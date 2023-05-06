BROWNSTOWN — Class 4A No. 13 Floyd Central rolled to a 13-5 win — its 20th of the season — at Brownstown Central on Friday evening.
The Highlanders tallied five runs in the second, one in the third, four in the fourth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh en route to victory.
Kate Satkoski led the way for Floyd at the plate. The senior went 4-for-5 with a double, home run and three RBIs while touching home twice. Classmate Taylor Chumbley added a trio of hits, including a double, while scoring three runs.
Additionally for the Highlanders, Kylie Franks and Addy Ware had two hits apiece. Franks went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs while touching home twice. Ware was 2-for-5 with an RBI while scoring thrice.
Three pitchers did work in the circle for Floyd Central. Freshman Emmy Miller allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits while walking two and striking out seven in four innings of action. Lexie Davenport gave up one unearned run on one hit while striking out two over two frames. Emory Waterbury yielded two unearned runs on two hits while striking out one over one inning.
Floyd Central (20-5) is scheduled to host 4A No. 3 Bedford North Lawrence in a huge Hoosier Hills Conference contest at 6 p.m. Monday.
