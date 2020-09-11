PEKIN — Dylan Meyers threw for 119 yards and three touchdowns to lead Silver Creek to a 60-8 win at Eastern in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup Friday night.
Also for the Dragons, Ben Landers ran for two TDs and Jake Lucas had a pair of touchdown catches while Trey Schoen ran for a TD and also returned a punt for one.
Schoen got Creek rolling early with a 28-yard touchdown run 1 minute, 42 seconds into the game. That was the start of a 33-point first period for the Dragons (4-0, 3-0), who finished with 388 yards of total offense.
Creek led 52-0 at halftime and 60-0 after three quarters before the Musketeers scored with 7:17 to play.
The Dragons host winless Scottsburg, which lost 43-7 to Corydon Central on Friday, next Friday.
OLYMPIANS BLANK DEVILS
COLUMBUS — Malachi Parks ran for a 77-yard touchdown on the first play of the game to lead Columbus East to a 49-0 victory over visiting Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference game Friday night.
Parks finished with 164 rushing yards while Mark McDonald ran for 160 and a trio of touchdowns for the Olympians (2-2, 1-0), who built a 35-0 halftime lead.
The Red Devils (1-3, 0-2) visit Floyd Central for the second time this season next Friday night.
BRAVES DOWN DRAGONS
BROWNSTOWN — Reigning Class 3A state champion Brownstown Central outlasted Silver Creek 25-20, 25-13, 32-30 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday night.
Bella Hinton led the Dragons (8-2, 2-1) with 14 kills while Abby Marks dished out 23 assists. On defense, Hinton had three blocks (one solo, two assists) while Mallory Ramsey recorded 15 digs.
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 3, SILVER CREEK 0
Silver Creek 20 13 30
Brownstown 25 25 32
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Bella Hinton 14, Anna Dablow 6, Abby Marks 5, Macy Ferrell 3, Katie Hawkins 3, Maddie Hunter 3.
Blocks: Hinton 3.
Assists: Marks 23, Hanna Zimmerman 7, Mallory Ramsey 6.
Aces: Marks 2.
Digs: Ramsey 15, Marks 9, Kiki Brown 8, Dablow 5, Hinton 3, Hunter 3, Audrey Landers 3.
PIRATES WIN
PEKIN — Charlestown cruised to a 4-1 win at Eastern on Thursday.
The Pirates picked up a 6-0, 6-0 victory from Alex Wright at No. 2 singles while Jackson Snelling won by default at No. 3. In doubles, Brandon Broady and Dawson Boyd won 7-5, 6-1 at No. 1 while Eric Wigginton and Clayton Rothbauer triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
CHARLESTOWN 4, EASTERN 1
Singles: Owen Pickerill (E) d. Michael Gillooly 6-1, 6-2; Alex Wright (C) d. Alex Fleming 6-0, 6-0; Jackson Snelling (C) won by default.
Doubles: Brandon Broady-Dawson Boyd (C) d. Cory Motsinger-Dylan Beach 7-5, 6-1; Eric Wigginton-Clayton Rothbauer (C) d. Dustin Costin-Conner Fleming 6-0, 6-0.
DRAGONS SWEEP PANTHERS
SELLERSBURG — Host Silver Creek didn’t drop a set in sweeping Corydon Central 5-0 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday afternoon.
In singles, Lucas Densford, Colton Young and Brady Weitzel all won 6-0, 6-0 on their respective courts.
In doubles, Jon Hurley and Chase Richardson won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 while Jarrett Garr and Evan Chevalier triumphed 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2.
SILVER CREEK 5, CORYDON CENTRAL 0
Singles: Lucas Densford d. Ryan Hamilton 6-0, 6-0; Colton Young d. Eli Kvalheim 6-0, 6-0; Brady Weitzel d. Grant Shartzer 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Jon Hurley-Chase Richardson d. Oliver Zink-Sam Cox 6-2, 6-1; Jarrett Garr-Evan Chevalier d. Cooper Shireman-Nick Eve 6-1, 6-4.
