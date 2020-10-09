BEDFORD — Wenkers Wright scored four touchdowns and Tristan Polk threw three to lead Floyd Central to a 42-14 win at Bedford North Lawrence in Hoosier Hills Conference action Friday night.
Wright ran 17 times for 224 yards and three TDs (of 14, 34 and 15 yards). He also caught two passes for 24 yards, including a 11-yard TD toss from Polk. The Floyd quarterback completed 9 of 11 passes for 170 yards and touchdowns to Wright, Colin Cummins and Luke Medlock.
The Highlanders (6-2, 4-1) host Seymour next Friday night.
RED DEVILS DOWN PANTHERS
NORTH VERNON — Jeffersonville ended a four-game losing streak with a 41-14 HHC win at Jennings County on Friday night.
The Red Devils (2-5, 1-4) visit BNL next Friday night.
LIONS EDGE PIRATES
SALEM — Host Salem spoiled a record receiving night by Charlestown’s Matthew Henning in a 35-34 overtime triumph Friday night.
The Pirates (2-6, 2-5) host Eastern next Friday night to close out the regular season.
LANCERS BLANK LIONS
EDINBURGH — Host Edinburgh blanked Rock Creek 42-0 Friday night.
The loss ends the regular season for the Lions (0-6).
