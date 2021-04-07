FLOYDS KNOBS — One day after doing damage with his bat in a win over Jeffersonville, Floyd Central’s Max Tripure beat Corydon Central with his arm Wednesday in high school baseball action.
The junior right-hander tossed a complete-game shutout in the Highlanders’ 9-0 victory over the visiting Panthers. One day after hitting a three-run homer and driving in four in Floyd’s 7-1 triumph over the Red Devils, Tripure gave up two hits while walking three and striking out 10.
Tripure’s teammates gave him plenty of run support. The Highlanders scored single runs in the first, fifth and sixth innings and three each in the second and third frames.
Senior Casey Sorg, the winning pitcher against Jeff, led Floyd’s eight-hit attack, going 3-for-3 with a double while scoring three times. Classmate Caleb Slaughter added two hits and two RBIs.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 9, CORYDON CENTRAL 0
Corydon Central 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Floyd Central 133 011 X — 9 8 0
W — Max Tripure. L — J. Drury. 2B — Casey Sorg (FC), Dylan Hogan (FC).
.
SOFTBALL
DEVILS DOWN PANTHERS
NORTH VERNON — Jeffersonville opened Hoosier Hills Conference play with an 8-3 win at Jennings County on Wednesday night.
The Red Devils got off to a fast start, scoring five runs in the top of the first inning. They rolled from there.
Elliott Mays led Jeff’s 11-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Hannah Hackworth and Danielle Monroe added two hits apiece.
Katie Monroe picked up the win in the circle, yielding three runs (one earned) on six hits while walking two and striking out two in a complete-game effort.
GIRLS' TENNIS
EAGLES BLANK GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Lanesville blanked host Clarksville 5-0 in the Generals’ season-opener on Wednesday.
The closest match was at No. 1 singles, where Emily Patterson defeated Shilee Watts 6-1, 6-3.
“I thought we played a decent first match considering we haven’t played in two years,” Generals coach Stephen Welcher said. “We have some work to do, but I must say I was pleased with how well we fought. I am excited and look forward to the New Albany Invite this weekend for an opportunity to improve.”
.
LANESVILLE 5, at CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Emily Patterson d. Shilee Watts 6-1, 6-3; Morgan Bell d. Savanah Appell 6-0, 6-0; Lanesville wins by default.
Doubles: Linzie Wernert-Emma Campbell d. Jessie Sloan-Summer Neal 6-2, 6-0; Lizzy Turner-Gracie Adams d. Aaliyah Taylor-Emily Kaiser 6-1, 6-2.
.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
DRAGONS OUTLAST FLOYD
SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek outlasted visiting Floyd Central 25-17, 25-20, 21-25, 22-25, 15-9 Wednesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.