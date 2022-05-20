FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central — one of the state leaders in home runs — didn’t hit one out Friday night but had plenty of offense to hold off Silver Creek 6-1 in the regular-season finale.
Floyd Central still has a team-record 61 home runs, nine short of the all-time state record.
“We haven’t gotten the homers this week and that’s okay because we’re hitting the ball well,” said Floyd Central coach Sean Payne. “We’re winning games. It’s nice to win games without them because you can’t count on them. We’ve done a good job with situational hitting.”
With the game tied at 1 through three innings, the Highlanders (19-11) scored twice in the bottom of the fourth inning to seize control.
Peyton Drummond started the inning by reaching first base after being hit by a Hallie Foley pitch. She eventually scored on a bunt from the bat of Lavin Osborne. Floyd Central scored again as Kendall Brown doubled and scored on a single from Riley Chumbley.
Floyd Central led 3-1.
The Highlanders scored a single run in the bottom of the fifth as Katelyn Satkoski sent a double to the fence in center, stole third base and scored on a ground out.
Floyd Central iced it with two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, keyed by another double by Satkoski.
“That (Silver Creek’s Hallie Foley) was a good pitcher,” Payne said. “She had one of the best change-ups we’ve seen all year.”
On the mound, Emory Waterbury scattered nine hits for the Highlanders. “There’s no complaints,” Payne said of Waterbury. “She hit her spots. . . As a whole, she kept the damage down.”
Silver Creek coach Nate Gibson also had no complaints with his pitching. “That’s been our season in a nutshell,” he said. “Pitching-wise, we’ve been in every game. Offensively, we’ve struggled to help our pitchers. But the new season starts Monday.
“Hallie pitched a great game,” Gibson said. “She’s pitched well for us all season long.”
For Silver Creek (15-13), its only run came in the third inning, when Lily Allen — who went 3-for-4 singled and scored on a single by Izzy Sad.
SILVER CREEK 001 000 0 – 1 9 2
FLOYD CENTRAL 010 212 x – 6 9 1
WP- Emory Waterbury
LP- Hallie Foley.
2B – Lily Allen (SC), Kendall Brown (FC) 2, Katelyn Satkoski (FC) 2.
Records: Silver Creek 15-12, Floyd Central 19-11, Silver Creek 15-13.
