HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: New Albany, Floyd boys play to tie

NEW ALBANY — The big question heading into Thursday night’s showdown between the Floyd Central and New Albany boys’ soccer teams was: which one is better?
As it turns out, the answer to that question may not come until the Class 3A sectional that includes both, if then.
That’s because the Highlanders and host Bulldogs played to a 2-2 tie at Green Valley in the first match of a boy-girl doubleheader.
In the matchup of Hoosier Hills Conference, and sectional, rivals, it was host New Albany that found the net first. That came in the 20th minute when Finn Railey scored on a penalty kick to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.
New Albany’s advantage didn’t last long, 16 minutes to be exact.
In the 36th minute, Floyd got the equalizer to send the match into halftime deadlocked at 1.
“I felt like we had a good gameplan,” New Albany coach Josh Dickman said. “We got the first one there with the PK in the box, Finn had a nice finish there. Then typical Floyd, they’re going to come right back at you. We tried to get the guys ready for it, but they did a good job of leveling it up at half.”
The Highlanders jumped out quickly to start the second half, scoring on Cole Jones’ header three minutes after intermission ended.
Ten minutes later Railey found the net again, this time off an assist from Colin Thurston.
The Bulldogs had some chances to take the lead late, but couldn’t cash in on a handful of corner kicks.
“They poked one in and then we pretty much dominated the rest of the way,” Dickman said. “It was a good, classic Floyd Central-New Albany battle.”
It was the third tie of the season for the Highlanders (6-2-3), who were coming off a 3-1 win at Seymour on Tuesday night.
"I didn't expect us to have heavy legs," said Floyd head coach Scott Menne, whose team is going through a difficult stretch of its schedule. "We did not have the pace that we normally have and I'm going to take some ownership of that one in how we train and training yesterday to prepare them.
"It's just a reflection for me and learning for me. Last year we did lighter work and last night we did a little bit different because the Seymour game two nights earlier it didn't seem like we exerted ourselves as much. But I do have a good number of guys playing good minutes and I've got some guys that are out right now, getting healthy."
The Bulldogs (5-3-4) are back in action at 12:30 p.m., when they visit 3A No. 10 Bloomington South. Floyd Central will visit Columbus East on Tuesday.
The next time the two teams might meet again is in the 3A Sectional 15 at Seymour, which now includes Bedford North Lawrence, Jeffersonville, Jennings County, the Highlanders, Bulldogs and host Owls.
"I guess that's where it all finishes up, up in Seymour. Part II of the rivalry," Menne said.
OLIVER LEADS FLOYD GIRLS OVER ‘DOGS
Freshman Cassie Oliver had a goal and an assist in the first nine minutes of the match to lead Floyd Central to a 2-1 win over host New Albany in the nightcap of the doubleheader.
Oliver found the net three minutes into the match. Then, six minutes later, she assisted Pierce Derrington’s goal.
Both teams will be back in action Saturday. The Bulldogs (5-5) host Columbus East at 11 a.m. while the Highlanders (7-1-3) visit Evansville North at 1:30 p.m.
SPECIAL MOMENT
Between games the teams came together to take a photo with a “Be Kind” banner, which honors Ella Walker. Walker, who would’ve been a freshman at New Albany, took her own life in January. She was the younger sister of New Albany senior Alaina Walker.
Thursday night the teams from both schools unified in the rivalry match with a common goal — suicide awareness and prevention.
One hundred percent of the money raised Thursday night will go to the Jed Foundation, a non-profit organization that works to protect the emotional health and prevent suicide among teens and young adults. It partners with high schools and colleges to strengthen mental health and suicide prevention programs and systems.