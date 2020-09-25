SCOTTSBURG — Short-handed Charlestown put up a fight, but couldn’t overcome a slow start at Scottsburg on Friday night. The Warriors held off the Pirates for a 23-14 victory — their first win of the high school football season.
The Pirates, who took less than 20 players to the Mid-Southern Conference clash, trailed 10-0 at halftime before rallying.
Charlestown got within 10-7 on Deven Lukes’ touchdown run with 8 minutes, 45 seconds to play.
The Warriors (1-5, 1-5) responded with a quick-strike TD 21 seconds later. The Pirates weren’t done, though.
Lukes’ second touchdown run pulled the Pirates to within 17-14 with 4:18 to play.
Charlestown had a chance to tie the game, or go ahead, after taking over at the Scottsburg 45 with 2:03 left. The Pirates, however, downed the ball over on downs and the Warriors scored another quick TD to take command.
Charlestown (2-4, 2-3) hosts Corydon Central next Friday night.
LIONS LOSE
JEFFERSONVILLE — Rock Creek couldn’t hang onto an early lead as Switzerland County rallied for a 27-6 win Friday night at the Woehrle Athletic Complex.
The Lions took their first — and only — lead when Malachi Henderson followed a fourth-down stop by the Creek defense with a 49-yard touchdown run with 3:32 to play in the first quarter.
It was pretty much all Pacers after that.
Switzerland took a 7-6 lead on Damion Courter’s 2-yard TD run and J.W. Goldsberry’s PAT kick with 6:43 left in the second period.
Rock Creek fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Pacers made the Lions pay. Matthew Davis’ 5-yard touchdown run put Switzerland County up 14-6 at halftime.
Courter added a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter before the Pacers tacked on a touchdown with 3:04 to play.
The game was called with 1:53 to play after a fight broke out between players from both teams.
Rock Creek (0-4) will visit Scottsburg next Friday night.
DRAGONS DOWN LADY CATS
RAMSEY — Bella Hinton had 15 kills and four aces to lead Class 3A No. 5 Silver Creek to a 25-14, 25-11, 25-15 sweep of host North Harrison in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday night.
Abby Marks added 28 assists while Mallory Ramsey (14) and Kiki Brown (13) combined for 27 digs on defense for the Dragons (16-6), who travel to New Albany on Tuesday.
SILVER CREEK 3, NORTH HARRISON 0
Silver Creek 25 25 25
North Harrison 14 11 15
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Bella Hinton 15, Anna Dablow 9, Riley Wickens 3, Maddie Hunter 3, Carley Birk 3, Abby Marks 2, Oliva Thomas 1, Ellie Priddy 1, Emily Weber 1, Macy Ferrell 1, Kiki Brown 1, Katie Hawkins 1.
Blocks: Hinton 2, Weber 2, Priddy 1, Hawkins 1, Dablow 1, Hunter 1.
Assists: Marks 28, Hanna Zimmerman 5, Mallory Ramsey 3, Ferrell 1, Brown 1.
Aces: Hinton 4, Brown 3, Marks 2, Ramsey 1, Ferrell 1, Hunter 1.
Digs: Ramsey 14, Brown 13, Hinton 9, Marks 6, Audrey Landers 5, Ferrell 2, Maddy Keinath 2, Hunter 1, Zimmerman 1.
‘DOGS DOWN OWLS
SEYMOUR — Visiting New Albany swept Seymour 25-19, 25-15, 25-22 in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Thursday night.
Kamori Knight tallied a team-high 12 kills to lead the Bulldogs’ offensive attack, while Ashlyn Clifton added 11 and Tess Owsley eight. Owsley also led the way with 20 digs while Knight recorded four blocks. Cheyenne Palmer dished out 36 assists while Bree Martin and Alexis Caldwell contributed four aces apiece.
New Albany (12-6, 4-2) face Avon at 10 a.m. today in its first match at Center Grove’s Trojan Invite.
NEW ALBANY 3, SEYMOUR 0
New Albany 25 25 25
Seymour 19 15 22
NA STATISTICS
Kills: Kamori Knight 12, Ashlyn Clifton 11, Tess Owsley 8, Lauren Naville 6, Olivia Allee 3, Bree Martin 1, Cheyenne Palmer 1.
Blocks: Knight 4, Palmer 2, Giavanna Yowell 1, Owsley 1.
Assists: Palmer 36, Clifton 2, Martin 1.
Aces: Martin 4, Alexis Caldwell 4, Palmer 1.
Digs: Owsley 20, Martin 11, Clifton 7, Caldwell 5, Palmer 2, Knight 1, Reese Stivers 1, Naville 1.
WARRIORS BEAT PIRATES
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg swept Charlestown 25-21, 27-25, 25-15 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday night to give Warriors coach D.J. Zipp his 300th career victory.
Zipp is the son of long-time Providence coach Dottie Zipp.
Charlestown (8-12, 2-7) hosts New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
SCOTTSBURG 3, CHARLESTOWN 0
Charlestown 21 25 15
Scottsburg 25 27 25
CHS STATISTICS
Kills: Kayleigh Smith 9, Kylie McConnell 5, Lanae Crowe 3, Kenzie Baker 2, Katelyn Devers 2.
Blocks: McConnell 2.
Assists: Emma Obermeier 10, Crowe 4.
Aces: Abbi East 4, Obermeier 2, Maci Vaughn 2.
Digs: Addison Smith 8, East 8, Obermeier 6, Vaughn 6, Crowe 6, McConnell 5.
CUBS DOWN DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting Madison outlasted Jeffersonville 25-22, 25-14, 22-25, 19-25, 15-12 in an HHC match Thursday night.
Kayleigh Gernand tallied a team-high 17 kills while Elliot Mays added 15 for the Red Devils. Also for Jeff, Abby Dues dished out a career-high 41 assists while Alyvia Luce led the team in digs (18) while Dues tallied 12. Sophomore Jalayah Hamby had seven kills and five blocks, including four block assists.
Jeff (6-14) visits Providence at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
MADISON 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 2
Jeffersonville 22 14 25 25 12
Madison 25 25 22 19 15
JHS STATISTICS
Kills: Kayleigh Gernand 17, Elliot Mays 15, Jalayah Hamby 7, Joselen Lopez 5, Myah Johnson 3, Reese Paradowski 2.
Blocks: Hamby 5, Gernand 4, Taylor Shelton 3, Abby Dues 2.
Assists: Dues 41.
Aces: Gernand 3, Alyvia Luce 3.
Digs: Luce 18, Dues 12, Rachel Lowe 9, Mays 5, Erynn Dickson 4, Mattie Blanton 3.
OLYMPIANS OUST HIGHLANDERS
COLUMBUS — Host Columbus East held off Floyd Central 31-29, 19-25, 25-21, 25-14 in a big HHC match Thursday night.
The victory clinched at least a tie for the league title for the Olympians (9-4, 6-0), who visit Madison on Oct. 6 in their final HHC match.
The Highlanders (11-7, 4-1) host Mitchell at 7 p.m. Monday.
EAGLES OUTLAST MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Lanesville outlasted New Washington 25-9, 22-25, 14-25, 25-16, 15-9 in a Southern Athletic Conference clash Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.