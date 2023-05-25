HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Dragons outlast Panthers for sectional title

CHARLESTOWN — Thursday brought sweet revenge for five Silver Creek seniors.
After falling to Corydon Central in last season’s sectional semifinals, the Dragons turned the tables on the Panthers for an 8-5 win in the Class 3A Charlestown Sectional final.
“This was a huge deal,” Silver Creek senior, and winning pitcher, Hallie Foley said. “It means so much to win the championship.”
The No. 9 Dragons (27-9) will visit the winner of the Connersville Sectional, either No. 12 South Dearborn or the Spartans, at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a one-game regional.
Thursday evening, Foley kept Corydon off-balance much of the night. She retired the last six batters she faced after the Panthers had cut a 7-0 lead to 7-5.
“I came out very strong and I trusted our bats and my defense,” she said.
Silver Creek batted around in the first inning, scoring five runs without a hit. The Dragons scored three runs when Audra Gibson hit a one-hopper to Panthers pitcher Jaiden Cantrell, who errantly threw the ball over first base and down the right-field line.
“Those five runs is what won us the game,” said an emotional Silver Creek coach Nate Gibson. “I’m proud of them.”
In the fourth the Dragons added two more runs to increase their lead to 7-0.
The defending champion Panthers didn’t go down without a fight, though.
Corydon scored four runs in the fifth. Addison Alford and Cantrell had run-scoring singles before Avery Adams’ sacrifice fly made it 7-4.
“We had three errors in the first inning and that’s tough,” said Panthers co-coach Josh Orme, whose team beat Creek 4-3 in last year’s semis. “That’s tough when you (play) a well-coached team. It seems like it’s us or them every year in the final. It’s hard to come back from a deficit like that.”
Corydon, which came in ranked 15th, committed five errors in the loss.
Silver Creek added another run in the fifth, when Reese Decker doubled in Izzy Sad.
The Panthers answered back with another run in the sixth.
“I knew we’d respond," Orme said. "(We) started putting the pressure on them. We started scoring, just trying to get the game tied so you can go extras. That’s where you have to make things happen late in the game.”
Foley gave up nine hits and five runs but struck out five and walked one.
“I can’t say enough about her,” Gibson said. “When she’s on, like tonight, and dialed in, she’s tough.”
.
CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN SECTIONAL
Thursday’s final
SILVER CREEK 8, CORYDON CENTRAL 5
Corydon Central 000 041 0 — 5 9 5
Silver Creek 500 210 X — 8 6 2
WP — Hallie Foley. LP — Jaiden Cantrell. 2B — Lily Allen (SC), Reese Decker (SC). Records — Corydon Central 20-9, Silver Creek 27-9.
.
CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN SECTIONAL
Game 1: Madison 2, Charlestown 0, Monday
Game 2: Scottsburg 14, Salem 2, Tuesday
Game 3: Silver Creek 10, North Harrison 0, Tuesday
Game 4: Corydon Central 11, Madison 3, Wednesday
Game 5: Silver Creek 5, Scottsburg 4, Wednesday
Game 6 (final): Silver Creek 8, Corydon Central 5, Thursday
*Silver Creek (27-9) advances to regional