SELLERSBURG — Junior point guard Kynidi Striverson scored 18 points to pace five in double figures and lead Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek to an 83-23 victory over visiting Clarksville in a Mid-Southern Conference game Wednesday night.
Striverson’s older sister, Alana, added 17 points while fellow senior Savannah Kirchgessner tallied 12. Marissa Gasaway and Emme Rooney added 10 points apiece for the Dragons on their Senior Night.
Gasaway also snared 13 rebounds and dished out four assists while Kynidi Striverson had six assists and six steals. Emly added five dimes for Creek, which finished with 24 assists on 34 field goals.
The Dragons (7-0, 2-0) are slated to visit Corydon Central at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
SILVER CREEK 83, CLARKSVILLE 23
Clarksville 10 7 4 2 — 23
Silver Creek 21 30 16 16 — 83
Clarksville (1-4, 0-3): Myah Bagshaw 7, Alyssa Leezer 4, Kylie Perez 3, Jasmine Walker 9.
Silver Creek (7-0, 2-0): Kynidi Striverson 18, Jaclyn Emly 9, Marissa Gasaway 10, Alana Striverson 17, Emme Rooney 10, Savannah Kirchgessner 12, Jenna DuPont 2, Hallie Foley 2, Abby Grimm 3.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 1 (Perez); Silver Creek 12 (K. Striverson 4, Kirchgessner 2, Rooney 2,
PIRATES CLIP EAGLES
AUSTIN — Skylar Cochran tallied 21 points and freshman Kennedy Coleman netted 20 to lead visiting Charlestown to a 74-45 win at Austin in an MSC contest Wednesday night.
Demaria King added 11 while Laney Hawkins and Maddie Nipper had nine apiece for the Pirates.
Coleman scored 16 points in the first half leading Charlestown to a 36-11 halftime lead.
The Pirates (3-0, 1-0) are scheduled to visit Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
CHARLESTOWN 74, AUSTIN 45
Charlestown 17 1 9 18 20 — 74
Austin 7 4 21 13 — 45
Charlestown (3-0, 1-0): Laney Hawkins 9, Skylar Cochran 21, Maddie Niper 9, Kennedy Coleman 20, Demaria King 11, Ashlyn Moore 2, Lenae’ Crowe 2.
Austin (3-4, 0-2): Erin Lee 6, Misti Kimberlin 13, Sarah Robbins 10, Kendall Smith 2, Mayci Furnish 14.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 7 (Cochran 3, Hawkins 3, Nipper); Austin 8 (Furnish 4, Lee 2, Robbins 2).
{span}LATE TUESDAY{/span}
SWIMMING
RED DEVILS, OWLS SPLIT
SEYMOUR — Jeffersonville split a dual Hoosier Hills Conference meet at Seymour on Tuesday night.
The Red Devil girls won 100-80 while the Owl boys downed their Jeff counterparts 116-49.
On the girls’ side, Mairin Klaus led the way. The senior won the 50-yard freestyle (26.26) and the 100 free (57.95) individually. Then, she teamed with classmate Sydney Flora, junior Katie Case and sophomore Emily Miller to win the 200 freestyle relay.
Other winners for Jeff included Case in the 200 free (2:06.85) and 100 backstroke (1:07.66); freshman Ruby Dunn in the 500 free (5:53.93) and sophomore Sarah Langness in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.24).
On the boys’ side, the Red Devils were led by sophomore Evan Dickson, who won the 50 free (23.07) and the 500 free (5:04.07), the latter in a personal-best time.
“It was a big day for our freshman with Ruby Dunn and Alston Williams winning their first high school events in a dual meet, and Jackson Entsminger and Bryce Norton participating in their first meets ever. Sophomore team captain Evan Dickson continues to impress with a strong early-time 500 freestyle, and senior co-captain Mairin Klaus had a strong showing by winning the 50 and 100 free,” Jeff coach Mike Pepa said.
The Red Devils host New Albany at 10 a.m. Saturday on their Senior Day.
