HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Floyd beats Bulldogs

NEW ALBANY — A four-run fifth inning propelled Floyd Central to a 5-1 win at New Albany in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Tuesday evening at Mt. Tabor.
The Bulldogs took the early lead in the matchup of county rivals when Kaylee DeMuth scored on freshman Anderson Hall’s RBI-single in the bottom of the first.
The Highlanders tied the game in the top of the second. It remained deadlocked until the fifth, when Floyd took control.
Peyton Drummond and Emory Waterbury had two hits apiece to lead the Highlanders at the plate. Drummond also drove in a run and scored one. Kylie Franks added a double and an RBI while scoring a run. Additionally, Taylor Chumbley homered and drove in two.
That was enough offense for Waterbury. The junior allowed one earned run on four hits while walking two and striking out six in the complete-game victory.
Floyd Central 010 040 0 — 5 6 0
New Albany 100 000 0 — 1 4 3
W — Emory Waterbury. L — Alexandria Gibson. 2B — Kylie Franks (FC), Waterbury (FC). HR — Taylor Chumbley (FC). Records — Floyd Central 6-5, 2-0; New Albany 4-2, 0-1.