HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Bulldogs, Floyd Central advance to semis

FLOYDS KNOBS — New Albany’s Cheyenne Palmer delivered the game-winning hit and pitched all nine innings to lead the Bulldogs past rival Jeffersonville 6-1 Tuesday night in the first game of the Class 4A Floyd Central Sectional.
The Bulldogs (15-9) are scheduled to face Jennings County (9-18), weather permitting, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the first semifinal. The host Highlanders (20-11) will take on No. 5 Bedford North Lawrence (25-2) at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the second semi.
Floyd advanced with a 15-0 five-inning win over Seymour in Tuesday night’s second game.
NEW ALBANY-JEFF
In a pitchers’ duel, the teams breezed through eight innings with one run apiece before the floodgates opened in the top of the ninth inning.
With two outs and no one on, New Albany’s Pharan Gill, Ava Brewer and Reese Raymond reached to load the bases for Palmer. The junior hit a sharp single to right field that rolled under the fielder’s glove and allowed all three baserunners to score.
“I hit it out (to the outfield) and I thought she was going to catch it and she didn’t,” Palmer said. “I looked toward the plate and everyone scored. I was like, ‘Yay, we have runs!’”
The Bulldogs tallied two more times to break the game wide open.
In the circle, Palmer pitched all nine innings for the Bulldogs. She allowed only two hits while striking out 12.
“I just told her to enjoy the moment,” New Albany coach Brooke Visker said of her talks throughout the game with Palmer. “‘Pressure is a privilege.’ That’s a quote that everybody uses. She took it in stride.”
New Albany the game’s first run in the third inning.
The Bulldogs jumped out on top as Palmer powered a hit to the fence in center field, scoring Brewer from second base.
Brewer had reached with a single just over third base. She advanced to second after a sacrifice bunt from Raymond.
The Red Devils threatened in the bottom of the fourth and got runners at third (Hannah Hackworth) and second base (Emma Eaton), but couldn’t score. Palmer induced Abby Chandler and Elliot Mays to ground out to end the threat.
Jeff (16-9) tied the game in the bottom of the sixth, when Hackworth delivered a home run to left field.
“I tell you, it was a great game — a pitchers’ duel. The teams battled. In a sectional game, that’s what you want,” Jeff coach Shadd Clarke said. “I’m really proud of our girls. They never gave up.”
FLOYD CENTRAL-SEYMOUR
The Highlanders took advantage of four Owls errors in the third inning and added six hits in a big nine-run inning.
In that third inning, Floyd Central sent 14 hitters to the plate. The big hit came off the bat of Kate Satkoski, who blasted a home run over the right-field fence.
As the game progressed the onslaught continued.
Two innings later, the Highlanders sent 10 batters to the plate as they scored five more runs.
In the circle, Emory Waterbury picked up the shutout win for the Highlanders.
.
CLASS 4A FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Tuesday’s first-round games
NEW ALBANY 6, JEFFERSONVILLE 1
New Albany 001 000 005 — 6 11 1
Jeffersonville 000 001 000 — 1 2 2
W — Cheyenne Palmer. L — Hannah Hackworth. 2B — Anderson Hall (NA), Palmer (NA). HR — Hackworth (J).
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 15, SEYMOUR 0
Floyd Central 009 15 — 15 15 1
Seymour 000 00 — 0 2 6
W — Emory Waterbury. L — Kendrick Sterling. 2B — Camryn Sterling (S), Kendall Brown (FC), Emory Waterbury (FC). HR — Kate Satkoski (FC). Records — Floyd Central 20-11, Seymour 14-10.