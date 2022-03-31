PAOLI — Borden rallied from an early deficit for a 20-9 win at Paoli on Thursday evening.
The host Rams led 8-6 after three innings before the Braves erupted for eight runs in the fourth frame, then tacked on three more each in the fifth and sixth.
Senior Caitlyn Cook and junior Emily Cissell tallied two hits apiece to lead Borden. Cook was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs while scoring twice. Cissell went 2-for-4 with two RBIs while scoring three times.
Sophomore Lily Lynch homered and drove in four while scoring thrice. Grace Gentry, Emily Schottelkotte and Carly Gregory also touched home twice while Kenzie Ziel had a pair of RBIs.
“We stayed in it the whole game," Borden coach Kaitlynn Loy said. "We were disciplined at the plate and waited for our pitch. We had some miscues here and there, and that will happen at the beginning of the season. I’m just very happy with where we are starting."
Schottelkotte picked up the victory in the circle. The left-hander allowed nine runs (three earned) on five hits while walking two and striking out 12.
“Shooter threw well tonight and keep us in it when it was close earlier in the game," Loy said. "She settled in and just got better as the night went on.”
The Braves (1-1) next host Mitchell for a doubleheader that is slated to start at 11 a.m. Saturday.
BORDEN 20, PAOLI 9
Borden 150 833 — 20 8 4
Paoli 125 010 — 9 5 2
W — Emily Schottelkotte (1-1). L — Kinsey McBride. 2B — Caitlyn Cook (B). 3B — Garcia (P). HR — Lily Lynch (B). Records — Borden 1-1, Paoli 0-1.
