MADISON — Anna Wright and Natalie Day scored two goals apiece to the lead Class 2A No. 11 Silver Creek girls’ soccer team to a 6-0 win over Scottsburg in the Madison Sectional semifinals Thursday night.
Olivia Johnston and Carsyn Sidebottom also found the net for the Dragons. Sarah Elder dished out two assists while Meredith Antz and Carley Troutman had one apiece.
Silver Creek (16-1) will face Salem (3-1-5), which clipped Corydon Central 5-3 in Thursday’s other semi, at 2 p.m. Saturday in the sectional final.
CLASS 2A MADISON SECTIONAL
Match 1: Salem 7, North Harrison 0, Monday
Match 2: Silver Creek 10, Charlestown 1, Tuesday
Match 3: Scottsburg 3, Madison 1, Tuesday
Match 4: Salem 5, Corydon Central 3, Thursday
Match 5: Silver Creek 6, Scottsburg 0, Thursday
Final: Salem (3-1-5) vs. Silver Creek (16-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
PIONEERS ADVANCE TO FINAL
CLARKSVILLE — Maci Hoskins had two goals to lead Class A No. 20 Providence to a 5-0 win over Southwestern in the Class A Providence Sectional semifinals Thursday.
Brooklyn Stemle and Madaleine Reed each added a goal and an assist while Lauren Castleberry also found the net for the Pioneers. Emily Kemp and Mia Duggins also dished out assists for Providence, which received two saves in goal from Caelea Graf.
The Pioneers (3-7-2) will face Trinity Lutheran (6-7), which ousted Austin 6-0 in Thursday’s other semi, at 2 p.m. Saturday in the sectional final.
CLASS A PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL
Match 1: Providence 5, Southwestern 0, Thursday
Match 2: Trinity Lutheran 6, Austin 0, Thursday
Final: Providence (3-7-2) vs. Trinity Lutheran (6-7), 2 p.m. Saturday
VOLLEYBALL
‘DOGS FALL TO COUGARS
NEW ALBANY — Class A Trinity Lutheran outlasted New Albany 25-22, 23-25, 25-8, 19-25, 16-14 Thursday night at the Doghouse.
Alexis Caldwell had 16 kills and 16 digs while Cheyenne Palmer tallied 54 assists and 12 digs. Bree Martin had a team-best 24 digs and three aces for the Bulldogs.
New Albany (15-10) will play in Saturday’s Lawrence North Invitational.
TRINITY LUTHERAN 3, NEW ALBANY 2
Trinity Lutheran 25 23 25 19 16
New Albany 22 25 8 25 14
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Alexis Caldwell 16, Lauren Naville 14, Tess Owsley 10, Kamori Knight 8, Olivia Allee 8, Bree Martin 2, Cheyenne Palmer 2, Bella Doss 1.
Blocks: Knight 2, Allee 2, Palmer 1, Owsley 1.
Assists: Palmer 54, Bree Martin 1, Caldwell 1, Owsley 1.
Aces: Martin 3, Riley Sawyer 2, Palmer 1, Bella Doss 1, Ashlyn Clifton 1, Owsley 1.
Digs: Martin 24, Caldwell 16, Owsley 15, Palmer 12, Clifton 10, Sawyer 2, Knight 1, Naville 1, Allee 1, Doss 1.
PIONEERS SWEEP MANUAL
LOUISVILLE — Class 4A No. 11 Providence swept host Louisville DuPont Manual 25-23, 25-17 Thursday night.
The Pioneers (19-6) are idle until next week’s Jennings County Sectional semifinals.
RED DEVILS EDGE SCOTTSBURG
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville edged Scottsburg 25-19, 24-26, 25-20, 14-25, 15-8 Thursday night.
The Red Devils (9-18) are idle until next week’s Jennings County Sectional semifinals.
FLOYD SWEEPS CUBS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central swept visiting Madison 25-10, 25-18, 25-15 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday night.
