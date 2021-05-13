HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Bulldogs hold off Red Devils

JEFFERSONVILLE — New Albany coach Brookelyn Visker had a big smile on her face after her Bulldogs edged rival Jeffersonville 2-1 in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest at Ralph Scales Complex on Thursday night.
Her pitcher, sophomore Cheyenne Palmer, had an even bigger smile.
Palmer (10-9) limited the Red Devils to one run and two hits while walking three and striking out five over the first six innings. Classmate Eavie Smith pitched a perfect seventh for the save.
“We just had to tough it out, get the mental toughness out. Some pitches were working for (Cheyenne), some weren’t. She was just trying to go with her strengths,” Visker said. “The kid competes. That’s all that I can ask for. I love it when she’s out there.”
As for Palmer, who received congratulations from several team members following the victory, she couldn’t hold back her happiness.
“I was really stoked,” she said. “My changeup had just started to work. My screwball broke in. I didn’t get all the calls, but I was pretty close. My curveball was here and there. I didn’t throw many fastballs, except when I got behind in the count.”
New Albany scored twice in the second inning thanks to sophomore Lexie Prentice. Vanessa Burns led off with a walk. Palmer then attempted a sacrifice bunt, but beat the throw to first after some indecision on the Jeff infield to pick up the ball.
Kaylee DeMuth sacrificed before Prentice followed with a hit — just inside the first- base line into right field — that scored two runs. Jeff starter Katie Monroe halted the rally, however, inducing a strikeout and a groundout.
The Red Devils (8-11, 2-5) got on the board in the fourth when shortstop Hannah Hackworth hit a home run over the left-field fence to tighten things up.
“She actually hit a drop ball,” Palmer said. “That was a good at-bat for her on a full count. I was really trying not to pitch down the middle. I didn’t do much of that.”
In the sixth Jeff’s Emma Eaton was hit by a Palmer pitch. She moved to second on a wild pitch and third on a passed ball. With one out Palmer worked out of the jam, getting Hackworth to strikeout and Elliot Mays to ground to short.
“It’s difficult, we stress putting runners in scoring position. We just didn’t execute with base hits at the time we needed it,” Jeff coach Shadd Clarke said. “We struggled to push across runs.”
Clarke wasn’t pleased with his team’s overall approach at the plate.
“We were helping her. We were popping up the high stuff. We went after pitches we shouldn’t have,” Clarke said. “That’s part of the game. We weren’t making the best selections on pitches to swing at.”
Smith struck out the first two hitters she faced in the seventh before inducing a game-ending groundout.
“She came in with different speeds, a different eye(-level) sight. Our girls didn’t adjust to it,” Clarke said.
The Red Devils are scheduled to play in Scottsburg on Saturday while the Bulldogs (10-9, 2-5) are slated to host Austin at 5 p.m. today.
“We’re just trying to find our grove,” said Visker, who is in her first official season after last year was canceled due to COVID-19. “We’ve played a lot of close games and some not-so-close.
“Any win is a big win for us. It was a good all-around game for us. We’re getting better.”
NEW ALBANY 2, JEFFERSONVILLE 1
New Albany 020 000 0 — 2 5 1
Jeffersonville 000 010 0 — 1 2 0
W — Cheyenne Palmer 10-9. L — Katie Monroe. SV — Eavie Smith. HR — Hannah Hackworth (J). Records — New Albany 10-9, 2-5; Jeffersonville 8-11, 2-5.