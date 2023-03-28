CORYDON – Two singles and a hit batter loaded the bases and put 3A No. 5 Corydon Central in a promising position to take an early lead over 4A Floyd Central, but Emory Waterbury wasn’t in a giving mood.
The Highlanders senior starting pitcher induced a flyout and then a groundout to leave the bases loaded and escape the first inning unscathed Tuesday. Waterbury retired 10 straight Panthers after the first inning scare and Floyd Central piled on the runs to secure an 8-0 road win.
“For her to get out of that first inning with no runs was big time,” Floyd Central coach Sean Payne said of Waterbury. “Those are the things we expect out of her, to be able to get out of those situations, and she did a really good job of settling in and being ready to go.”
Floyd Central(7-2) has a host of freshmen playing big roles on this year’s team, but Waterbury gives the talented Highlanders a consistent veteran presence in the circle.
“In the preseason we didn’t know how it was going to go during the games because there were so many new, fresh faces, but everyone is showing out and playing really well and we’re excited to get to sectionals and see how far we can go,” Waterbury said.
The Highlanders took the diamond after a 5-2 run last week in a Tennessee tournament. Floyd Central was welcomed back to Southern Indiana by a solid Corydon Central(0-2) squad that lost 3-0 to Tri-West in last year’s 3A Brown County Semistate final.
Floyd Central got the bats going in the second inning. Kate Satkoski plated the first run of the game when she smacked a double to the left-field fence.
The Highlanders added to their 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Maddie Luckhardt drew a walk and she was joined on the base paths by Addy Ware, who reached on a single. Senior Kylie Franks followed with a base hit to score two runs, as the Highlanders held a 3-0 lead after the third inning.
In the fifth inning, Floyd Central demonstrated the kind of offense that Payne said the Highlanders can create when executing properly.
Luckhardt drew another walk and reached third base after the Panthers committed an error on Peyton Drummond’s bunt. Ware’s bunt trickled perfectly between the pitcher and third base to bring home a run.
Yet another bunt hit by Kylie Franks scored the second run of the inning.
“We like to cause chaos on the bases,” Payne said. “We have a lot of speed and the girls did a really good job of executing.”
It wasn’t all small-ball for the Highlanders. Taylor Chumbley plated the fourth run of the frame with an RBI double. Freshman Breleigh Lockhart capped off the inning for Floyd Central by driving home two more runs with a double to stretch the lead to 8-0.
Waterbury wouldn’t need anymore help. She retired the side in order in the fifth inning. After surrendering a single in the sixth, she struck out the final two batters she faced.
Lexie Davenport entered the game in relief in the seventh inning, retiring three of the four hitters she faced without surrendering a run.
Waterbury struck out seven batters and gave up just four hits in six innings of work Tuesday.
“It was important to win today. Corydon is really good,” she said.
As for the Highlanders’ solid start to the season, Waterbury said the team has gelled and players are willing to sacrifice.
“We’re really good at playing our own roles and knowing what our goals for the team are,” she said.
Payne said this year’s squad is one of the better fielding teams he’s coached. The focus will continue to be on improving each day, he added.
“I’m just really proud of the start,” Payne said. “The biggest thing I see in this team versus teams in the past is how much they care for each other, and the parents, how well they’re getting along. Both of those create a very good atmosphere, and it’s fun to be around.”
Floyd Central will travel to North Harrison on Wednesday for a game at 5:30 p.m. Corydon Central will host Lanesville at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
