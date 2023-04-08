PEKIN — Borden edged host Eastern 2-1 Friday evening.
Emma Hart picked up the complete-game victory in the circle for the Braves. She allowed five hits while fanning five.
At the plate for Borden, Gabby Thomas, Lilly Torres, Emily Cissell, Lily Lynch and Eva Eversmann provided hits while Eversmann also swiped three bases.
The Braves (5-2) are scheduled to host 3A No. 8 Corydon Central at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
CUBS CLIP CREEK
MADISON — A four-run third inning propelled host Madison to a 6-3 victory over visiting Silver Creek on Friday evening. It was the first loss of the season for the Dragons.
Creek scored once in the top of the third to take the early lead before the Cubs’ four-spot put them on top for good. Both teams tallied single runs in the fourth and sixth frames.
Madison pitcher Ava Armbrecht limited the Dragons to one earned run on nine hits while walking one and fanning four in the complete-game victory.
Silver Creek is scheduled to compete in a round robin in Elizabethtown (Ky.) today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.