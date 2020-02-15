NEW ALBANY — Four players scored in double figures to lead Christian Academy to a 58-36 visiting over visiting Oldenburg Academy in boys' basketball action Saturday afternoon.
Ethan Carrier scored a game-high 14 points, while Bailey Conrad added 13, T.J. Proctor tallied 12 and Caleb Doss contributed 11 for the Warriors, who led 9-0 at the end of the first quarter and 20-12 at halftime before outscoring the Twisters 22-13 in the third quarter and 16-11 in the final frame.
CAI (14-7), which has won eight of its last nine games, visits Christian Academy of Louisville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
CAI 58, OLDENBURG ACADEMY 36
Oldenburg Academy=0=12=13=11=—=36
Christian Academy=9=11=22=16=—=58
Oldenburg Academy (12-7): Andrew Oesterling 3, Wil Freeland 3, Jake Johnson 14, Dempsy Bohman 8, Nick Folop 5, Pros Moorman 3.
Christian Academy (14-7): T.J. Proctor 12, Ethan Carrier 14, Josh Hahn 6, Bailey Conrad 13, Caleb Doss 11, Chris Ballew 2.
3-point field goals: Oldenburg 6 (Bohman 2, Johnson 2, Folop, Moorman); CAI 8 (Carrier 4, Doss 3, Conrad).
RED DEVILS ROLL OVER PANTHERS
NORTH VERNON — Darin Starks scored 20 points to pace four in double figures and lead Jeffersonville to a 72-46 Hoosier Hills Conference victory at Jennings County on Saturday night.
The victory moved the Red Devils (15-5, 5-1), who have won nine of their last 10 games, into a tie with Bedford North Lawrence (14-8, 5-1) atop the HHC standings. Both have one league game left.
Tre Coleman added 14 points, Jacob Jones 13 and Caleb Mason contributed 11 for Jeff, which plays at Louisville Ballard, one of Kentucky's top teams, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
JEFFERSONVILLE 72, JENNINGS COUNTY 46
Jeffersonville=18=20=20=14=—=72
Jennings County=10=10=12=14=—=46
Jeffersonville (15-5, 5-1): Tre Coleman 14, Kobe Stoudemire 3, Darin Starks 20, Caleb Mason 11, Jacob Jones 13, Luke Melin 2, Stevie Kendrick 3, D'Shawn Wright 2, JeRoy Ellis 4.
Jennings County (11-9, 2-5): Aaron Martin 6, Trey Wilson 5, Carson McNulty 14, Keegan Manowitz 8, Jacob Vogel 6, Lance Bailey 2, Joe Kelley 2.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 7 (Mason 3, Starks 2, Kendrick, Stoudemire); Jennings County 6 (McNulty 4, Martin, Wilson).
WOLFPACK STING HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Visiting Crawford County held off host Henryville for a 54-43 victory Saturday night.
The Hornets (7-13) play at West Washington at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
GIRLS' SWIMMING
NO LOCALS MAKE FINALS
INDIANAPOLIS — No area swimmer advanced out of Friday's preliminaries at the IHSAA State Finals at the Indiana University Natatorium.
Several, though, did have solid swims.
New Albany senior Greer Manger was 19th in the 100-yard freestyle and 25th in the 200 free. Manger narrowly missed on her attempts to break two school records. She finished the 100 free in 52.83 seconds — a little over one-tenth of a second off Rachel Klein's school-record of 52.71. In the 200 free she finished in 1:55.52 — less than three-tenths of a second off the school record of 1:55.27 set by her older sister, Hannah.
Jeffersonville senior Megan McEwen was 19th in the 50 freestyle and 26th in the 100 butterfly. Her teammate, and classmate, Bonnie Dixon finished 24th in the 100 backstroke and 30th in the 200 individual medley.
Also for the Red Devils, senior Alyssa Miller was 26th in the 500 freestyle while Dixon and McEwen teamed up with Corinne Dilger and Mairin Klaus to take 21st in the 200 medley relay.
Floyd Central sophomore Kylie McDonald finished 31st in the 100 breaststroke. In the next race she teamed with senior Grace Allen and juniors Bernadette Mueller and Erin Perkins to take 25th in the 400 freestyle relay.
Saturday, Carmel went on to win its 34th consecutive state title to extend its national record in any sport or gender. The Greyhounds won five of the 12 events en route to 426.5 points. Fishers finished second with 208.
STATE SWIMMING
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Friday's preliminaries at IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis
200-yard medley relay: 1. Carmel 1:43.33; 2. Franklin 1:43.77; 3. FW Carroll 1:43.80; 21. Jeffersonville (Bonnie Dixon, Corinne Dilger, Megan McEwen, Mairin Klaus) 1:49.94.
200 freestyle: 1. Gretchen Lueking (Carmel) 1:47.91; 2. Elyse Heiser (Zionsville) 1:48.24; 3. Mary Catherine Pruitt (SB St. Joseph) 1:48.80; 25. Greer Manger (New Albany) 1:55.52.
200 individual medley: 1. Devon Kitchel (Zionsville) 1:59.41; 2. MacKenna Lieske (Carmel) 2:01.86; 3. Maggie Love (Carmel) 2:01.99; 30. Dixon (Jeffersonville) 2:16.64.
50 freestyle: 1. Elsa Fretz (Northridge) 22.91; 2. Elizabeth Broshears (Ev. Reitz Memorial) 23.04; 3. Meghan Christman (Carmel) 23.21; 19. McEwen (Jeffersonville) 24.27.
100 butterfly: 1. Kitchel (Zionsville) 53.79; 2. Broshears (Ev. Reitz Memorial) 53.91; 3. Rachel Sabotin (Trinity Lutheran) 54.68; 26. McEwen (Jeffersonville) 59.22.
100 freestyle: 1. Lueking (Carmel) 49.94; 2. Kristina Paegle (Bloomington South) 50.01; 3. Christman (Carmel) 50.23; 19. Manger (New Albany) 52.83.
500 freestyle: 1. Pruitt (SB St. Joseph) 4:48.90; 2. Josephine Ramey (Fishers) 4:55.33; 3. Erin Cummins (Carmel) 4:55.66; 26. Alyssa Miller (Jeffersonville) 5:16.47.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Carmel 1:34.19; 2. Franklin 1:34.35; 3. FW Carroll 1:34.56.
100 backstroke: 1. Berit Berglund (Carmel) 53.41; 2. Mya DeWitt (FW Carroll) 53.91; 3. Heiser (Zionsville) 54.50; 24. Dixon (Jeffersonville) 58.35.
100 breaststroke: 1. Lydia Reade (Fishers) 1:03.07; 2. Lieske (Carmel) 1:03.23; 3. Sammy Huff (Noblesville) 1:03.29; 31. Kylie McDonald (Floyd Central) 1:09.84.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Carmel 3:25.46; 2. Fishers 3:26.69; 3. FW Carroll 3:27.05; 25. Floyd Central (Bernadette Mueller, Grace Allen, Erin Perkins, McDonald) 3:46.41.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.