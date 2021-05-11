CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville girls’ tennis team won its fourth straight match, outlasting Christian Academy 3-2 Tuesday afternoon.
“We picked up a hard-fought win today,” Generals coach Stephen Welcher said. “Our No. 2 singles player, Aaliyah Taylor, continued her strong play again. Our No. 2 doubles team of Summer Neal and Skylar King came up big today and didn’t lose a game. The No. 1 doubles team of Emily Kaiser and Savanah Appell played tough and won a tight, two-set match.”
Winning for the Warriors were Elena Hamby at No. 1 singles and Grace Kruetner at No. 3 singles.
CLARKSVILLE 3, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 2
Singles: Elena Hamby (CAI) d. Shilee Watts 6-2, 6-1; Aaliyah Taylor (C) d. Anna Neal 6-0, 6-3; Grace Kruetner (CAI) d. Jessie Sloan 1-6, 6-3, 6-1
Doubles: Emily Kaiser-Savanah Appell (C) d. Adeline Baldwin-Madelyn Paul 6-4, 7-6 (8-6); Summer Neal-Skylar King (C) d. Lacy Kendall-Rebecca Wright 6-0, 6-0.
RED DEVILS RALLY
JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville scored five unanswered runs to rally for a 5-3 victory over visiting Charlestown on Tuesday afternoon.
The Pirates plated a single run in the second and two in the third to take an early 3-0 lead. The Red Devils, however, responded with two in the fourth and two in the fifth before adding an insurance run in the sixth.
Six different players had hits for Jeff. Included among those was Hannah Hackworth, who doubled and drove in a run while also scoring one.
Bailey Shafer picked up the win in the circle for the Red Devils. The sophomore allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits while walking one and striking out two in a complete-game effort.
BRAVES TOP MUSTANGS
BORDEN — Host Borden scored four times in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for a 5-4 victory over visiting New Washington in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Tuesday afternoon.
BORDEN 5, NEW WASHINGTON 4
New Washington 001 101 1 — 4
Borden 000 001 4 — 5
W — Emily Schottelkotte. L — Liberty Griffin. 2B — Shelbie Baird (NW).
BRAVES BEAT BULLDOGS
ORLEANS — Visiting Borden blasted Orleans for a 10-1 win Monday evening.
The Braves had nine hits, including a second-inning grand slam by Gavin Gentry, in the win. Meanwhile on the mound, Samuel Gasper earned the complete-game victory. Gasper allowed one earned run on four hits while walking one, hitting one and striking out four.
Also for Borden, Kaden Holmes went 3-for-4 with an RBI; Alex Schuler was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Dylan Toler homered.
“Sam threw really well tonight. He went the distance and gave us a great start on the mound,” Braves coach Eric Stotts said. “Gavin Gentry’s grand slam in the second was huge. Dylan Toler had a solo shot in the fifth too, but we had contributions throughout the lineup. Guys took walks, got runners in by putting the ball in play and (we) had a number of quality at-bats. Our defense was solid tonight too. It was a good win against a potential sectional opponent.”
BORDEN 10, ORLEANS 1
Borden 061 111 0 — 10 9 0
Orleans 000 001 0 — 1 4 1
W — Samuel Gasper (4-0). L — Deckard (0-3). 2B — Martin (O), Alex Schuler (B), Clipp (O). HR — Gavin Gentry (B), Dylan Toler (B). Records — Borden 12-5-1, Orleans 4-9.
PIRATES OUTLAST EASTERN
PEKIN — Charlestown held off host Eastern for a 4-3 win in a Mid-Southern Conference contest Monday evening.
The Pirates plated single runs in the first, third, sixth and seventh innings while the Musketeers tallied twice in the fifth and once in the seventh.
Eric Wigginton and Michael Casey had three hits apiece to lead Charlestown’s eight-hit attack.
Ethan French, the third Pirates pitcher, picked up the win. In two innings of relief, the freshman allowed one earned run while walking three and striking out one.
CHARLESTOWN 4, EASTERN 3
Charlestown 101 001 1 — 4 8 0
Eastern 000 020 1 — 3 7 2
W — Ethan French. L — Pennington. 2B — Eric Wigginton (C), Pennington (E).
DRAGONS DOWN TIGERS
LOUISVILLE — Hallie Foley’s RBI in the seventh inning tied it before another in the ninth lifted Silver Creek to a 5-4 win at Fern Creek (Ky.) on Monday afternoon.
Megan Ekart had 14 strikeouts over nine innings to get the win in the circle.
Meanwhile, Aislyn Vormbrock went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead the Dragons.
EAGLES EDGE WARRIORS
LANESVILLE — Lanesville outlasted visiting Christian Academy 3-2 Monday afternoon.
For the Warriors, Elena Hamby won 7-5, 6-4 at No. 1 singles while Grace Kruetner triumphed 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
