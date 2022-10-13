JASPER — For the third time in 33 years, Floyd Central’s Boys’ Soccer team is advancing to a region final.
Following a scoreless regulation, the Highlanders(13-4-3) defeated Jasper(13-6-1) in penalty kicks 3-1 in a Class 3A Regional semifinal.
Floyd Central will travel to Columbus North(17-1-1) to play for the region title at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The winner of Saturday’s match will advance to semistate.
Girls fall to Evansville Reitz
EVANSVILLE — A solid season for the Floyd Central Girls’ Soccer team came to an end Thursday night in a Class 3A Regional semifinal.
Floyd Central(11-5-3) fell 2-0 to Evansville Reitz(16-3). Floyd Central had advanced to the regional after winning the sectional 5-0 on Saturday over Jennings County.
Evansville Memorial bests Silver Creek
EVANSVILLE — The No. 13 Silver Creek Dragons ran into a tough No. 1 Evansville Memorial team Thursday night in a Class 2A Girls’ Soccer Regional semifinal at Evansville.
Evansville Memorial(19-0-1) shut out the Dragons 7-0 to advance to the regional final.
Silver Creek’s season comes to an end at 17-3.
New Washington drops sectional game
New Washington lost Thursday night in the first round of the Class 1A Volleyball Trinity Lutheran Sectional.
Trinity Lutheran(21-10) defeated New Washington(12-18) in three sets.
