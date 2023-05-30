HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Dragons capture regional title

CONNERSVILLE — A hot start and some splendid pitching propelled Silver Creek to a Class 3A regional title Tuesday night.
The Dragons built an early 8-0 lead at Connersville while Hallie Foley held the Spartans’ high-powered offense in check for the better part of the first six innings. Connersville rallied late, but it wasn’t enough as No. 9 Silver Creek posted a 10-7 triumph over the fifth-ranked Spartans in a regional championship game.
“It was amazing!” senior Carsyn Sidebottom said afterward. “We just came out and hit the ball immediately, like we should. We’re a great team and I can’t wait to take this farther.”
Thanks to their fifth regional title, the Dragons (27-9) will face No. 2 Gibson Southern (27-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday in a Jasper Semistate semifinal. The Titans topped host Jasper 12-0 in another regional championship game Tuesday night.
Foley held the Spartans, who entered with a whopping 54 home runs on the season, scoreless through the first five innings as Creek amassed an eight-run advantage.
“When she’s on, we’re tough,” Dragons head coach Nate Gibson said of the senior right-hander. “She’s our rock in there. We go when she goes.”
Following a scoreless first frame, Silver Creek erupted for five runs in the top of the second inning to take a lead that it wouldn’t relinquish.
“We had a chance to watch (Connersville) play twice through the regular season and we had a game plan going into today,” Gibson said. “We wanted to see if what we saw the first two times we saw them was correct. And in the first inning, what we saw was what we thought (we’d see). So we had a little discussion before the second and put that in play and it worked well.”
The Dragons added another run in the third and two more in the fourth.
“We had some chances to maybe put the game away early and end the game early, but we didn’t take advantage of it,” said Gibson, who is 4-0 in regional games. “We knew if we let a team that hit the ball as well as they did hang around that eventually they were eventually going to start seeing (the ball), especially the fourth and fifth times through.”
Connersville (27-5) scored once in the sixth, then six times in the bottom of the seventh. However, Foley finished off the Spartans a short time later.
“I told Hallie before the seventh inning, ‘Go out there and close it out because you’re not coming out,’” Gibson recalled. “The sixth and the seventh doesn’t really see how dominant she was all day. In the scorebook you’ll see 10-7, but it wasn’t as close as what the scoreboard says.”
Foley allowed seven earned runs on 13 hits while walking two and fanning four in the complete-game effort.
Sophomore Lily Allen led the Dragons’ 10-hit attack with two singles, a triple and two RBIs while touching home once.
Reese Decker and Kaitlyn Whitlock added two hits apiece for Creek.
Decker, a junior, went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI while scoring twice. Whitlock, a freshman, went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBIs while touching home twice.
CLASS 3A REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Tuesday at Connersville
SILVER CREEK 10, CONNERSVILLE 7
Silver Creek 051 200 2 — 10 10 0
Connersville 000 001 6 — 7 13 3
W — Hallie Foley. L — K. Conley. 2B — Kaitlyn Whitlock (SC), Audra Gibson (SC), Reese Decker (SC), S. Ruble (C), B. Brock (C). 3B — Whitlock (SC), Izzy Sad (SC), Lily Allen (SC). HR — S. Wolski (C), B. Spurlock (C). Records — Silver Creek 27-9, Connersville 27-5.