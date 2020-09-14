ELIZABETH — Visiting Providence dropped just one set in rolling to a 5-0 victory at South Central on Monday afternoon.
Michael Hamm led the way for the Pioneers, winning 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) at No. 1 singles. Alex Kemp triumphed 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles while Alex Barnett outlasted Craig Simpson 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3.
In doubles, Landon Kruer and Jake Rodski won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 while Jacob Kaiser and Jacob Harbeson triumphed 6-3, 7-5 at No. 2.
“We were not at our best, but we got it done at all the spots,” Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. “We talked about how to win matches without your best tennis today, because you aren’t always going to have your A-game. We talked about reducing your risk, making your opponent beat you and when to take your shots. Kemp and No. 1 doubles were strong again today. Hamm, Barnett and No. 2 doubles showed flashes of good tennis, but sprinkled in some bad tennis also. I challenged everyone to be better tomorrow.”
The Pioneers (7-4) visit Charlestown today.
PROVIDENCE 5, SOUTH CENTRAL 0
Singles: Michael Hamm d. Frank Goodman 6-4, 7-6 (7-3); Alex Kemp d. Ty Jones 6-2, 6-1; Alex Barnett d. Craig Simpson 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: Landon Kruer-Jake Rodski d. Dawson O’Connor-Evan Schoen 6-3, 6-1; Jacob Kaiser-Jacob Harbeson d. Collin Cunningham-Ethan Herden 6-3, 7-5.
PIRATES SWEEP GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Charlestown swept host Clarksville 5-0 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Monday.
The most competitive match came at No. 1 singles, where Michael Gillooly outlasted Ethan Neal 6-4, 6-4. Also for the Pirates, Alex Wright and Jackson Snelling were victorious at Nos. 2 and 3 singles.
In doubles, Brandon Broady and Dawson Boyd won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 while Clayton Rothbauer and Nate Smith won by default at No. 2.
“I thought Ethan Neal played tough in his new role as our No. 1 singles (player), he always competes,” Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. “Saul Tatum also played a nice match in his first start at No. 3 singles. Our doubles team was not very competitive today, but I look for them to bounce back in tomorrow’s match.”
The Generals visit Salem today.
CHARLESTOWN 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Michael Gillooly d. Ethan Neal 6-4, 6-4; Alex Wright d. Terry Morgan 6-1, 6-3; Jackson Snelling d. Saul Tatum 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: Brandon Broady-Dawson Boyd d. Aidan Craig-Jaylen Reyer 6-1, 6-0; Clayton Rothbauer-Nate Smith won by default.
REBELS EDGE HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Southwestern edged host Henryville 3-2 Monday afternoon.
The Hornets swept the doubles matches after losing all three singles courts, two in three sets.
Sam Guernsey and Carson Conrey won 7-5, 6-0 at No. 1 while Taylor Guthrie and Corey Vanover triumphed 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 at No. 2.
“Our doubles played pretty well tonight — No. 1 doubles with a straight-set win and No. 2 doubles with a three-set battle to knock off a very solid Southwestern team,” Henryville coach Seth Caudill said. “We needed to steal a spot at singles but came up a little short.”
SOUTHWESTERN 3, HENRYVILLE 2
Singles: Jordan DeAtley (SW) d. Zerach Coats 6-2, 4-6, 6-1; Carter Harmon (SW) d. Eli Kleinert 6-0, 4-6, 6-0; Landon DeAtley (SW) d. Brayden Dobbs 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Sam Guernsey-Carson Conrey (H) d. Tyler Simpson-Tanner Jacobs 7-5, 6-0; Taylor Guthrie-Corey Vanover (H) d. Derrick Osborn-Mason Lichlyter 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.
VOLLEYBALL
DRAGONS DOWN EASTERN
SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek rolled to a 25-15, 25-10, 25-13 victory over visiting Eastern in a Mid-Southern Conference match Monday evening.
Bella Hinton led the way with 12 kills while Maddie Hunter tallied 10 for the Dragons, who received 16 assists from Abby Marks. Kiki Brown led the defensive effort with 16 digs.
Silver Creek (10-4, 3-1) visits Salem at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
SILVER CREEK 3, EASTERN 0
Eastern 15 10 13
Silver Creek 25 25 25
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Bella Hinton 12 kills, Maddie Hunter 10, Anna Dablow 6, Macy Ferrell 3, Kiki Brown 2, Mallory Ramsey 2, Abby Marks 2, Ellie Priddy 1, Katie Hawkins 1.
Assists: Marks 16, Hannah Zimmerman 12, Brown 2.
Aces: Priddy 2, Ramsey 2, Hunter 1, Ferrell 1, Brown 1.
Digs: Kiki Brown 16, Ramsey 6, Audrey Landers 4, Marks 6, Hunter 3, Henry 3, Maddy Keinath 2.
LIONS SWEEP SENATORS
CAMPBELLSBURG — Visiting Rock Creek rolled to a 25-15, 25-10, 25-20 win at West Washington on Monday night.
Ligia Williams led the Lions with 16 kills while Leah Thompson tallied 25 assists and seven digs.
Rock Creek (11-2) visits Crothersville at 7 p.m. tonight.
HIGHLANDERS ROLL
LOUISVILLE — Floyd Central swept host Holy Cross 25-11, 25-11, 25-15 Wednesday night.
The Highlanders (7-4) visit Providence at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
‘DOGS, LIONS DRAW
NEW ALBANY — New Albany and visiting Salem played to a scoreless draw Monday night at Green Valley.
The Bulldogs outshot the Lions 11-3 behind six shots from Emma Lopp.
New Albany (4-2-1) hosts Floyd Central at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
