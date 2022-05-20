NEW ALBANY — The New Albany girls' tennis team won the Sectional 31 title over Christian Academy of Indiana on Friday night.
The host Lady Bulldogs defeated Lanesville in the semifinals Friday before advancing to the finals. The event was delayed Thursday due to lighting.
New Albany advances to the Silver Creek regional with the victory.
New Albany is lead in singles by No. 1 Claire Meyer, No. 2 Lily Meyer and No. 3 Natalie Saydera.
The New Albany doubles teams are No. 1 Corinne Miller and Maci Crone, and No. 2 Claire Stock and Marisa Witt.
FLOYD CENTRAL ADVANCES TO FINALS
FLOYDS KNOBS — The Floyd Central Highlanders advanced to today's Sectional 29 girls' tennis finals with a win over Crawford County on Friday.
Floyd Central advanced with a 5-0 victory, as the Highlanders are 10-0 thus far in the sectional.
In singles play Friday, Floyd Central No. 1 Sophia Wood won by forfeit. At No. 2, Abby Slaughter won her match 6-0, 6-2, and No.3 Ella Leitner won 6-0, 6-0.
Neither of the doubles teams dropped a game. Floyd Central No. 1 Millie Meunier and Libby Banet, and No. 2 Zoe Vanderhoof and Kaitlyn Jones won their matches 6-0, 6-0.
SOFTBALL
NEW ALBANY ROLLS PAST CLARKSVILLE
NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Lady Bulldogs scored eight runs in the home half of the first inning Friday night and went on to defeat visiting Clarksville 21-4.
New Albany had 13 hits and ended the game in just five innings, taking a commanding 19-4 lead thanks to a 10-run third inning.
Leadoff hitter Cheyenne Palmer scored four runs for New Albany, reaching base four times with a hit and three walks.
Anderson Hall drove home five runs with two hits including a home run for New Albany, which improved to 14-9 with the victory.
Outfielder Reese Raymond had four RBIs and Catcher Kaylee DeMuth drove home another three runs for the Lady Bulldogs.
Eavie Smith was the winning pitcher, tossing three innings and giving up two earned runs in the circle. Ava Brewer relieved Smith, giving up no hits and no runs in two innings of work.
PROVIDENCE FALLS TO MADISON
MADISON — Providence fell on the road at Madison on Friday night, losing 10-1 to fall to 5-12 on the season.
Casandra Fetz drove in the lone run for the Pioneers, as she had one of Providence's six hits on the night. Brooklyn Nolot led Providence with two hits.
Madison was led by Caity Dailey, who homered, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Ava Armbrecht went the distance in the circle for Madison, who improved to 14-13 with the win.
