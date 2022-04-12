 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Floyd beats Bulldogs

Floyd Central's Kate Satkoski delivers a throw to first base for an out during the Highlanders' 5-1 win at New Albany on Tuesday. 

NEW ALBANY — A four-run fifth inning propelled Floyd Central to a 5-1 win at New Albany in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Tuesday evening at Mt. Tabor.

The Bulldogs took the early lead in the matchup of county rivals when Kaylee DeMuth scored on freshman Anderson Hall’s RBI-single in the bottom of the first.

The Highlanders tied the game in the top of the second. It remained deadlocked until the fifth, when Floyd took control.

Floyd Central junior Emory Waterbury delivers a pitch during the Highlanders' 5-1 win at rival New Albany on Tuesday evening at Mt. Tabor. She allowed one earned run on four hits while walking two and striking out six in the complete-game victory.

Peyton Drummond and Emory Waterbury had two hits apiece to lead the Highlanders at the plate. Drummond also drove in a run and scored one. Kylie Franks added a double and an RBI while scoring a run. Additionally, Taylor Chumbley homered and drove in two.

That was enough offense for Waterbury. The junior allowed one earned run on four hits while walking two and striking out six in the complete-game victory.

FLOYD CENTRAL 5, NEW ALBANY 1

Floyd Central  010 040 0 — 5 6 0

New Albany    100 000 0 — 1 4 3

W — Emory Waterbury. L — Alexandria Gibson. 2B — Kylie Franks (FC), Waterbury (FC). HR — Taylor Chumbley (FC). Records — Floyd Central 6-5, 2-0; New Albany 4-2, 0-1.

New Albany junior Eavie Smith delivers a pitch during the Bulldogs’ 5-1 loss to Floyd Central on Tuesday night.

