AUSTIN — Host Austin outlasted Charlestown for a 53-51 win in a Mid-Southern Conference girls’ basketball clash Wednesday night.
The Pirates led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter before the Eagles outscored the visitors 19-11 in the second to take a 28-23 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Both teams tallied 15 points in the third period before Charlestown outscored Austin 13-10 in the final frame. However it wasn’t enough for the Pirates (6-2, 2-1), who suffered their first MSC loss.
“We were simply beat by a better team tonight,” Charlestown assistant coach Rick Myers said. “We squandered numerous opportunities in the first quarter and shot poorly from 3 the entire game. After averaging 10 3s a game so far this season, we managed only one tonight. When you shoot poorly and commit as many silly fouls as we did, we were lucky to be in a position to have a chance to win at the end.”
Austin outscored the Pirates 24-3 from the 3-point line to post its first win in the series since Nov. 30, 2016.
Kennedy Coleman tallied a game-high 24 points for the Pirates while Laney Hawkins added 11.
Charlestown (6-2, 2-1) will visit Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday.
.
AUSTIN 53, CHARLESTOWN 51
Charlestown 12 11 15 13 — 51
Austin 9 19 15 10 — 53
Charlestown (6-2, 2-1): Laney Hawkins 11, Maddie Nipper 3, Tatum McFarland 8, Lienna Blackstone 5, Kennedy Coleman 24.
Austin (5-3, 1-2): Buckel 12, H. Collins 3, J. Schepman 2, K. Hawkins 11, B. Owens 15, A. Davidson 3, L. Baker 7.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 1 (McFarland); Austin 8 (Hawkins 3, Buckel 2, Owens 2, Davidson).
.
LATE MONDAY
GIRLS' SWIMMING
PANTHERS WIN 7 EVENTS AT CHARLESTOWN INVITE
CHARLESTOWN — Corydon Central won seven events at the Charlestown Invitational on Monday night.
The host Pirates didn’t pick up a victory, but they did post one second-place finish. The Panthers won the first event, the 200-yard medley relay, in 2 minutes, 7.17 seconds. Charlestown’s foursome of Justice Humes, Kendall Gogel, Lillian Wolff and Bianca White was second in 2:37.78.
Also for the Pirates, White was sixth in the 50 freestyle while Raelyn Blackstone placed eighth in the 200 free.
Henryville’s Samantha Powell placed fourth in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 500 free while teammate Kalie Jackson was ninth in the 200 free.
New Washington’s Averie Wilson finished fourth in the 100 free and 12th in the 100 breaststroke.
Silver Creek’s Chloe Miller placed ninth in the 100 fly and 16th in the 100 breast.
.
CHARLESTOWN INVITATIONAL
Monday night at Charlestown
200 medley relay: 1. Corydon Central 2:07.17; 2. Charlestown (Justice Humes, Kendall Gogel, Lillian Wolff, Bianca White) 2:37.78; 3. Madison 2:40.44; 5. Henryville (Molly Kleinert, Kalie Jackson, Samantha Powell, Lillie Owens) 2:43.34; 7. Silver Creek (Pryce Whalbring, Ranae Haynes, Chloe Miller, Olivia Hurley) 2:59.65.
200 freestyle: 1. Madison Stillwell (CC) 2:05.90; 2. Destiny Kays (NH) 2:25.38; 3. Kaelin Taylor (Switz) 2:26.12; 8. Raelyn Blackstone (CH) 2:50.81; 9. Jackson (H) 2:52.81; 13. Macie Rhoten (CH) 2:56.76; 14. Addison Ballard (CH) 2:57.72.
200 individual medley: 1. Lilly Canida (Madison) 2:26.34; 2. Isabel Tunney (Salem) 2:26.43; 3. Megan King (CC) 2:30.17; 11. Owens (H) 3:20.93; 14. Hurley (SC) 3:57.07; 15. Giulia Galli (CH) 4:05.14.
50 freestyle: 1. Reilly Kuppler (Madison) 26.84; 2. Addison Applegate (CC) 29.47; 3. Ava Cole (Switz) 29.86; 6. White (CH) 32.74; 9. Casey Lambert (CH) 36.41; 15. Whalbring (SC) 41.01; 16. Hannah Morgan (CH) 41.16; 19. Brianna Chastain (H) 49.82.
100 butterfly: 1. Megan King (CC) 1:06.66; 2. Canida (Madison) 1:08.50; 3. Georgia LaHue (CC) 1:19.81; 4. Powell (H) 1:21.47; 8. Owens (H) 1:35.06; 9. Miller (SC) 1:37.68.
100 freestyle: 1. Applegate (CC) 1:04.24; 2. Emma Wynn (Madison) 1:04.85; 4. Averie Wilson (New Washington) 1:10.86; 6. White (CH) 1:11.35; 12. Lambert (CH) 1:20.61; 13. Haynes (SC) 1:20.75; 16. Ballard (CH) 1:23.34; 20. Sara Mira (H) 1:43.95.
500 freestyle: 1. Stillwell (CC) 5:38.62; 2. Tunney (Salem) 5:49.26; 3. Kuppler (Madison) 6:02.25; 6. Powell (H) 6:49.56; 11. Jackson (H) 7:47.20; 12. Rhoten (CH) 8:08.23; 15. Gogel (CH) 8:29.25.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Corydon Central 2:03.24; 2. Salem 2:05.89; 3. Madison 2:07.80; 4. Charlestown A (Humes, Blackstone, White, Gogel) 2:12.40; 8. Silver Creek (Haynes, Hurley, Whalbring, Miller) 2:30.11; 9. Charlestown B (Addison Ballard, Hannah Morgan, Rhoten, Wolff) 2:30.54; 11. Henryville (Mira, Kleinert, Chastain, Jackson) 2:48.89.
100 backstroke: 1. Avery Johnson (Madison) 1:08.88; 2. Wynn (Madison) 1:14.87; 3. LaHue (CC) 1:15.77; 12. Humes (CH) 1:32.28; 14. Hurley (SC) 1:49.26; 16. Kleinert (H) 1:51.32; 17. Ballard (CH) 1:55.44.
100 breaststroke: 1. Addison Alford (CC) 1:08.80; 2. Flora Wade (Salem) 1:14.98; 3. Penelop Bibbs (Madison) 1:20.83; 8. Blackstone (CH) 1:36.63; 11. Gogel (CH) 1:39.06; 12. Wilson (NW) 1:39.87; 15. Wolff (CH) 1:46.83; 16. Miller (SC) 1:47.62; 17. Mira (H) 2:39.15.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Madison 4:12.78; 2. Corydon Central 4:16.85; 3. North Harrison 4:40.84; 7. Charlestown (Blackstone, Humes, Ballard, Rhoten) 5:33.36; 8. Henryville (Powell, Mira, Kleinert, Owens) 5:48.33; 10. Charlestown B (Galli, Ballard, Lambert, Morgan) 6:17.88.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.