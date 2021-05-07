HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Floyd Central rallies past Silver Creek

FLOYDS KNOBS — Playing in a constant drizzle most of the night, Floyd Central scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally past visiting Silver Creek for a 6-5 win Friday night.
Trailing 5-2, the Highlanders pulled to within two runs in the bottom of the fifth after Kendall Brown hit a ball off the center-field fence and circled the bases for an inside-the-park home run.
Then in the bottom of the sixth, Floyd Central put the pressure on the Dragons with some aggressive baserunning and timely hits.
With Kaitlyn Klain at second and Alissa Flick on first, Emory Waterbury delivered a run-scoring single, cutting the deficit to 5-4. Flick then scored on a wild pitch, tying the game at 5-all.
Kylie Franks then reached on an infield hit and Bella Ettel, running for Waterbury, scored the go-ahead run.
“In the sixth inning, we knew we had to put some pressure on them,” Floyd Central coach Sean Payne said. “At the end of the day, I’m proud of our team because we had the opportunity to put our heads down and go home. But they fought. ... Today was a really good game for us.”
Waterbury (3-2), who relieved starter Maddie Luckhardt, kept the Dragons (12-6) scoreless the last five innings.
“She’s a stud and came in and did what we expected her to do,” Payne said of the sophomore.
“It was a tough way to lose the game,” Silver Creek coach Nate Gibson said. “There were a couple of calls that we thought should’ve gone our way and didn’t. But ultimately, you can’t win a ball game against a team like that by scoring in one inning.”
Actually, the Dragons led most of the way after their own explosion in the top of the second.
With Izzy Sad and Dev Wilkerson on in front of her, Rylie Biggs smashed a three-run homer over the fence in left-center to give Silver Creek a 3-2 edge.
Then, with Hallie Foley on second base after a double with two out, Megan Ekart delivered her own home run — this one, over the right-centerfield fence, gave the Dragons a 5-2 advantage.
Brown, instrumental in the last offensive heroics for the Highlanders, also tripled and scored in the first inning, when Floyd jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead.
Both Silver Creek and Floyd Central (14-7) will play in the Knobs today against Class 4A power Avon. The Dragons will take on the Orioles at 11 a.m. before the Highlanders face them around 1 p.m.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 6, SILVER CREEK 5
Silver Creek 050 000 0 — 5 8 2
Floyd Central 200 013 X — 6 x 3
W — Emory Waterbury (3-2). L — Megan Ekart (5-3). 2B — Hallie Foley (SC), Riley Chumbley (FC). 3B — Kendall Brown (FC). HR — Rylie Biggs (SC), Ekart (SC), Brown (FC). Records — Silver Creek 12-6, Floyd Central 14-7.