Creek edged Jeffersonville 3-2 in a boys’ tennis match at the Mark Reilly Tennis Center on Wednesday afternoon.

The Dragons picked up two points in singles and one in doubles en route to victory.

Camden Smith won 6-1, 6-1 over Eli Cochrum at No. 1 singles while Riley Clift defeated Teddy Burnette 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3.

The decisive point for Silver Creek came at No. 1 doubles, where Chase Richardson and Cohen Cissell outlasted Javier Gomez and Ryan Crawford 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.

The Red Devils picked up one point in singles and one in doubles.

Matthew Lowe downed Brennan Cooper 6-2. 6-4 at No. 2 singles while Quinn Lemon and Elijah Glasscock clipped Sam McAfee and Austin Franklin 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.

.

SILVER CREEK 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 2 

Singles: Camden Smith (SC) d. Eli Cochrum 6-1, 6-1; Matthew Lowe (J) d. Brennan Cooper 6-2, 6-4; Riley Clift (SC) d. Teddy Burnette 6-4, 6-2. 

Doubles: Chase Richardson-Cohen Cissell (SC) d. Javier Gomez-Ryan Crawford 6-2, 1-6, 6-4; Quinn Lemon-Elijah Glasscock (J) d. Sam McAfee-Austin Franklin 7-6 (8-6), 6-3. 

.

COUGARS CLIP CLARKSVILLE

CLARKSVILLE — Visiting North Harrison blanked Clarksville 5-0 in a matchup of former Mid-Southern Conference foes Wednesday.

“It was a good overall effort, in spite of some last-minute injures and guys playing out of their normal positions,” Generals coach Stephen Welcher said. “We had some tight singles matches, and I was happy with the players not giving up after the first set, that’s how you improve.”

Clarksville’s closest loss was at No. 3 singles, where Zach Miller outlasted Jeremiah Freeman 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

.

NORTH HARRISON 5, CLARKSVILLE 0

Singles: Jacob Hoyer d. Jaxson Brooks 6-0, 6-2; Mason Swarens d. Luke Tyler 6-0, 6-4; Zach Miller d. Jeremiah Freeman 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Doubles: Jace Martin-Blake Kellems d. Drake Rupprecht-Peyton Wacker 6-0, 6-0; North Harrison won No. 2 by default.

 

Tags

Trending Video