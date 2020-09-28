SELLERSBURG — Gia Williams had 11 kills, nine digs and six blocks to lead Rock Creek to a 25-22, 25-14, 25-14 sweep of visiting Corydon Central on Monday night.
Also for the Lions, Leah Thompson tallied 12 assists, nine kills, nine digs and three aces.
“We got off to a very slow start tonight and found ourselves in a seven-point deficit on passing errors. We crawled out of it and had some big net play by Morgan Schmidt, Gia Willliams and Leah Thompson. Also some great defense by Lajoy Williams. Our seniors showed up big for us tonight,” Rock Creek coach Jennifer Brown said.
The Lions (18-4) visit Clarksville on Thursday night.
‘DOGS SWEEP PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Lauren Naville, Alexis Caldwell, Olivia Allee and Ashlyn Clifton had six kills apiece to lead visiting New Albany to a 25-15, 25-18, 25-21 win at Charlestown on Monday night.
Cheyenne Palmer dished out 30 assists and Bree Martin tallied 10 digs while Caldwell also contributed a team-high four aces and nine digs. Kamori Knight led the defense with three blocks.
EAGLES DOWN GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Austin outlasted Clarksville 25-16, 25-21, 25-14 in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Monday evening.
‘DOGS DOWN PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Gus Dickman had two goals and an assist to lead New Albany to a 7-1 win at Charlestown on Monday night.
Gabe Kruer, Ryne Blair, Finn Railey each added a goal and an assist while Quin Trueblood and Cole Thurston also found the net for the Bulldogs, who got an assist from Kurt Geron.
New Albany (9-4-1) will host Madison at 7 p.m. tonight in its Hoosier Hills Conference finale.
DEVILS EDGE DRAGONS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville outlasted visiting Silver Creek 4-3 on Monday night.
