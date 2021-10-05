Providence, New Albany win
NEW ALBANY — Providence picked up a decisive victory Tuesday night in the opening round of the Class 1A Girls' Sectional at Christian Academy of Indiana.
Providence won 8-0, scoring five goals in the first half and adding three more in the second half in the win.
Providence will face Trinity Lutheran on Thursday in the semifinals. The other semifinal features Austin against Southwestern, with the winners to meet on Saturday in the sectional finals.
In the Girls' Class 3A 15th Sectional in North Vernon, New Albany defeated Seymour 1-0.
LATE MONDAY
BOYS' SOCCER
PIONEERS CLIP EAGLES
SEYMOUR — Providence began defense of its state title with a 3-0 shutout of Lanesville in the first round of the Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional on Monday night.
Nathan Coker, Luke Jorden and Dylan Boggs each found the net for the Pioneers while Quentin Hesse, Lazlo Langness and Braden Hoke had assists. Charlie Scott and Gus Ernstberger combined for the shutout in goal.
Third-ranked Providence (10-3-3), which has won nine straight sectional titles, will face Henryville (10-6) at 5 p.m. today in the sectional semifinals. The Hornets advanced with a 10-1 win over Christian Academy in Monday night's second first-round match.
HORNETS TOP WARRIORS
SEYMOUR — Four different players had two goals apiece to lead Henryville to a 10-1 win over Christian Academy in the first round of the Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional on Monday night.
Tyler Orberson, J.J. Moran, Caleb Lehaceanu and Parker Henley also found the back of the net twice for the Hornets. Orberson also recorded a trio of assists while Moran tallied two and Lehaceanu one.
Levi Lehaceanu and Andrew Knecht added one goal each while Essix Drake also dished out an assist for Henryville, which has won four straight matches.
DRAGONS RALLY PAST PANTHERS
SCOTTSBURG — Silver Creek scored a pair of second-half goals to rally for a 3-2 victory over Corydon Central in the first round of the Class 2A Scottsburg Sectional on Monday night.
Miguel Trejo tallied a goal — the game-winner in the 13th minute of the second half — and two assists to lead the Dragons.
Trejo assisted Aron Guerrero's goal in the 19th minute of the first half. Silver Creek, however, trailed 2-1 at intermission.
In the second half, Trejo dished to Austin Guerrero for the equalizer in the 7th minute before netting the game-winner six minutes later off a feed from Aurelia Antoci.
“We made two silly mistakes and it cost us early on with Corydon’s speed," Dragons coach Tim Quakenbush said. "The boys showed great resolve not hanging their heads and kept the pressure up to get the win. Miguel Trejo was stellar tonight with a goal and two assists.”
Silver Creek (8-9) will face Charlestown at 5:30 p.m. today in the first sectional semifinal. The Pirates edged the Dragons 2-1 Sept. 7 in Charlestown.
The winners of Tuesday night's matches between Salem and North Harrison, as well as Madison and the host Warriors, will meet in the second semi around 7:30 p.m. The sectional final is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
WARRIORS DOWN GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Christian Academy rolled to a 25-11, 25-8, 25-22 win at Clarksville on Monday night.
Karlyn Denny topped the Warriors with five kills while Chloe Wiseheart tallied five assists and four aces. Abby Vancampen had 11 digs to lead the defensive effort.
"Clarksville put up a fight with us the whole match and really pushed us to focus in the third set to pull off the win," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "As a team, we had another solid night behind the service line. We were able to work on some things back there to help prepare us for next week. The match also saw senior libero Abby Vancampen pick up 11 digs — inching her way closer to 1,000 digs for her career."
The Warriors (12-11) will host Charlestown on Thursday night.
CAI 3, CLARKSVILLE 0
Christian Academy 25 25 25
Clarksville 11 8 22
CAI STATISTICS
Kills: Karlyn Denny 5, Kristen Abbott 4, Avery Kerr 2, Haley Jones 1, Chloe Wiseheart 1.
Assists: Wiseheart 5, Ella Siekman 5, Abby Vancampen 1, Denny 1.
Aces: Wiseheart 4, Abbott 3, Vancampen 1, Ashtyn Neighbours 1,
Blocks: Kerr 2, Jones 1, Wiseheart 1
Digs: Vancampen 11, Abbott 5, Wiseheart 5, Neighbours 3, Kerr 2, Denny 1, Siekman 1.
RED DEVILS SWEEP PANTHERS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville rolled to a 25-17, 25-20, 25-21 victory over visiting Corydon Central on Monday night.
Elliot Mays topped the Red Devils in kills (10), digs (eight) and blocks (two). Mia Compton and Alyvia Luce had two service aces apiece for Jeff, which had 10 as a team. Ashlee Norris (14) and Abby Dues (nine) combined for 23 assists.
The Red Devils (9-18), who visited Jennings County on Tuesday night, are scheduled to visit Scottsburg on Thursday night.
FLOYD FALLS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Class A No. 1 Trinity Lutheran outlasted host Floyd Central 27-25, 21-25, 25-23, 19-25, 16-14 on Monday night.
The Highlanders (14-11) visited North Oldham (Ky.) on Tuesday night.
