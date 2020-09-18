COLUMBUS — Host Columbus East scored 34 unanswered points en route to a 48-14 victory over visiting New Albany in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Friday night.
The game was tied at 7-all at the end of the first quarter after the Bulldogs answered Mark McDonald’s 3-yard touchdown run with a 15-yard scoring pass from Derell Simmons to Dejon Winburn.
However it was almost all Olympians after that.
McDonald added a 34-yard TD run early in the second period before quarterback Malachi Parks scored on a 5-yard run 6 minutes, 28 seconds before halftime.
Early in the third quarter, Parks hit Charles Claycamp with a 54-yard TD pass to put East up 28-7. McDonald added two more touchdowns runs, of 1 and 24 yards, later in the third quarter.
New Albany ended the Olympians’ run when Simmons ran in from 9 yards out with 8:36 to play.
He finished with 90 yards rushing and 133 through the air. Meanwhile Myles Johnson ran 32 times for 139 yards for the Bulldogs (3-2, 1-2), who travel to Bloomington North next Friday night.
LIONS CLIP GENERALS
SALEM — Host Salem amassed a 27-8 halftime lead on its way to a 51-14 victory over visiting Clarksville in Mid-Southern Conference action Friday night.
The Lions led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter thanks to a 35-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Arthur to Grant Mahuron less than 3 minutes into the game and a 3-yard TD run by Porter Howey with a little more than 2 minutes to play in the period.
The Generals got within 14-8 early in the second period. However, it was pretty much all Salem (3-2, 3-2) after that.
Clarksville (3-2, 2-2) hosts Silver Creek next Friday night.
DAVIESS DOWNS CREEK
JEFFERSONVILLE — Class A No. 12 North Daviess built a 26-0 halftime lead en route to a 40-7 victory over host Rock Creek on Friday night at the Woehrle Athletic Complex.
The Lions scored with 58.3 seconds left when Malachi Henderson hauled in a touchdown pass.
Rock Creek (0-3) hosts Switzerland County next Friday night.
OLYMPIANS OUST BULLDOGS
NEW ALBANY — Columbus East swept host New Albany 25-21, 25-15, 25-13 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday night.
Ashlyn Clifton and Tess Owsley tallied six kills and nine digs apiece. Cheyenne Palmer dished out 19 assists and recorded three blocks for the Bulldogs (7-5, 3-2).
New Albany hosts its Ultra Ankle Invitational today.
COLUMBUS EAST 3, NEW ALBANY 0
Columbus East 25 25 25
New Albany 21 1 5 13
NA STATISTICS
Kills: Ashlyn Clifton 6, Tess Owsley 6, Kamori Knight 5, Olivia Allee 4.
Blocks: Cheyenne Palmer 3, Knight 2.
Assists: Palmer 19.
Aces: Riley Sawyer 2.
Digs: Clifton 9, Owsley 9, Palmer 8, Alexis Caldwell 6, Sawyer 6, Bree Martin 4.
HORNETS STING CUBS
MADISON — Visiting Henryville rallied past host Madison for a 25-18, 18-25, 25-27, 25-13, 15-12 victory Thursday night.
The Hornets (15-4) host their invitational Saturday.
PIONEERS SWEEP BULLDOGSCLARKSVILLE — Class 4A No. 9 Providence swept Louisville Male 25-16, 25-17 Thursday night.
The Pioneers (13-3) face No. 7 New Castle at 10:30 a.m. today in their first match in The Y at TI (i.e. The Y Classic hosted by Team Indiana) at the Team Indiana Volleyball Club in Indianapolis. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger and McCutcheon are the other two teams.
