HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bulldogs excited to have their field of dreams

NEW ALBANY — When New Albany girls’ soccer coach Drew Stein described the first time his team took its new field for voluntary summer workouts last month it sounded like a scene from the movie “Field of Dreams.”
“It was kind of funny to see them go from the concrete to the turf. They were bouncing around like, ‘Oh yeah, this is nice!” Stein said last month. “I’d been out here a couple times, just bringing some of our equipment over from Prosser, but this was the first time the girls actually stepped foot on it.”
It seemed like a fitting description given the fact that after years and years — nearly five decades for the boys’ team — New Albany finally has the field that many had dreamed of. The yet unnamed soccer-specific facility is located in front of Green Valley Elementary School on the site that the old school building once stood.
“The new facility comes at a perfect time for New Albany. We are entering our 49th year of boys’ soccer at NAHS,” said New Albany boys’ coach Josh Dickman, whose father, Jim, began the boys’ program in 1971. “We are truly blessed to have an amazing new facility to call home for the future of our program. Not only will this benefit NAHS soccer but it will also highlight the growth and importance of soccer in our community. This also gives us a home for our middle school programs, Hazelwood and Scribner, as they will now call Prosser home. The NAHS coaching staff want to thank everyone who worked so hard to make this facility happen! We are extremely grateful and we look forward to seeing the community out at our games!”
The stadium, which in addition to a state-of-the-art turf field also features locker rooms, cost more than $3 million. It’s quite an upgrade for the Bulldogs, who over the years have practiced and played games at Sam Peden Community Park, the old Buerk Field and, for the last several years, Prosser Career Education Center, where close to 10 teams shared the grass field.
“Our sectional was at Seymour last year and their turf, I think, is kind of the same specs and everything (to this one). So they’ve played on it before, but not really practiced on something like this. It was good,” Stein said last month following his team’s first workout on its new field. “I think it’ll take some time to get used to it. Hopefully the appreciation doesn’t wear off anytime soon. This is a really nice facility for us.”
For their part, the players are happy with the new field.
“I think it’s great!” senior girls’ standout Grace Barber said. “You can’t ask for anything better. It’s top-notch.”
New Albany had hoped to christen the field with an alumni game last fall, but it got postponed. It was rescheduled for the spring, but that got wiped out too — along with some spring-time workouts the Bulldogs had planned — due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were just getting ready to ramp up after spring break, do a couple days a week of conditioning and maybe get some touches, then everything shut down,” Stein recalled.
The new field will be baptized later this month. The New Albany boys’ team is scheduled to play the first official game there when it hosts Silver Creek on Monday, Aug. 24. Five days later, the girls’ squad will play its first game on the field against Hoosier Hills Conference-rival Bedford North Lawrence.
“Hopefully this helps us build up the program in the future years,” Stein said. “Young players will see this and they’ll want to play on it and they’ll want to be a part of it. It’s such a nice facility, how would you not want to play here and be a part of New Albany. It’s beautiful, the locker rooms are great, it’s just incredible. You couldn’t ask for anything else.”